Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon
An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
US Supreme Court denies Oklahoma death row inmate’s appeal
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a last-minute appeal filed by Oklahoma death row inmate Benjamin Cole. The high court’s decision on Wednesday paves the way for the 57 year old to be executed Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Cole was convicted and sentenced to death for killing his 9-month-old daughter Brianna Taylor by forcibly bending the infant backward, breaking her spine. His attorneys have not disputed that he killed the child, but they say he is severely mentally ill and that he has brain damage that has worsened while he has been in prison.
Federal judge sentences Colombian lawyer to prison for double-crossing drug dealers
A federal judge in Plano has sentenced a Colombian lawyer to prison for double-crossing drug dealers. 49-year old Maritza Ramirez, an attorney from Colombia, twisted the terms of a truce between Colombia’s government and a revolutionary faction
