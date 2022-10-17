ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

WNEM

Gas station manager explains how he sets the price you pay at the pump

Montrose, Mich. (WNEM) -Gas prices appear to be on the decline in mid-Michigan after skyrocketing a few weeks ago. The average price in mid-Michigan is hovering around four dollars and 20 cents a gallon. However, many other areas across the state are seeing much lower prices. According to GasBuddy, some...
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

West Michigan’s future could be electrifying

With more than 40,000 workers in the automotive supply chain industry, one of West Michigan’s core economic segments is heading into an evolutionary do-or-die period. While the world is transitioning to electric vehicles, West Michigan faces stiff competition as it looks to win in the evolution of the $1 trillion global automotive supply chain industry.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Gas prices drop across Michigan

MICHIGAN, USA — As demand and oil prices decrease, gas prices in Michigan are beginning to drop. Since last week, the average gas price has fallen 15 cents to $4.21 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. This is 40 cents more than last month and 90 cents more than...
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Frankenmuth Michigan Loses Two Powerful Ladies This Week

The Zehnder & Bronner families have been at the forefront of creating a special place we Michiganders can easily take for granted. "Michigan's Little Bavaria" is place people travel to from all over the country and world. Many of our families have made it an annual tradition to visit Bavarian...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan’s forgotten October fruit

It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot

Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
GRAND BLANC, MI
AOL Corp

SNAP FAQ: What Is the Michigan Bridge Card and How Can You Apply For Benefits?

In Michigan, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is administered through the state’s Food Assistance Program and is overseen by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). Michigan’s SNAP program provides temporary food assistance for eligible low-income families and individuals. SNAP recipients are issued a specific amount each month via the Michigan Bridge Card, which can only be used to pay for authorized food items at participating locations.
Cars 108

Really? This is Michigan’s Most Misspelled Word

Do you struggle to spell the most misspelled word in Michigan? Chances are good that you do. We get it, not everyone has a knack for spelling. Most people struggle with at least a few words here and there. While I don't struggle with the most commonly misspelled word in Michigan, there are a few that I battle with. For some reason, I always misspell 'restaurant', 'decision', and 'conscious'. The word 'restaurant' drives me nuts, I get so mad every time that I spell it wrong.
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

Gov. Whitmer, Congresspeople gather for ribbon cutting

The electric vehicle battery maker “Our Next Energy” plans to spend over a billion dollars on a new operation in Wayne County and other regional investment. A spending bill signed last month that fed money into a fund for attracting large-scale projects freed up money for the incentives.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Know the water bill history before buying a home in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT)- Many people don't know that in Michigan, the home's water bill stays with the home. So if you buy one with a large water bill attached, that bill is now yours. Bryan Peckinpaugh from Detroit Water and Sewage Department explained why this is and what buyers should be aware of."State law. There's a Water Lean Act since 1939 in the state of Michigan. Four other states have similar Water Lean Acts where there's an outstanding balance and if it's not resolved during the closing or purchase process of the home, it transfers to the new owner," said Peckinpaugh....
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan

I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
DETROIT, MI
recordpatriot.com

Ollie's Bargain Outlet coming to Thumb Region

A new business is joining the Thumb community. The Caro Centre on Caro Road, owned by Regency Properties, is welcoming Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to the plaza. The news was announced just earlier this week, with still “a lot” of work to do. The retail store will be a total of 25,471 square feet.
CARO, MI
WLNS

Michigan groups hope to decriminalize mushrooms, other drugs

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Marijuana has been legal in Michigan for years. Now a group of people is hoping other types of drugs could be next. “This is kind of the culmination of a few years’ work,” said Myc Williams, Director of Michigan Innovative for Community Healing. The group Decriminalize Nature Michigan came together at […]
MICHIGAN STATE
thelascopress.com

Pheasant Season Opens Soon in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula

Pheasant hunters, it’s that time of the year again. Get the dogs ready, sight in the shotgun on some clay pigeons, and head for the bird fields. Michigan pheasant season opens October 20th and runs through November 14th in the Lower Peninsula. If you live or hunt north of...
MICHIGAN STATE

