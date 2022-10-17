ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5newsonline.com

Razorbacks Picked 2nd by SEC Media; Smith Preseason 1st Team

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas men’s basketball team was picked to finish second for the 2022-23 season and freshman guard Nick Smith Jr., was selected first team preseason All-SEC by a select panel of both SEC and national media members. The #2 SEC preseason rank is the highest...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Razorbacks Picked to Finish Fourth in the SEC

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas women’s basketball team is projected to finish fourth in the Southeastern Conference, as announced by the league on the morning of the 2023 SEC Tipoff. A fourth-place projection is the highest for the Razorbacks in the media poll since the 1995-96 season. A...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

5NEWS Athlete of the Week: Mary Borman

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While many of us are beginning to get ready for bed Fayetteville native Mary Borman and a team from the United States will soon be waking up for another day of competition. Six hours ahead, Borman is in Portugal for the Down Syndrome World Swimming Championships.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Healthy Living: Thyroid Disorders Common in Women

FORT SMITH, Ark — Thyroid disorders are one of the most common disorders in the world, but can often be confused for other health issues. Dr. Siva Kumar Kasina of Baptist Health Endocrinology Clinic-Fort Smith explains what you should look for and when to talk to your doctor.
FORT SMITH, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy