Overall Enrollment at Lewis-Clark State College Up 2% from Fall 2021
LEWISTON - Lewis-Clark State College’s enrollment is on the rise. Propelled by a 13.6% surge in new degree-seeking students, the overall headcount at the college is up 2% compared to last fall. According to census day totals, LC State’s Idaho resident enrollment, which represents 79% of the student body,...
University of Idaho Scientist Becomes Idaho's First National Academy of Medicine Inductee
MOSCOW - A University of Idaho researcher who is internationally acclaimed for her work in maternal and infant nutrition has become the university’s first inductee into the renowned National Academy of Medicine. Michelle (Shelley) McGuire, director of the Margaret Ritchie School of Family and Consumer Sciences and a professor...
CHS DECA's 'Spike for the Cure' Event Raises Over $5,900
CLARKSTON - Clarkston DECA’s 12th annual 'Spike for the Cure' Volleyball Tournament to show support and raise money for the Gina Quesenberry Foundation took place on Wednesday in Kramer Gymnasium on the campus of Clarkston High School. The Gina Quesenberry Foundation is a non-profit organization that aims to provide...
Candidate Forum Planned for Saturday at Lewiston City Library
LEWISTON – The League of Women Voters of the Lewis Clark Valley and the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce are co-sponsoring a forum and a meet and greet with candidates for Idaho 2nd Judicial District as well as state legislative seats for District 6 and 7 on Saturday, Oct. 15, at noon at the Lewiston City Library.
Voters to Decide Latest Pullman Regional Hospital Expansion Bond, Mail In Ballots Will be Sent Out Friday
PULLMAN - Voters in the City of Pullman will once again decide a facility expansion bond for Pullman Regional Hospital. The mail-in ballots for the November general election in Washington will be sent out on Friday. Proposition 1 is a 27.5 million dollar bond that would pay for most of...
Orofino Police Department to Continue 'Christmas 911' Tradition This Year
OROFINO - The Orofino Police Department has announced they will again be sponsoring and participating in the Christmas 911 program this year. For the last 13 years the department has been providing full Christmas dinners and gifts to families in the area who were experiencing hardship and most likely would not have had much for Christmas. Each year, the department accepts donations from businesses and community members to fund the program.
Less property taxes, more economic development were hot topics at Republican business breakfast
MOSCOW - Nixing property taxes and getting rid of restrictions on local economic development were the main topics of discussion at a business breakfast hosted by the Latah County Republicans in Moscow Tuesday. The aim of the breakfast event was to gather state, legislative and county Republican candidates, local business...
Lewiston High School Students 'Get Smart' About Credit
LEWISTON - On Thursday, October 13, Zions Bank’s Lewiston branch manager Cari Miller and Mortgage Loan Officer Jenna Snyder visited Lewiston High School students in Mike Murphy's class to teach them about credit as part of National Get Smart About Credit Day. During their visit to LHS, Miller and...
Moscow's 3rd Thursday Artwalk to start on October 20th
Moscow — The City of Moscow and the Moscow Arts Commission announced the opening event of the 3rd Thursday Artwalk season, to be held from 4 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 20. 3rd Thursday Artwalk in Moscow features visual, culinary, literary, and performing arts at 8 locations...
Fall Burning Season in Moscow Set to Open Friday
MOSCOW - City of Moscow Fire Officials have announced that this year's fall burning season will run from October 21 – November 20, 2022. Open burning is allowed for garden waste, tree trimmings, and brush only. A written permit is not required for this burning period; however, persons who...
Power Outage Planned for Pierce, Weippe Area October 29
PIERCE - Approximately 699 Avista and 697 Clearwater Power customers in Pierce, Weippe, and the surrounding area will experience a power outage starting at 7:00 a.m. and ending at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. Customers who will be impacted by the outage will be notified. The work will be...
Dworshak Dam Releases to Fluctuate Between 1,600 and 3,000 cfs for Turbine Maintenance Testing on October 26-27
AHSAHKA, ID - Between Wednesday, October 26 and Thursday, October 27, Dworshak Dam releases will fluctuate due to annual turbine maintenance testing. During the days of testing, flows will fluctuate for several hours between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Fluctuations in flow...
Man Arrested In Idaho County for Domestic Battery in Front of a Child
KAMIAH - On October 19, 2022, around 3:10 PM, Idaho County Dispatch took a call regarding a civil protection order violation and an assault that had occurred in the Kamiah area. Deputies responded and spoke with the female victim, who had visible injuries. Benjamin Lester, age 34, of Kamiah, was...
Burn ban Lifted, Controlled Burning Season Opens in Asotin County
ASOTIN - Citing cooler temperatures, increased humidity, and decreased fire danger, officials in Asotin County have lifted a burn ban that had been in place since August. The change went into effect on Monday. Asotin County Fire Marshal Karst Riggers has also issued a notice stating that Asotin County's Controlled...
Emergency Waste Line Repair on 1200 Block of 21st Street Scheduled for October 18
LEWISTON - The City of Lewiston has hired J Russell Excavation to perform an emergency wastewater line repair on the 1200 block of 21st Street. Work is scheduled to begin Tuesday, October 18 at 9:00 a.m. According to the City, while work is being completed 21st Street will be reduced...
Pullman Woman Gavriel Hernandez Wanted on Nationwide $100,000 Warrant
WHITMAN COUNTY - A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for the Pullman woman accused of taking part in an armed robbery. 35-year-old Gavriel Hernandez was arrested with 37-year-old Roy Valdez also of Pullman in early September. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office arrested the couple for allegedly robbing a Garfield man at gunpoint inside his home. The pair have been charged with felony 1st degree robbery and theft.
One Person Air Lifted with Serious Injuries Following UTV Crash in Lewis County Friday Afternoon
LEWIS COUNTY - On the evening of Friday, October 14, 2022, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and Nezperce Ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Russell Ridge Road and Albers Road in Lewis County for a rollover accident involving a UTV. According to a release from the Lewis County...
Victim Identified from Fatal Single Vehicle Crash on State Highway 64 in Lewis County
The victim in last week's fatal single vehicle crash on State Highway 64 in Lewis County has been identified. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, the vehicle, a 2002 Saturn, was traveling eastbound on SH 64 when it left the roadway on the right shoulder and traveled approximately 350 feet down an embankment. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.
Two Dead After Thursday Evening Crash on US95 Near Lapwai
LAPWAI - Idaho State Police are investigating a collision that occurred Thursday at approximately 6:22 p.m. on US95, north of Lapwai in Nez Perce County. Police say a gray Ford pickup driven by a 43-year old-male from Lewiston was traveling southbound on US95 when he went left of center and struck a semi truck traveling northbound, and then struck a gray Chevrolet pickup that was also northbound on US95.
Man Arrested Twice by LPD in two Weeks and Released Without Bond Misses Court Date, Arrest Warrant Issued
LEWISTON - A four-time convicted felon who was arrested in Lewiston on drug charges twice in two weeks, but was released by judges in Nez Perce County on his own recognizance both times, has failed to appear in court and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. As of early Thursday, he was still at large.
