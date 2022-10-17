Sanford Health has announced it will lay off an undetermined number of employees systemwide. The announcement was made in a letter to employees from CEO Bill Gassen. The health system says it has worked on renewing focus on delivering exceptional health for the last two years. Sanford Health says this week officials made the very difficult decision to streamline its leadership structure and simplify operations in a few focused areas. The letter notes the changes are primarily in non-clinical areas “and will not adversely impact patient or resident care in any way.” Many employees in eliminated positions received immediate offers for new jobs at Sanford, the letter says. Meanwhile, Sanford Health says there are 6,000 open positions, mostly in patient-centered roles.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO