Providence, RI

Valley Breeze

Troop 2 Philmont holding Operation Clean Sweep program

WOONSOCKET – Troop 2 Philmont Crew Scouts is holding its Operation Clean Sweep fall yard clean-up program. Appointments are available. Contact Lauri Whelan by email at lwhelan0791@outlook.com or text 401-999-0822 for more information.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Cumberland set to celebrate transformed senior center

CUMBERLAND – When looking at the Cumberland Senior Center at the Monastery today, it can be hard to remember what it was like before renovations started, says Mayor Jeff Mutter. The town is marking the completion of extensive upgrades to the center behind the library off Diamond Hill Road,...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Turnto10.com

Retired contractor donates tools to man whose van was stolen

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As the saying goes, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”. Donald Thela has a war chest of power tools and construction materials at his North Kingstown home. He said they don’t get much use anymore since he retired as a contractor six months ago.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Derek J. Driscoll – Lincoln

Derek J. Driscoll, 39, of Lincoln, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Born in Pawtucket, the beloved son of Kevin F. Driscoll of Lincoln and the late Suzanne (McLaughlin) Driscoll, he had lived in Lincoln all of his life.
LINCOLN, RI
Dianna Carney

Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group

(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
PLYMOUTH, MA
Valley Breeze

Paving contracts awarded for Rock Ridge Drive and South Main Street

WOONSOCKET – Mayor Daniel M. Gendron has announced that at a special meeting on Oct, 12, the City Council approved and awarded two paving contracts to the low bidder, Narragansett Improvement Company, at the recommendation of the Director of Public Works Steven D’Agostino. The two contracts will provide...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Robert G. Erickson Jr. – North Smithfield

Robert G. Erickson Jr., 81, of North Smithfield, R.I., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, at The Lighthouse Memory Care Center in Lincoln, R.I. He was the beloved husband for 57 years of Barbara A. (Medeiros) Erickson and was the loving son of the late Robert G. Erickson Sr. and Tyyne (Kari) Erickson.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

Lesley J. Mathews – Lincoln

Lesley J. Mathews, 57, of Lincoln, R.I., passed peacefully with family by her side at The Miriam Hospital on Sept. 13, 2022. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late James A. and Karen L. (Springer) Mathews.
LINCOLN, RI
Valley Breeze

Learn to make a charcuterie board at Cumberland Library Oct. 25

CUMBERLAND – Join the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 6:30 p.m., to learn how to build and transport the perfect charcuterie board. Learn what makes a great board, how to plan a party around a charcuterie board and so much more.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

Cumberland Library's Spice Club kits available Oct. 24

CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Public Library’s Spice Club’s spice for October is cinnamon, and kits will be available for pickup on Monday, Oct. 24. Each month, participants will receive a kit with the featured spices or spice mix, a short history of the spice’s origin and uses, and a few recipes that would pair well with them. Once a month, the library will post a video with more information about the spices and fun ways to use them.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Atlas Obscura

Cranston Street Armory

The Broadway–Armory Historic District of Providence may be a bit off the city center, but it’s a lovely neighborhood to walk around, full of 19th-century houses in Italianate and Queen Anne style architecture. And its crown jewel is its very namesake: the Cranston Street Armory. Designed in a...
PROVIDENCE, RI

