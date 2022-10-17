Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
Report: Family of Teen Shot by Police in McDonald’s Parking Lot Wants Attempted Murder Charge for Cop
The family of the teenager who was shot by Texas police in a McDonald’s parking lot earlier this month wants the since-fired officer to face more serious charges. According to TMZ, which cited recently retained attorney Ben Crump in its latest report on Thursday, the family of 17-year-old Erik Cantu believes fired San Antonio police officer James Brennand should be charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting.
KTSA
Man guilty of killing teen in distracted-driving crash gets 6 months in jail, 10 years probation
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man guilty of killing a teenager in a distracted-driving accident in San Antonio is getting six months in jail and 10 years of probation. Paul Soechting, 27, also will not be able to drive a car for a year. Soechting pled guilty in...
KTSA
Girlfriend meets up with ex, angry San Antonio boyfriend wrecks their car on Interstate 35
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man is now facing assault charges for ramming his truck into a car his girlfriend was in. KSAT-TV reported 39-year-old Jeffry Vanmatter was upset when he found out his girlfriend has been picked up by her ex-boyfriend at a gas station. Vanmatter and his girlfriend had been dating for six months.
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for person who killed man ‘for no apparent reason’ on North Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who fatally shot a man north of downtown last week. San Ramon Soto was sitting in a parking lot in the 1600 block of N. Flores Street on Friday when he was shot and killed, police said.
KSAT 12
Erik Cantu’s father says teen has made some progress after being shot by San Antonio police officer
SAN ANTONIO – The teenager shot by a San Antonio police officer on Oct. 2 is making some progress. “The last two days, after 14 scary unsettling days, Erik has made some progress. He has a long way to go but we will take any and every little bit we can get,” Cantu’s father wrote in a post shared on a crowdfunding website Tuesday by Cantu’s uncle.
Trial date set for Andre McDonald, who is accused of killing his wife
SAN ANTONIO — Andre McDonald, who is accused of killing his wife Andreen McDonald, will be going to trial on Jan. 17, authorities confirmed on Monday. Andreen McDonald's last contact with family and friends, per the investigation, was at the end of February 2019. Deputies arrested McDonald for tampering...
Man pleads guilty to 2019 San Marcos murder, receives life sentence
A Kyle man was sentenced to life in prison Oct. 4 in connection to a 2019 San Marcos murder, Hays County records showed.
KSAT 12
Man causes rollover after intentionally crashing into vehicle carrying girlfriend on I-35, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is accused of intentionally crashing his truck into another vehicle carrying his girlfriend on IH-35 after finding out the driver was her ex-boyfriend, according to San Antonio police. Jeffry Vanmatter, 39, was arrested Wednesday and charged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,...
news4sanantonio.com
Police need info on suspect who gunned down teen at Sunday's car club meetup
SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking the public's help to catch the person who gunned down a teenager during a recent car club meetup. The deadly shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday along Dunton Street and South Tayman Street on the Southwest Side. Police said Evan Mejia, 18,...
KSAT 12
Retired SAPD detective beats felony assault charge after victim disappears
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County prosecutors have dismissed a felony assault charge against a retired San Antonio police detective after the victim in the case disappeared amid his own criminal issues. Cellphone footage captured by the victim in September 2020 showed ex-detective John Schiller pointing a handgun at the...
Attorney Ben Crump representing family of San Antonio teen shot by now-former police officer
Crump, who now represents the family of Erik Cantu, has done work for the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown.
KSAT 12
Man assaulted woman with bat after starting fight at convenience store, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman with a bat after starting a fight at a San Antonio convenience store, according to jail records. Ruben Ramirez, 35, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records show. An arrest warrant affidavit...
kgns.tv
Accused serial killer transferred to a Bexar County Jail
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Jury selection is right around the corner for the former agent accused of killing several women back in 2018. In preparation for the trial that is expected to gain national attention, Juan David Ortiz has been transferred to Bexar County Jail. During pretrial in August, Ortiz’s...
There's a reason two recent San Antonio police shootings had different outcomes, activists say
Two recent police shootings have striking similarities, but in one case the officer is facing charges, while the other is on paid administrative duty.
Family of man killed still waiting for justice while reflecting on his life and legacy
SAN ANTONIO — It was a daylight shooting death, caught on camera by a vigilant security system, at a downtown ministry for the homeless. It happened one year ago, but at the sad anniversary of his passing, the family of William Hawkins said there has been no justice. The...
KSAT 12
Mother shot by daughter’s ex-boyfriend unaware of suspect’s criminal history
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after shooting his ex-girlfriend’s mother and tying up a teenager following a break-up, San Antonio police said. Officers said the man was upset that his ex-girlfriend went into hiding after she broke up with him and asked him to move out.
foxsanantonio.com
Medical examiners identify young victim killed in hookah bar shooting
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the young man shot and killed Saturday morning outside a Northwest Side hookah bar. Investigators say Amari Marquis Clark Lovings, 20, died from a gunshot wound to the neck. SAPD officers responded to Jungle Hookah Lounge near Babcock...
‘My heart is broken’ | Family of 18-year-old killed at car club meetup demand answers
SAN ANTONIO — Days later, San Antonio Police are still looking into the deadly attack that happened at a car club meetup. The family of the 18-year-old shot and killed told KENS 5 they’re distraught. The shooting happened Sunday on the southwest side. A man who ran to...
Man arrested after police say he shot a friend who liked his girlfriend's Instagram pictures
SAN ANTONIO — Seven months after police say he shot another man in the head, a San Antonio man is now behind bars. Frank Kalvin Mosley II was arrested Monday in connection to a shooting that happened back in March at an east-side apartment complex. According to an arrest...
iheart.com
Bexar County Gambling Operations Busted In Pre-Dawn Raids
A pair of illegal gambling operations were busted in pre-dawn raids in Bexar County. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the raids uncovered casino operations in two houses on the west side - one near Guadalupe and Zarzamora and the other in the 1200 block of Bandera. "What we have...
Comments / 0