Las Vegas, NV

Iconic, Nostalgic Brand Heading to the Las Vegas Strip

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitor's Authority (LVCVA) recently launched a campaign asking visitors to the city to leave their kids at home. It's a nod to the famed "what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas campaigns," that's not meant to be taken fully seriously but Sin City -- they tell you right in the nickname -- really isn't a place for kids.
