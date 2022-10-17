ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Larry Brown Sports

Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players

Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggling to a 3-3 start, and rumors swirling about his marriage, some are starting to believe that the 45-year-old quarterback made a mistake coming back for the 2022 season. On Wednesday, Brady's old paper, the Boston Globe, said that Brady is "miserable." "A miserable Tom...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Worried About Dak Prescott Off-Field News

Dak Prescott is teaming up with someone that fans may not like. Prescott, who's the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, is teaming up with Kylie Jenner to become equity stakeholders in a sparkling water business. According to TMZ, the new drink company is called Glow Beverages. Prescott also seems...
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Alabama fan arrested after shocking reaction to Tennessee game

In the United States, it’s no secret that sports fans take their teams’ wins and losses very seriously – especially when it comes to college football where one game can make or break a team’s season. But one Alabama Crimson Tide fan appears to have taken things a bit too far after his team lost to the Tennessee Volunteers this weekend.
FLORENCE, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Shannon Sharpe offers blunt criticism of Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos were once again a disaster offensively in their game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, and one franchise legend thinks all the Russell Wilson criticism has been warranted. Wilson was sacked four times in Denver’s 19-16 overtime loss to the Chargers. On the surface, that...
DENVER, CO
Athlon Sports

Saints Are Signing Veteran Quarterback This Tuesday

In the lead-up to their Thursday Night Football matchup with Arizona, the New Orleans Saints made several changes to their practice squad Tuesday. A report by Nick Underhill this afternoon confirmed the Saints have signed quarterback Jake Luton, as well as defensive end Jabari Zuniga, to their ...
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Ron Rivera names new starting QB for Washington

The Washington Commanders will likely be without Carson Wentz for several weeks, and head coach Ron Rivera has officially named a replacement for the quarterback. Rivera told reporters on Tuesday that Taylor Heinicke will start Washington’s Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. Rookie Sam Howell will serve as the backup.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Ohio State Football Landed Big Commitment Thursday Morning

Ryan Day's Ohio State program landed a big-time recruit on Thursday. The Buckeyes have reeled in four-star interior offensive lineman recruit Ian Moore as a member of their 2024 class. “I found myself comparing everything to OSU and I also found myself finding every reason not to go there and...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Conspiracy News

College football fans claiming the referees are conspiring against their team is nothing new. However, a tweet from Touchdown Alabama magazine is going viral today, and even for fan conspiracies, this one is excessive. It shows a video clip of the referee in Saturday's Alabama-Tennessee game signaling that a Vols...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
