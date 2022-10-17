Read full article on original website
Jermaine Burton video appears to show Alabama WR striking female Tennessee football fan on field after game
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton allegedly struck a female Tennessee football fan on the field at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, as she joined the Vols' postgame celebration. The woman, Emily Isaacs, posted a video on TikTok that appears to show Burton hitting her in the head while he walks off the field.
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says ex-TCU coach Gary Patterson's influence is clear on Texas defense
Texas football bolstered its defensive staff in Year 2 under Steve Sarkisian with the addition of former longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson as a special assistant to Sarkisian. And Patterson's presence in Austin is already making a notable impact on the Longhorns defense this season, according to Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. Gundy says Patterson's influences are clear when watching film on the Longhorns, who travel to Stillwater Saturday for an AP top 25 showdown with the Cowboys.
Nick Saban responds to video of Jermaine Burton striking Vols fan
Alabama head coach Nick Saban released a statement on wide receiver Jermaine Burton after the player reportedly struck a fan in the aftermath of the Crimson Tide’s loss to Tennessee. “We are aware of the situation with Jermaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday,” Saban said Wednesday...
Franklin County's Kaden Moorman decommits from Kentucky
Frankfort (Ky.) Franklin County running back Kaden Moorman (5-foot-10, 205) has decommitted from Kentucky. "I'd like to thank the university of Kentucky for everything, and the fans as well, just want to explore my options and be useful of my 5 official visits wisely and make the best decision for me and my family. Kentucky could still be a landing spot. as that being said I would like to decommit and publicly open my recruitment 100% back up to all schools. Thank you. Please respect my decision," Moorman wrote on Twitter.
Michigan offers four-star Ohio State commitment
Michigan extended a scholarship to 2023 four-star cornerback Jermaine Mathews on Friday, he reported via his Twitter account. Mathews has been committed to Ohio State since July, choosing the Buckeyes over Alabama, Oklahoma, Penn State and a host of others. The offer to Mathews may signify a slight expansion of...
What Would an Oregon Win Mean? A Lot. It'd Actually be Historic
There is clearly so much on the line when UCLA plays Oregon this Saturday in Eugene. So, here it all is, and we’re really piling it on. If you are squeamish about looking ahead, read no further. UCLA is ranked 9th in the AP Poll and 10th in the...
Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game
A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
Musselman expects 'eye-opening experiences' coming for Hoop Hogs
After debuting at No. 10 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll and being projected by media to finish second in the SEC standings, it is fair to say the early hype surrounding the 2022-23 Arkansas Razorbacks is significant. However, head coach Eric Musselman has been quick to point out his young team is far from a finished product.
What Collin Klein and Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of Kansas State at TCU
This is what Kansas State coordinators Collin Klein and Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at TCU on Saturday, October 22, 2022. "Yeah, he's something else. These guys are just explosive waiting to happen. And so yeah, it's a great challenge for our guys. We're excited." On...
Mississippi State announces passing of walk-on lineman Sam Westmoreland
(From Mississippi State Athletics Media Relations) Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland, 19, of Tupelo, Mississippi. Westmoreland, a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. "One...
Excerpt: Chip Kelly Talks About ESPN College Gameday, Oregon's Offense
In this excerpt, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly talked about the importance of ESPN College Gameday, national exposure, and what he sees from Oregon's offense. For the full video interview, GO HERE.
Lane Kiffin shares reactions to Tennessee's breakout 2022, victory over Alabama
Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss undefeated at 7-0, but he paid attention to his former program Saturday when Tennessee upset Alabama. Kiffin was the head coach in Knoxville in 2009 before departing for USC. Kiffin also ran Nick Saban's offense at Alabama. He tweeted a picture of himself in the Tennessee football offices.
Nebraska offers 2026 recruits with strong Huskers connection
Nebraska Cornhuskers fans might recognize the surname of the Huskers newest offers out in Arizona as Bastian Vanden Bosch and Case Vanden Bosch each received a verbal tender. The brothers are freshman football players for Arizona powerhouse Brophy Prep and the son of former Nebraska defensive lineman Kyle Vanden Bosch, who played for the Huskers from 1998 to 2000, and the defender was a tour de force finishing with 142 career tackles, 13 sacks, 34 tackles for a loss and 46 pressures. Vanden Bosch was an important special teams player as well where he blocked three kicks in a single season.
LIVE UPDATES: Ohio State RB target Bo Jackson in action in key game
Live updates as Cleveland (Ohio) St. Joseph and Ohio State 2025 running back target Bo Jackson travel to Wooster (Ohio).
Top 50 DL Daevin Hobbs sets announcement date
One of the fastest risers in the rankings in the last six months set his announcement date. Concord (N.C.) Robinson defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs will make his college pick known Nov. 25 at 1:30 pm. The 6-foot-4, 262-pound Hobbs, who is rated the No. 37 player in 247Sports' rankings, has...
Kansas State at TCU: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium (46,000) Tim Brando (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tillman (Analyst) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. THE STORYLINES. 1) Coming off its lone bye week...
Georgia football: Kirby Smart provides update on linebacker CJ Washington
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Washington suffered a scary head and neck injury back in the spring, and since that time Washington’s path back to football has been unclear. As his head coach explained Tuesday night, there is still uncertainty regarding when the true freshman will be able to play again.
Oklahoma State vs. Texas: Key matchups, players to watch
Here is a closer look at key matchups and players to watch when Oklahoma State faces Texas on Saturday. Not a GoPokes247 VIP member? Sign up NOW to get 30% OFF annual VIP membership or ONE MONTH VIP access for ONLY $1. Get more information and access to Oklahoma State football, basketball and recruiting.
Teammates reveal the most impressive player on the Michigan men’s basketball team
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team begins its season in just over two weeks with an exhibition against Ferris State and the opener against Purdue Fort Wayne. Until then, there are many unknowns about the 2022-23 Wolverines. Seven scholarship newcomers — five freshman and two...
Ole Miss volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth suspended
Apparently, Ole Miss head volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth has been suspended from her duties. The Ole Miss sports information department said as much in a short, two-sentence statement sent to the media late Thursday afternoon. Assistant coach Bre Henry will serve as acting head coach while a "review" of the program is being conducted.
