Voice of America
Hamas Resumes Ties With Syria in Damascus Visit
Damascus, Syria — The Palestinian movement Hamas on Wednesday said it restored relations with the Syrian government after a visiting delegation met with President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus. The Islamist group, which controls the Gaza Strip, was long one of Syria's closest allies, in large part because of a...
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Russian General Prepares Kherson Surrender: 'Hard Decisions Must Be Made'
Statements from Russian officials in recent days signal that Putin's troops are preparing to surrender in Kherson.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Voice of America
Ancient Carvings Discovered at Iconic Iraq Monument Bulldozed by Islamic State
Mosul, Iraq — When Islamic State extremists bulldozed the ancient monumental Mashki Gate in the Iraqi city of Mosul in 2016, it was part of the group's systematic destruction of cultural heritage. Now, U.S. and Iraqi archaeologists working to reconstruct the site have unearthed extraordinary 2,700-year-old rock carvings among...
Voice of America
Putin Declares Martial Law in Annexed Regions of Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared martial law in four of Ukraine's regions, parts of which are under the control of Russian troops, as Ukrainian forces continue to liberate occupied territories in the country's east. Putin said at an online session of the Russian Security Council on Wednesday that he...
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT IRAN: Why Masha Amini’s Death Evoked Protests
Taken into police custody for violating morality laws, Mahsa Amini became the spark of a movement that has taken hold of Iran. What makes the current protests in Iran and elsewhere different from than ones that came before?
Voice of America
Al-Shabab Attacks Key Bridges in Somalia, Kills at Least 21 People
At least 21 people were killed in two separate bombings in the central Hirshabelle state of Somalia, officials said. A powerful car bomb exploded in Jalalaqsi town when soldiers operating a security checkpoint intercepted a vehicle. The checkpoint is near local government buildings and a military base belonging to African Union peacekeepers from Djibouti.
Voice of America
UN: Killings and Mass Arrests of Protesters in Iran Must Stop
GENEVA — U.N. human rights officials have condemned Iran’s violent suppression of anti-government protests as a violation of international law and call on Iranian officials to end their deadly crackdown against peaceful demonstrators. A month has passed since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini sparked nationwide protests against...
Voice of America
Britain: Combined Belarus-Russian Troops Unlikely to Happen
Pentagon — Britain’s Defense Ministry said Friday that Belarussian president Aleksandr Lukashenko’s assertion early this month that thousands of troops from his country and Russia would form a new Group of Forces is unlikely to come to fruition. Lukashenko had said 70,000 Belarussian troops and as many...
Russia-Ukraine war live: US and Russian defence ministers discuss war in phone call; Kherson official denies hydroelectric dam accusations
Lloyd Austin and Sergei Shoigu had telephone conversation; Russian-appointed official claims dam not being mined
Voice of America
Cameroon Battles Cholera Outbreak as Floods Ravage Border Areas
Yaounde — Cameroon says a fresh wave of cholera outbreak provoked by ongoing floods in its northern border with Chad and Nigeria has killed at least 17 people and many more are feared dead in difficult-to-access villages within a week. An emergency meeting by government officials and relief agencies on Wednesday ordered the deployment of humanitarian workers to overcrowded hospitals, especially on the border with Nigeria.
Voice of America
Cameroon Military Accuses Government Troops of Human Rights Violations
Yaounde, Cameroon — Cameroon’s military said several soldiers have been arrested for torturing a suspected separatist general and fighters, following deadly fighting in the northwestern village of Djotin. Army Captain and military spokesman Cyrille Serge Atonfack Guemo said in a statement that the government troops in question committed...
Voice of America
Ukraine Restricting Power Use After Russian Attacks
Ukraine is restricting power use Thursday in response to Russian attacks that damaged parts of the country’s electrical infrastructure. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged people to conserve energy in an address late Wednesday. He said the government was working to create “mobile power supply points for critical infrastructure in...
Voice of America
Children Starving in Yemen as Risk of War Continues
Hafsa Ahmed is two years old. As she lies on a hospital bed in Yemen, it is very difficult for her to breathe or open her eyes. Hafsa is dying of starvation. She is the youngest of six children. One died from malnutrition. Her father Ahmed, 47, works as a day laborer. Each day he can pay for only some flour and cooking oil.
Voice of America
Canada to Host Group of World's Female Foreign Ministers to Discuss Iran
More than a dozen of the world's female foreign ministers will join a virtual meeting hosted by Canada Thursday to discuss Iran’s brutal crackdown against protesters, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said Wednesday in a statement. The death last month of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of...
Voice of America
Pentagon: Iranian Military in Ukraine, Helping Russia Launch Drone Attacks
Pentagon — Iranian military personnel are "on the ground" in Ukraine, assisting the Russian military with drone operations that have been terrorizing the country and targeting power facilities, the Pentagon said Thursday. "Our understanding is that they [Iranian forces] are on the ground in Crimea, assisting Russian military personnel...
Voice of America
About 50 People Killed in Chad Protests, Government Says
N'DJAMENA, chad — About 50 people were killed and nearly 300 injured in violence that broke out in Chad on Thursday as hundreds took to the streets to demand a quicker transition to democratic rule. Prime Minister Saleh Kebzabo, who gave the death toll at a news conference, said...
Voice of America
Palestinian Killed, 3 Others Wounded During Israeli West Bank Raid
Palestinian health officials say one person has been killed and three others wounded in overnight clashes in the West Bank city of Jenin with the Israeli military. Witnesses say the clash occurred late Thursday as Israeli troops pushed into a Jenin refugee camp on an arrest raid. The Palestinian health ministry said Friday a Palestinian youth died shortly after being wounded by Israeli gunfire. Three others were wounded by gunfire.
