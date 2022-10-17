Read full article on original website
KEYT
Mali accuses France of `duplicitous acts’ which it denies
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Mali’s foreign minister is accusing former colonial power France of “duplicitous acts” of aggression and espionage aimed at destabilizing the troubled West African country. The allegations were immediately dismissed by France’s U.N. ambassador as “mendacious” and “defamatory.” The acrimonious exchange at a U.N. Security Council meeting on Mali Tuesday highlighted the depth to which relations between the two countries have plunged since a coup in August 2020 and the August 2022 departure of the last of thousands of French forces that had been in the country at the government’s invitation since 2013 to fight Islamic extremists.
KEYT
Germany: No guarantee UN climate talks will end with a deal
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says there’s no guarantee that this year’s United Nations climate talks will result in an agreement that’s backed by all sides. Officials from almost 200 countries will gather next month in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to discuss how to tackle global warming. The annual event is supposed to end with a concluding document that needs to be passed by consensus. In past years the talks have often gone into overtime and positions have been watered down to secure agreement from all countries. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told a parliamentary hearing that “in these times it’s not an automatic given that there will be a concluding document,” German news agency dpa reported. She said Germany’s minimum goal for the meeting was “that it takes place.”
EU leaders avoid deep rift on gas price cap at energy summit
European Union leaders are struggling to find immediate practical solutions on how to deal with the energy crisis but avoid an open rift between Germany and France
