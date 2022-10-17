ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

KEYT

One person found dead after structure fire in Orcutt

ORCUTT, Calif. – One person was found dead after an Orcutt home caught on fire Wednesday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday on the 3500 block of Rosales Court in Orcutt, according to the fire department.
KEYT

Gauchos tabbed #1 in Big West preseason coaches poll

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It's not how you start it's how you finish but for what it is worth UCSB was selected as the the top team in the Big West Men's Basketball Preseason Coaches' Poll. All the coaches picked the Gauchos to be number one in the 11-team league.
