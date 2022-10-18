Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream and how to watch Premier League game online, lineups

The Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream will see two teams separated by a single-point clash in South London — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream date, time, channels

The Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream takes place today (Tuesday, October 18).

► Time 8:15 p.m. BST / 3:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium sub)

• U.K. — Watch on Amazon Prime Video

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Crystal Palace drew a blank against Leicester at the weekend with the game finishing goalless. The relatively drab match was far from an advertisement for Premier League football, so manager Patrick Vieira will almost certainly be hoping for a slightly more entertaining showing when the Eagles welcome Wolves to Selhurst Park.

Meanwhile, Wolves are still searching for a new head coach after sacking Bruno Lage a couple of weeks ago. Rumors are flying that former boss Nuno Espirito Santo could shortly return to the club where he enjoyed four (mostly) successful seasons.

The decision is unlikely to be made in time for this match, so interim manager Steve Davis is expected to still be in charge for this trip down to the capital. The Wolves faithful likely won’t mind too much as, under Davis' watch, the side claimed a win over bottom-of-the-table Nottm Forest last weekend. This was Wolves second victory of the season.

Both these teams have struggled for goals in recent weeks. Crystal Palace have managed just three in their last four matches, and Wolves have only scored four goals in 10 games. Unsurprisingly, this is the worst scoring record in the division. Perhaps don’t expect a high scoring affair in the Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream, but it should still be a highly competitive fixture.

Here's how they line up:



Crystal Palace: Guaita, Ward, Mitchell, Guehi, Olise, Eze, Zaha, Schlupp, Andersen, Edouard, Doucoure.



Wolves: Sa, Collins, B Traore, Neves, Podence, Semedo, Kilman, Nunes, Costa, A Traore, Bueno.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream wherever you are

The Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN , thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus. View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice . As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to USA or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream on Peacock , NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN .

In addition to showing selected Premier League 22/23 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us. View Deal

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream on Fubo.TV , the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeInSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream in the UK

This season, Amazon Prime Video is broadcasting 20 Premier League games in the U.K. and the Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream is one of them. The full match will be streamed live exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers and can be watched on any device that offers the Amazon Prime Video app.

If you’re outside the U.K. but have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can still watch the Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN .

Amazon Prime Video has the exclusive U.K. rights to 20 Premier League games for the 22/23 season. The streaming service is included with a Prime subscription, which you can sample with a one-month free trial . Prime Video's library also includes original movies and series, like The Wheel of Time, The Boys and Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. View Deal

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream on Optus Sport , which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream via Sky Sport . This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN .