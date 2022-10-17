ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Report: Family of Teen Shot by Police in McDonald’s Parking Lot Wants Attempted Murder Charge for Cop

The family of the teenager who was shot by Texas police in a McDonald’s parking lot earlier this month wants the since-fired officer to face more serious charges. According to TMZ, which cited recently retained attorney Ben Crump in its latest report on Thursday, the family of 17-year-old Erik Cantu believes fired San Antonio police officer James Brennand should be charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Erik Cantu’s father says teen has made some progress after being shot by San Antonio police officer

SAN ANTONIO – The teenager shot by a San Antonio police officer on Oct. 2 is making some progress. “The last two days, after 14 scary unsettling days, Erik has made some progress. He has a long way to go but we will take any and every little bit we can get,” Cantu’s father wrote in a post shared on a crowdfunding website Tuesday by Cantu’s uncle.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kgns.tv

Accused serial killer transferred to a Bexar County Jail

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Jury selection is right around the corner for the former agent accused of killing several women back in 2018. In preparation for the trial that is expected to gain national attention, Juan David Ortiz has been transferred to Bexar County Jail. During pretrial in August, Ortiz’s...
LAREDO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Medical examiners identify young victim killed in hookah bar shooting

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the young man shot and killed Saturday morning outside a Northwest Side hookah bar. Investigators say Amari Marquis Clark Lovings, 20, died from a gunshot wound to the neck. SAPD officers responded to Jungle Hookah Lounge near Babcock...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
iheart.com

Bexar County Gambling Operations Busted In Pre-Dawn Raids

A pair of illegal gambling operations were busted in pre-dawn raids in Bexar County. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the raids uncovered casino operations in two houses on the west side - one near Guadalupe and Zarzamora and the other in the 1200 block of Bandera. "What we have...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

