Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
John Fetterman releases medical report after Dr Oz under fire for suggesting Fetterman’s wife would act as senator
John Fetterman continues to recover well from his stroke, has no restrictions on his ability to work and can fulfill the duties of public office, according to the results of his latest medical examination.The Democratic candidate for the open Pennsylvania Senate seat was examined by his primary care physician on Friday and a report was released by the campaign late on Tuesday to The Philadelphia Inquirer.Mr Fetterman’s health is reported as normal and he has made great progress with communication since his stroke in May, though still exhibits symptoms of problem processing audio that can be accommodated with the...
WIVB
Trump attack leaves GOP wondering if he cares about Senate majority
Former President Trump’s Monday assault against Joe O’Dea, the GOP’s Senate nominee in Colorado, is angering Republicans while leaving them wondering if he cares about the party winning back the majority in the upper chamber. O’Dea, a pro-abortion rights moderate whom Democrats spent $4 million against in...
WIVB
John Fetterman releases updated report on health following stroke
(WHTM) – Less than one week from his only scheduled Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Debate with Republican Mehmet Oz, Democrat John Fetterman has released a one page letter from his doctor providing an update on his health months after suffering a stroke. In the letter signed by Clifford Chen, MD.,...
msn.com
Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Gordon Sondland says MAGA 'sycophants' like Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, and Marjorie Taylor Greene don't know how to manage Trump
Gordon Sondland said MAGA "sycophants" don't know how to manage Trump effectively. The one-time ambassador to the European Union, who was fired by former President Donald Trump in 2020, penned an account of his time working for Trump in his upcoming book, "The Envoy." Sondland wrote that he gained Trump's...
US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
WIVB
White House says Iranian troops on the ground in Crimea aiding Russian drone strikes
The White House on Thursday confirmed that Russia is attacking Ukraine with Iranian drones launched from the occupied Crimean Peninsula with on-the-ground assistance from military trainers from Iran. National Security spokesperson John Kirby further raised concern that Russia will seek to acquire advanced conventional weapons from Tehran as it faces...
Business Insider
Elon Musk complimented a top Putin official ally for trolling Liz Truss, and got invited to Moscow
The Tesla founder engaged in a bizarre exchange on Twitter with senior Russian official Dmitry Medvedev about UK prime minister Liz Truss quittng.
