A power outage midday Tuesday darkened more than 3,000 homes and businesses across Silver City, as well as the traffic signals at Silver Heights Boulevard and Juniper Street — and at Hudson Street and Broadway. The outage occurred after the switchgear failed at a PNM substation on Brewer Hill, at Bennett and Spring streets, hitting two feeders and cutting power to most of downtown and Western New Mexico University, among other areas of Silver City.

SILVER CITY, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO