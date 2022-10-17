Read full article on original website
ricentral.com
Two names added to W. Warwick Firefighters Memorial during ceremony
WEST WARWICK — Outside Station 4, where a memorial stands for those West Warwick firefighters who have passed away, two new names have been etched into the stone. “It means the world,” Suzanne Sousa said of seeing her husband’s name added to the memorial. Ronald Sousa, who...
Valley Breeze
Troop 2 Philmont holding Operation Clean Sweep program
WOONSOCKET – Troop 2 Philmont Crew Scouts is holding its Operation Clean Sweep fall yard clean-up program. Appointments are available. Contact Lauri Whelan by email at lwhelan0791@outlook.com or text 401-999-0822 for more information.
Valley Breeze
Cumberland set to celebrate transformed senior center
CUMBERLAND – When looking at the Cumberland Senior Center at the Monastery today, it can be hard to remember what it was like before renovations started, says Mayor Jeff Mutter. The town is marking the completion of extensive upgrades to the center behind the library off Diamond Hill Road,...
Turnto10.com
Retired contractor donates tools to man whose van was stolen
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As the saying goes, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”. Donald Thela has a war chest of power tools and construction materials at his North Kingstown home. He said they don’t get much use anymore since he retired as a contractor six months ago.
Valley Breeze
Free electronic recycling event at Holy Trinity Parish Oct. 29
WOONSOCKET — There will be a free electronics recycling drive-thru event at Holy Trinity Parish, 1409 Park Ave., on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be people to guide participants to the area of the parish parking lot.
Valley Breeze
Romano's calendar raffle gives back to The Tomorrow Fund
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Macie Romano’s high school experience has been far from typical. She was a freshman at North Providence High School, preparing to celebrate her mother’s birthday in November 2019, when her health took a turn.
Valley Breeze
Derek J. Driscoll – Lincoln
Derek J. Driscoll, 39, of Lincoln, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Born in Pawtucket, the beloved son of Kevin F. Driscoll of Lincoln and the late Suzanne (McLaughlin) Driscoll, he had lived in Lincoln all of his life.
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
Valley Breeze
Paving contracts awarded for Rock Ridge Drive and South Main Street
WOONSOCKET – Mayor Daniel M. Gendron has announced that at a special meeting on Oct, 12, the City Council approved and awarded two paving contracts to the low bidder, Narragansett Improvement Company, at the recommendation of the Director of Public Works Steven D’Agostino. The two contracts will provide...
Valley Breeze
Robert G. Erickson Jr. – North Smithfield
Robert G. Erickson Jr., 81, of North Smithfield, R.I., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, at The Lighthouse Memory Care Center in Lincoln, R.I. He was the beloved husband for 57 years of Barbara A. (Medeiros) Erickson and was the loving son of the late Robert G. Erickson Sr. and Tyyne (Kari) Erickson.
Valley Breeze
Lesley J. Mathews – Lincoln
Lesley J. Mathews, 57, of Lincoln, R.I., passed peacefully with family by her side at The Miriam Hospital on Sept. 13, 2022. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late James A. and Karen L. (Springer) Mathews.
WPRI 12 News
RI, Mass. firefighters describe Ian’s destruction after return home
irefighters from Smithfield, Foxboro and North Attleboro were among the dozens deployed down to Fort Myers Beach two days after the category four hurricane hit.
WPRI 12 News
RIPTA service changes should fix issues in Providence, union rep says
On Saturday, the agency will temporarily reduce service frequencies for a number of routes.
fallriverreporter.com
Southcoast Health announces new Chief of General Surgery for Fall River, New Bedford, Wareham
FALL RIVER, NEW BEDFORD, and WAREHAM, Mass. – Jorge Huaco Cateriano, MD, MPH, MBA, FACS, has accepted the position of Chief of General Surgery at Southcoast Health, officials announced. Dr. Huaco will succeed Victor Pricolo, MD, FACS, who has retired after more than a decade in the role. Dr....
Valley Breeze
Learn to make a charcuterie board at Cumberland Library Oct. 25
CUMBERLAND – Join the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 6:30 p.m., to learn how to build and transport the perfect charcuterie board. Learn what makes a great board, how to plan a party around a charcuterie board and so much more.
Valley Breeze
Cumberland Library's Spice Club kits available Oct. 24
CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Public Library’s Spice Club’s spice for October is cinnamon, and kits will be available for pickup on Monday, Oct. 24. Each month, participants will receive a kit with the featured spices or spice mix, a short history of the spice’s origin and uses, and a few recipes that would pair well with them. Once a month, the library will post a video with more information about the spices and fun ways to use them.
Atlas Obscura
Cranston Street Armory
The Broadway–Armory Historic District of Providence may be a bit off the city center, but it’s a lovely neighborhood to walk around, full of 19th-century houses in Italianate and Queen Anne style architecture. And its crown jewel is its very namesake: the Cranston Street Armory. Designed in a...
Valley Breeze
South Attleboro Village Lions to hold Halloween Dance Oct. 29
NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The South Attleboro Village Lions will hold its second annual Halloween Dance on Saturday, Oct. 29, at North Attleboro Elks, 52 Bulfinch St., from 7 to 11 p.m. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Music will be provided by DJ Karen Beaupre. Snacks will...
Valley Breeze
Upcoming classes at the Arnolds Mills Community House
CUMBERLAND – The registration date for upcoming activities at the Arnolds Mills Community House, 75 Hillside Road, is Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
