Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KEYT
UCSB lands 7-foot center Mezziah Oakman from City College of San Francisco
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Mezziah Oakman will someday be a big man on campus at UCSB as the 7-foot center commits to the Gauchos. Oakman also had an offer from SEC program Mississippi State. Oakman is entering his sophomore season at City College of San Francisco. Last year as a...
KEYT
One person found dead after structure fire in Orcutt
ORCUTT, Calif. – One person was found dead after an Orcutt home caught on fire Wednesday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday on the 3500 block of Rosales Court in Orcutt, according to the fire department.
KEYT
Gauchos tabbed #1 in Big West preseason coaches poll
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It's not how you start it's how you finish but for what it is worth UCSB was selected as the the top team in the Big West Men's Basketball Preseason Coaches' Poll. All the coaches picked the Gauchos to be number one in the 11-team league.
Former Oxnard AYSO soccer coach sentenced to 155 years to life, plus 20 years for child molestation
OXNARD, Calif. – A former American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) coach in Oxnard was sentenced to 155 years to life plus 20 years for child molestation, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday. “The defendant betrayed a position of trust to gain access to children,” said prosecutor...
Comments / 0