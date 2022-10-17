Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
Gas station manager explains how he sets the price you pay at the pump
Montrose, Mich. (WNEM) -Gas prices appear to be on the decline in mid-Michigan after skyrocketing a few weeks ago. The average price in mid-Michigan is hovering around four dollars and 20 cents a gallon. However, many other areas across the state are seeing much lower prices. According to GasBuddy, some...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
West Michigan’s future could be electrifying
With more than 40,000 workers in the automotive supply chain industry, one of West Michigan’s core economic segments is heading into an evolutionary do-or-die period. While the world is transitioning to electric vehicles, West Michigan faces stiff competition as it looks to win in the evolution of the $1 trillion global automotive supply chain industry.
Mid-Michigan isn't pumping the brakes on EVs, it's putting pedal to the metal
"When GM says they're going to go all electric before 2035, it sends a signal to the market," Pawl said.
Gas prices drop across Michigan
MICHIGAN, USA — As demand and oil prices decrease, gas prices in Michigan are beginning to drop. Since last week, the average gas price has fallen 15 cents to $4.21 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. This is 40 cents more than last month and 90 cents more than...
Frankenmuth Michigan Loses Two Powerful Ladies This Week
The Zehnder & Bronner families have been at the forefront of creating a special place we Michiganders can easily take for granted. "Michigan's Little Bavaria" is place people travel to from all over the country and world. Many of our families have made it an annual tradition to visit Bavarian...
GM left Buick City in worse condition than a ‘normal brownfield,’ buyer says
FLINT, MI -- An official with the company that’s under contract to buy the old Buick City site in Flint says it needs millions in public funding to redevelop the 350-acre property because of the condition General Motors left it in. “They left all the slabs and the foundations...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan’s forgotten October fruit
It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
WWMTCw
State takes new action against Kalamazoo Graphic Packaging plant following violations
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) is preparing to take another round of enforcement actions against Graphic Packaging International in Kalamazoo. The company is facing escalated enforcement from the state, which included financial penalties following an enforcement notice issued Oct. 6 after...
Why Exactly Did Michigan Become an ‘Eastern Time Zone’ State?
Did you know that the entire state of Michigan used to be on Central time, observing the same time as Chicago, rather than New York? But that all changed many, many years ago. Before we get too deep here, let's remember to acknowledge a few friends who live north of the Bridge.
Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot
Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
AOL Corp
SNAP FAQ: What Is the Michigan Bridge Card and How Can You Apply For Benefits?
In Michigan, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is administered through the state’s Food Assistance Program and is overseen by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). Michigan’s SNAP program provides temporary food assistance for eligible low-income families and individuals. SNAP recipients are issued a specific amount each month via the Michigan Bridge Card, which can only be used to pay for authorized food items at participating locations.
Really? This is Michigan’s Most Misspelled Word
Do you struggle to spell the most misspelled word in Michigan? Chances are good that you do. We get it, not everyone has a knack for spelling. Most people struggle with at least a few words here and there. While I don't struggle with the most commonly misspelled word in Michigan, there are a few that I battle with. For some reason, I always misspell 'restaurant', 'decision', and 'conscious'. The word 'restaurant' drives me nuts, I get so mad every time that I spell it wrong.
wgvunews.org
Gov. Whitmer, Congresspeople gather for ribbon cutting
The electric vehicle battery maker “Our Next Energy” plans to spend over a billion dollars on a new operation in Wayne County and other regional investment. A spending bill signed last month that fed money into a fund for attracting large-scale projects freed up money for the incentives.
Know the water bill history before buying a home in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT)- Many people don't know that in Michigan, the home's water bill stays with the home. So if you buy one with a large water bill attached, that bill is now yours. Bryan Peckinpaugh from Detroit Water and Sewage Department explained why this is and what buyers should be aware of."State law. There's a Water Lean Act since 1939 in the state of Michigan. Four other states have similar Water Lean Acts where there's an outstanding balance and if it's not resolved during the closing or purchase process of the home, it transfers to the new owner," said Peckinpaugh....
The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan
I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
Brutal cold and heavy snow: Here is what forecasters predict for this coming Michigan winter
The first day of winter is still two months away but experts are already forecasting severe cold and above average snowfall for the coming season. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark digs out the information needed to survive another Michigan winter.
recordpatriot.com
Ollie's Bargain Outlet coming to Thumb Region
A new business is joining the Thumb community. The Caro Centre on Caro Road, owned by Regency Properties, is welcoming Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to the plaza. The news was announced just earlier this week, with still “a lot” of work to do. The retail store will be a total of 25,471 square feet.
Michigan groups hope to decriminalize mushrooms, other drugs
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Marijuana has been legal in Michigan for years. Now a group of people is hoping other types of drugs could be next. “This is kind of the culmination of a few years’ work,” said Myc Williams, Director of Michigan Innovative for Community Healing. The group Decriminalize Nature Michigan came together at […]
thelascopress.com
Pheasant Season Opens Soon in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula
Pheasant hunters, it’s that time of the year again. Get the dogs ready, sight in the shotgun on some clay pigeons, and head for the bird fields. Michigan pheasant season opens October 20th and runs through November 14th in the Lower Peninsula. If you live or hunt north of...
Snow shifting into Lower Michigan: how much, where to expect accumulations
The storm system will send at least two more rounds of steady precipitation across Lower Michigan. During the colder time of night, some of this precipitation will be accumulating snow. The snow accumulations I project across Lower Michigan will be fairly brief. The ground temperatures are still in the 40s....
Comments / 0