Here’s Why Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Shares are Trending Higher
California-based EV maker Canoo has gained almost 20% in the past 24 hours after receiving a mega order from Kingbee, a van rental company in the U.S. Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares breathed a fresh leash jumping 12.4% on October 17 and are trading another 6% higher in the pre-market trading session today. Canoo won a big order from work-ready, van rental company Kingbee for 9,300 EVs. Importantly, the order comes with an option to double up to 18,600 vehicles.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Surges on Upbeat Q3 Results
Intuitive Surgical’s third-quarter results exceeded analysts’ revenue and earnings expectations on strong procedure volume growth and higher systems revenue. The company also raised its full-year procedure growth guidance. Leading robotic surgical device maker Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) posted better-than-expected third-quarter results, driven by a strong rise in procedure volume...
Here’s Why Parkland Stock (TSE:PKI) is Falling Today
Parkland Corporation is selling off today after announcing that its Q3-2022 results will come in lower than expected. Nonetheless, things are expected to get better in Q4, and analysts remain optimistic. Parkland Corporation (TSE: PKI), a distributor of fuels and lubricants, is selling off today after updating investors about its...
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Looks Attractive; Here’s Why
The significant correction in Cloudflare stock presents a buying opportunity at current levels, noted Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski. The analyst upgraded the stock to Buy. Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) stock has fallen over 60% on concerns over macro challenges. Despite concerns, it continues to deliver stellar growth and expand its large...
Interactive Brokers Stock (NASDAQ:IBKR) is Up Today; Here’s Why
Interactive Brokers is higher today on the strength of huge gains in earnings. However, a closer look at those gains suggests that they might not be all that sustainable. Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) isn’t exactly a household name—outside of some households, that is—but it made terrific headway this morning. Leading the charge for Interactive Brokers’ gain were gains on two fronts. First, there was the respectable, if somewhat minor, gain of 3% in commission revenue for the quarter. Second, there was the massive gain in net interest income, which was up a hefty 73%.
Why Did Immunic Stock (NASDAQ:IMUX) Drop Over 70%?
Shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) collapsed over 70% in Thursday’s after-hours session. This can be attributed to its psoriasis treatment’s inability to separate from the placebo in a phase 1b trial. However, this is an interim analysis that revealed limited information. The company does not have access to unblinded...
The Reason Why Whirlpool Stock (NYSE:WHR) Fell in After-Hours
Shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) are down in after-hours trading after releasing its Q3 earnings results. Adjusted EPS came in at $4.49 per share, which missed analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35. Sales fell 12.9% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $4.78 billion compared to last year’s $5.49 billion. This was also lower...
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Reports Earnings: Here’s Why It Plunged
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) recently reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.08, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate. In the past nine quarters, the company has beaten estimates six times. Sales increased 5.7% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $1.128 billion compared to...
Check Out These 2 Stocks With 45+ Years of Dividend Growth: CLX and KMB
The Clorox Company and Kimberly-Clark Corporation are two consumer defensive stocks that feature exceptional dividend growth track records. However, future dividend hikes should be uninspiring, as earnings have remained stagnated for years. The two stocks face serious valuation compression risks as well. Lately, I have been sharing investment ideas that...
Generac Slumps After Preliminary Q3 Results Disappoint
Shares of Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC) slumped in pre-market trading on Wednesday after the energy technology company delivered disappointing Q3 earnings. The company’s preliminary Q3 revenues were up 15% year-over-year to $1.1 billion but still missed Street expectations of $1.34 billion. Preliminary adjusted earnings in Q3 are expected to come in at $1.75 per share again falling short of Street estimates of $3.22.
SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock: Should Investors Buy the Pullback?
SoFi’s solid revenue growth and attractive future prospects make it a good pick for the long haul. However, there are concerns about the company’s profitability, especially given the growing possibility of an economic downturn. Shares of fintech company SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) have plunged this year due to bearish...
Here are 2 Speculative Tech Stocks to Gamble On
Throughout the market selloff of 2022, tech stocks represented one of the hardest-hit segments. However, the red ink also presents potential high-risk, high-reward opportunities in fundamentally compelling ideas. Following the onset of the pandemic, most tech stocks not directly related to mitigating the pandemic tumbled due to deflationary pressures. However,...
Know Who To Trust: These Analysts Boast a 100% Success Rate on UEC, COP and BYND Stocks
Here are three stocks recommended by analysts that have generated a 100% success rate and impressive average returns on their calls. Three analysts boast a 100% success rate on their recommendations on three stocks: Canadian uranium mining and exploration company Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC), global oil and gas company ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), and plant-based meat producer Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND).
PayPal Stock (NASDAQ:PYPL): Finally Ready to Rebound?
PayPal stock has been a rocky ride as it attempts to form a bottom from its devastating crash off peak levels. With rising competition from Apple, PayPal’s rebound may not be as swift as dip-buyers expect. Despite this, PYPL stock remains an attractive value pick for long-term investors. Shares...
AT&T On an Upswing After Strong Q3 Earnings Beat
AT&T’s (NYSE: T) shares were on an upswing in pre-market trading on Thursday as the telecommunications giant posted revenues of $30 billion, down by 4.1% year-over-year, surpassing analysts’ estimates by $140 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.68 per share in Q3 beating Street estimates of $0.61 per...
Here are 2 Midstream Energy Stocks to Consider Buying
Although no one likes paying unnecessarily-high petroleum prices, forward-thinking investors enjoy a mitigation opportunity. While upstream ideas offer plenty of excitement, infrastructure-focused midstream energy stocks arguably bring greater relevance and stability to the table. Easily one of the most challenging aspects of the post-pandemic new normal centers on hydrocarbon energy...
Why Snap Shares Are Trading Sharply Lower; Here Are 25 Stocks Moving Premarket
Statera Biopharma, Inc. STAB rose 40.9% to $0.2160 in pre-market trading. Statera Biopharma recently signed a binding Memorandum of Understanding with Holobeam Technologies Inc. Energy Focus, Inc EFOI shares rose 31.6% to $0.5312 in pre-market trading. Energy Focus, last month, named Lesley Matt as CEO. FedNat Holding Company FNHC rose...
CVNA vs. KMX: Dump CVNA, Keep an Eye on KMX. Here’s Why
Used car stocks became the darlings of Wall Street, especially Carvana, as perma-bulls trumpeted claims of it being the Amazon of used cars. However, CarMax stock looks like a better play, albeit not anytime soon. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, used car sales have been up dramatically...
Two small-cap stocks with not-so-small dividends
Investing in dividend stocks is the best way to stay positive in the market during times of market volatility. With many big players under-performing in the current economic climate, one choice for investors is small-cap stocks – and we’ve used TipRanks’ suite of tools to pick out two promising British choices.
