Interactive Brokers is higher today on the strength of huge gains in earnings. However, a closer look at those gains suggests that they might not be all that sustainable. Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) isn’t exactly a household name—outside of some households, that is—but it made terrific headway this morning. Leading the charge for Interactive Brokers’ gain were gains on two fronts. First, there was the respectable, if somewhat minor, gain of 3% in commission revenue for the quarter. Second, there was the massive gain in net interest income, which was up a hefty 73%.

1 DAY AGO