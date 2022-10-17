SAN ANTONIO – The teenager shot by a San Antonio police officer on Oct. 2 is making some progress. “The last two days, after 14 scary unsettling days, Erik has made some progress. He has a long way to go but we will take any and every little bit we can get,” Cantu’s father wrote in a post shared on a crowdfunding website Tuesday by Cantu’s uncle.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO