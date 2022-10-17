CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Public Library’s Spice Club’s spice for October is cinnamon, and kits will be available for pickup on Monday, Oct. 24. Each month, participants will receive a kit with the featured spices or spice mix, a short history of the spice’s origin and uses, and a few recipes that would pair well with them. Once a month, the library will post a video with more information about the spices and fun ways to use them.

