ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country News

CHS DECA's 'Spike for the Cure' Event Raises Over $5,900

CLARKSTON - Clarkston DECA’s 12th annual 'Spike for the Cure' Volleyball Tournament to show support and raise money for the Gina Quesenberry Foundation took place on Wednesday in Kramer Gymnasium on the campus of Clarkston High School. The Gina Quesenberry Foundation is a non-profit organization that aims to provide...
CLARKSTON, WA
Big Country News

Orofino Police Department to Continue 'Christmas 911' Tradition This Year

OROFINO - The Orofino Police Department has announced they will again be sponsoring and participating in the Christmas 911 program this year. For the last 13 years the department has been providing full Christmas dinners and gifts to families in the area who were experiencing hardship and most likely would not have had much for Christmas. Each year, the department accepts donations from businesses and community members to fund the program.
OROFINO, ID
Big Country News

Lewiston High School Students 'Get Smart' About Credit

LEWISTON - On Thursday, October 13, Zions Bank’s Lewiston branch manager Cari Miller and Mortgage Loan Officer Jenna Snyder visited Lewiston High School students in Mike Murphy's class to teach them about credit as part of National Get Smart About Credit Day. During their visit to LHS, Miller and...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Fall Burning Season in Moscow Set to Open Friday

MOSCOW - City of Moscow Fire Officials have announced that this year's fall burning season will run from October 21 – November 20, 2022. Open burning is allowed for garden waste, tree trimmings, and brush only. A written permit is not required for this burning period; however, persons who...
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Power Outage Planned for Pierce, Weippe Area October 29

PIERCE - Approximately 699 Avista and 697 Clearwater Power customers in Pierce, Weippe, and the surrounding area will experience a power outage starting at 7:00 a.m. and ending at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. Customers who will be impacted by the outage will be notified. The work will be...
PIERCE, ID
Big Country News

Pullman Woman Gavriel Hernandez Wanted on Nationwide $100,000 Warrant

WHITMAN COUNTY - A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for the Pullman woman accused of taking part in an armed robbery. 35-year-old Gavriel Hernandez was arrested with 37-year-old Roy Valdez also of Pullman in early September. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office arrested the couple for allegedly robbing a Garfield man at gunpoint inside his home. The pair have been charged with felony 1st degree robbery and theft.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Victim Identified from Fatal Single Vehicle Crash on State Highway 64 in Lewis County

The victim in last week's fatal single vehicle crash on State Highway 64 in Lewis County has been identified. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, the vehicle, a 2002 Saturn, was traveling eastbound on SH 64 when it left the roadway on the right shoulder and traveled approximately 350 feet down an embankment. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.
LEWIS COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Two Dead After Thursday Evening Crash on US95 Near Lapwai

LAPWAI - Idaho State Police are investigating a collision that occurred Thursday at approximately 6:22 p.m. on US95, north of Lapwai in Nez Perce County. Police say a gray Ford pickup driven by a 43-year old-male from Lewiston was traveling southbound on US95 when he went left of center and struck a semi truck traveling northbound, and then struck a gray Chevrolet pickup that was also northbound on US95.
LAPWAI, ID
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy