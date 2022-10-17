ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Las Vegas administrator Robert Telles indicted for murder in journalist Jeff German's killing

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of Las Vegas investigative journalist Jeff German, has been indicted for murder by a grand jury. According to the indictment, which was filed on Thursday, Telles did "willfully, unlawfully, with malice aforethought, kill...
