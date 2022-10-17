Read full article on original website
The Dumbwaiter Is Enjoying Renewed Popularity Thanks to "The Watcher"
As design editors, we're always keeping our eyes peeled for interesting design elements—even when watching our favorite shows. And, when it comes to The Watcher, Netflix's buzzy new series about a mysterious New Jersey home, it seems like we're not alone. Searches for the term "dumbwaiter" have skyrocketed since the series premiere, owing largely to a scene in the first episode. In the scene, homeowner Derek Broaddus (Bobby Cannavale) references the appliance, which, he's told, is a national treasure in the historic home.
Sally Quinn Has Lived in Several Haunted Houses. Her Ghost Stories Are Wild
The full interview with Sally Quinn is featured in season of House Beautiful’s haunted house podcast, Dark House. Listen to the episode here. It's not every day that a prominent Washington journalist identifies as a witch who sees ghosts—but maybe we shouldn't be so surprised at the overlap, because said writer also confessed that we'd be shocked by how many well-known politicians in the capitol regularly consult astrologers. In a recent interview on House Beautiful's podcast Dark House, Sally Quinn divulged that all the houses she's lived in have been haunted. Growing up surrounded by active ghosts—as well as practitioners of voodoo, occultism, astrology, and other psychic phenomena—it's only natural that Quinn now leads "a life of spirits," as she puts it. "I'm psychic. My mother was a little bit, and my aunt was very psychic, too, all MacDougals," Quinn says. Ahead, hear all the haunted properties she's lived in throughout the years.
Mallory Kaye Gives an Historic LA Ranch House a French Makeover
When this sprawling stucco house in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles changed hands in 2019, headlines trumpeted it as one of Dean Martin’s former homes. But the building's architectural provenance is just as interesting: The 3,256-square-foot ranch house is one of architect Clifford May’s early designs that helped promote the concept of indoor/outdoor living.
Floyd Launches a Space-Saving Modular Dresser Perfect for Small Bedrooms
If you consider yourself a champion of the environment, meet Floyd, a sustainable furniture brand that is as committed to carbon neutrality as it is to elegant, minimalistic home essentials. It all started in 2013 when the company’s founders, Kyle Hoff and Alex O’Dell launched the now-iconic Floyd Leg. Yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like. The dynamic duo created a simple and low-slung table leg with which eco-conscious design lovers could create their own 16-inch-tall table using any flat surface they could find. In the nine years since, Floyd is now a full-fledged furniture company with exciting launches left and right.
