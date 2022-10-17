Read full article on original website
Futurity
Obsidian artifacts reveal large Neolithic networks
Analysis of obsidian artifacts from southwestern Iran suggests the networks Neolithic people formed there as they developed agriculture are larger and more complex than previously thought. The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, is the first to apply state-of-the-art analytical tools to a collection of...
Futurity
‘Invasive’ species actually have a lot of benefits
In a new review article, biology researchers make the case for reevaluating maligned non-native species to consider benefits as well as costs. Awareness of non-native—often called “invasive”—species has vastly increased over the past half-century, to the point where anyone with a green conscience has heard of them and their negative impacts.
Futurity
Protein enters mouse brain, flips switch, and vanishes
Researchers report a way to deliver a protein to the brain quickly, effectively, and briefly. The protein degrades naturally after performing its task. Many diseases have at their origin a protein that does not function properly. The new work has both therapeutic and scientific implications, including repairing spinal cord injuries and a range of other localized injection applications.
Futurity
Baby formula labels can be misleading about lactose
A new study finds that a majority of baby formula sold in the United States is lactose-reduced despite that not being medically necessary for most families. The sugars found in lactose-reduced infant formula are associated with higher risks of obesity, changes in the microbiome, and formation of biofilms on teeth.
Futurity
Liquid smoke shows promise for plant health
Liquid smoke, the popular food additive, could benefit plants, research finds. When the researchers added liquid smoke to the soil where a plant was growing, they found it could enhance the plant’s natural defenses and increase its ability to resist pests and diseases, says Richard Ferrieri, a research professor in the chemistry department and investigator at the University of Missouri Research Reactor (MURR).
Futurity
How magnets could improve cell-based meat
Scientists have found a novel way of growing cell-based meat by zapping animal cells with a magnet. Cultured meat is an alternative to animal farming with advantages such as reducing carbon footprint and the risk of transmitting diseases in animals. However, the current method of producing cultured meat involves using other animal products, which largely defeats the purpose, or drugs to stimulate the growth of the meat.
Futurity
Recalling things and seeing new stuff aren’t the same for your brain
The brain works in fundamentally different ways when remembering what we have seen compared to seeing something for the first time, researchers report. While previous work had concluded there is significant overlap between these two processes, the new study, which appears in the journal Nature Communications, reveals they are systematically different.
