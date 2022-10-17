Read full article on original website
Related
Review: ‘Till’ is emotionally relentless in exploration of tragic event
If I’m being honest, films that delve into the trauma that Blacks have endured in this country have been difficult for me to deal with on more than one occasion. Growing up a Black male in America can be emotionally taxing, overwhelming and downright injurious to mental wellness. And,...
anothermag.com
A Simple Guide to the Radical Art of Cecilia Vicuña
Cecilia Vicuña’s global success has been a long-time coming, but now it’s here it shows no sign of slowing down. This spring she was a stand-out name in Venice’s eco-conscious 2022 Biennale and opened a sprawling survey show at New York’s Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. As Frieze London kicks off this week, she has moved into Tate Modern’s cavernous Turbine Hall.
BTF Media, American Cinema Kick off Shoot of ‘Finding Love in Sisters’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Location shooting is underway for “Finding Love in Sisters,” which features a cast with about one million followers apiece on social media: Puerto Rican-born Laura Carmine, Miami-based Marielena Dávila and U.K. model-actor Nick Hounslow. “Finding Love in Sisters” follows drama “Finding Love in San Antonio,” co-produced by leading indie production shingle BTF Media and L.A.-based American Cinema Inspires (ACI), which teamed up last year to develop and produce films with predominantly U.S. Latino talent. Written by D.F.W. Buckingham (“Finding Love in San Antonio”) and helmed by Jeff Day (“Midway Love”), the romantic drama centers on Esperanza (Carmine), a successful lawyer whose dream life is showing some cracks. Her...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror historians relive the film which inspired Stephen King’s best ever
It’s hard to imagine a world of horror not shaped in some way by the lord of horror Stephen King, with his influence felt all over the genre today. But inspiration doesn’t exist in a vaccum, and the film which influenced King is currently getting a renaissance. Released...
The friend zone: art, music, films and more about platonic love
When he was in his 50s, the Renaissance genius Michelangelo fell in love with a young nobleman called Tommaso dei Cavalieri. This drawing is one of the gifts he gave him: it even has a note asking what Tommaso thinks of it. But Michelangelo also wrote poems in which he insists his love is platonic, drawing on a philosophical conception of love as something that can raise you to the spiritual. Michelangelo knew and understood Plato, even comparing himself with Socrates who Plato says lay all night beside his boyfriend, chastely. Jonathan Jones.
Collider
'She Will' Explores Witchcraft as a Way of Empowerment
For hundreds of years, we’ve been haunted by women who share their beds with Satan, using hellish powers to curse good people and steal the souls of believers. The witch is one of the most celebrated horror figures, and it is still hard to shake the image of the crone with white hair, a black heart, and the desire to devour babies in profane rituals. One of the reasons for the classic witch persistence is that the trope remains overused in movies and TV shows. That happens even though we know that the witch-hunting movement that occurred in the Early Modern period was less about faith and more about obedience, as the women condemned to burn were not devil-worshippers but those who refused to follow social conventions. That’s what makes Charlotte Colbert’s feature debut, She Will, so refreshing, as the movie uses witchcraft as a way of empowerment.
Daily Californian
Mythology of museum stores
In 1957, French essayist Roland Barthes published “Mythologies,” a collection of essays that uncover the hidden meanings of everyday objects and phenomena. Reading through the endless unbelievable layers and significance of milk, toys, soap and more, I was beyond intrigued (who knew detergent could mean all that?). So,...
‘Uncompromising’ Indigenous filmmaker Jeff Barnaby dies at 46
Writer-director Jeff Barnaby, who established himself as one of the leading lights of modern Indigenous cinema with the films “Rhymes for Young Ghouls” and “Blood Quantum,” has died at age 46. Barnaby died Thursday in Montreal after a yearlong battle with cancer, according to his publicist.
‘Descendant’ and ‘Rosa Parks’ provide new windows into chapters in Black history
CNN — Two powerful documentaries explore different aspects of Black history this week, in each case shedding light on misrepresented or under-covered chapters. Presented by Barack Obama’s company under its Netflix deal, “Descendant” examines the discovery of a long-sunk ship that brought enslaved Africans to Alabama, while “The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks” reclaims a figure whose legacy was too often characterized as the product of tired feet.
Daily Californian
Tunesday: ‘Sad girl’ artists of social media
After the rise of the online term “sad girl” rooted in aesthetic, sound and attitude, an enduring class of new artists has seized the social media scene. With TikTok audios boasting over one million videos, and creators with ascending follower counts, the “sad girl” cast has found its home amid digital landscapes.
Daily Californian
Zedd beguiles with verve, vigor to Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
It’s been a full decade since German DJ, songwriter and producer Anton Zaslavski, better known by his stage name Zedd, released his chart-topping debut album Clarity. In celebration, Zedd brought four nights of sentimental supercharged beats to San Francisco, including a performance at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Oct. 8.
Daily Californian
Hallmark's hamartia
As a Hallmark movie enthusiast myself, I would like to point out a trend in Hallmark movies — that the main cast is almost always white. Sure, there are some background characters, such as the Guatemalan coffee shop barista that served a role in the quirky white woman’s meet-cute with the white man who strictly drinks black coffee, but there is never a prominent person of color in most Hallmark movies.
Daily Californian
Homesickness's bittersweet nature
I skipped a party to write this. I’ve passed up another wonderful opportunity to “loosen up” and have “fun” because I’m stuck in this stupid, torturous place of in-between. In-between homes, in-between identities, in-between friends, in-between everything and nothing at all. Every time I...
Michelle Obama Aims To Empower Young Writers Through New Scholarship Initiative
Former first lady Michelle Obama and Penguin Random House have launched a scholarship award for young aspiring writers. The post Michelle Obama Aims To Empower Young Writers Through New Scholarship Initiative appeared first on NewsOne.
Want To Learn More About Sustainability? These 23 Documentaries Are A Good Place To Start
"It's surely our responsibility to do everything within our power to create a planet that provides a home not just for us, but for all life on Earth." —David Attenborough
metrosiliconvalley.com
Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival Kicks off Two Weeks of Streaming
When the pandemic arrived in March of 2020, Tzvia Shelef didn’t want to cancel the Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival. With only a month of lead time, she reconfigured the fest into an online event. As we all remember, in 2020, people were stuck at home with nowhere to...
Inside a Groundbreaking Anthology That Sheds Light on 18 Queer Arab Voices
TIME speaks to editor Elias Jahshan and three contributors about queer Arab identity.
Shapeshifting witches, hallucinogenic fog and sinister forests: Sitges film festival has it all
‘Apparently the economy was more important than breathing,” says an astronaut, peering out of her space station window as planet Earth is enveloped by a cloud of lethal gas. This is the absorbing sci-fi chamber piece Rubikon, directed by Austria’s Leni Lauritsch, her first foray into this genre. There was no problem breathing, though, at the 55th edition of the Sitges international fantastic film festival of Catalonia, just south of Barcelona, where the gentle sea breeze never fails to dispel the allergic sneezing that plagues me in cities.
Review: Two films on the Indigenous experience you must see
Reviewer Darleen Ortega takes look at two movies that lift up unheard voices at this year's Portland Film Festival. This story is part of our ongoing series on the Portland Film Festival. Click here for more coverage. Among the multitude of offerings at the Portland Film Festival this year, several films lift up wisdom and submerged stories that deserve an audience. Here are two of them: Powerlands "Powerlands" is the work of Navajo filmmaker Ivey Camille Manybeads Tso. At age 19 (just eight years ago), she set out to capture the struggles of her own Diné community's resistance against Peabody...
Comments / 0