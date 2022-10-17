Read full article on original website
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Beloved Silver High band director Kendrick dies at 72
Dave Kendrick was a man whose effect on the Grant County community extended far beyond the county line, through the lives of the students he led in the Silver High School Band and his music theory courses. Mr. Kendrick, or Mr. K, as he was known at the school, died...
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Hurley sweet shop hosts pop-up market in Santa Clara
One refuge from weekend rains Sunday was the Santa Clara Armory, where Sugar High owner Veronica Rodriguez welcomed the community to meet vendors at the first pop-up market of the Halloween season. “I just wanted to put together a pop-up event,” said Rodriguez, whose Hurley business offers Mexican-style gourmet treats...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Stranded Boy Scouts troop rescued from New Mexico forest
SILVER CITY, N.M. (CNN) - A Boy Scouts troop from El Paso, Texas, was rescued after they were stranded for several days in New Mexico’s Gila National Forest. Nine adults and 16 kids set off Oct. 1 for what was supposed to be a week-long camping trip. However, heavy rain and a rising river prevented the scouts from leaving their campsite.
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
PNM switch fault causes hourslong outage
A power outage midday Tuesday darkened more than 3,000 homes and businesses across Silver City, as well as the traffic signals at Silver Heights Boulevard and Juniper Street — and at Hudson Street and Broadway. The outage occurred after the switchgear failed at a PNM substation on Brewer Hill, at Bennett and Spring streets, hitting two feeders and cutting power to most of downtown and Western New Mexico University, among other areas of Silver City.
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Pinos Altos VFD open house closes out prevention week
The Pinos Altos Volunteer Fire Department welcomed community members back to their station Saturday afternoon for their first open house in four years, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since it was National Fire Prevention Week, Pinos Altos Firefighter Community Relations Coordinator Michael Rains thought it was the perfect time to host the event.
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Commission candidates contrast experience in forum
The two candidates vying to represent District 2 on the Grant County Board of Commissioners found common ground on several issues presented to them in Monday night’s forum, but differed in their priorities and what they saw as the greatest needs of the county. The forum, sponsored by the...
krwg.org
Silver City Report-Tuesday power outage's effect on local businesses
Scott Brocato spoke with Nickolas Seibel, editor and publisher of The Silver City Daily Press and Independent, for the latest Silver City Report. This week we learn about how Tuesday's power outage affected local businesses, the loss of a beloved Silver High School band leader, and more. Scott Brocato has...
