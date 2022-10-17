ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

travelnoire.com

$400-A-Night Times Square NYC Hotel Rooms To Be Used As Migrant Shelter

New York’s latest migrant shelter will take the shape of midtown Manhattan hotel, Row NYC. The decision was announced on Wednesday by Mayor Eric Adams. Row NYC, a swanky four-star hotel in Times Square is said to initially home 200 migrant families. The hotel is being turned into the city’s latest “humanitarian relief center” as the influx of asylum seekers increases.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

COVID Rates Back Above 20% in Parts of Manhattan as Virus Rebounds

COVID-19 positivity rates are back above 20% in parts of Manhattan, as the latest city data indicate the virus is digging in ahead of winter. The rolling seven-day positivity rate in the Hell's Kitchen area of Manhattan is up to 22.5%, according to city data Wednesday. That is by far the highest rate in New York City, and no other neighborhood is close. Just a day prior, no neighborhood was over 20%.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Jewish Press

New York’s Largest Jewish Instagram Page Sees Spike in Antisemitic Attacks

New York’s largest Jewish community online platform has been bombarded with concerned citizens over the last few days. The Instagram page Jews of New York is receiving dozens of messages and videos of anti-Semitic incidents occurring throughout New York City, all being sent since the Jewish High Holidays began and with an increase since Kanye West made his anti-Semitic remarks this weekend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

See How a Stager Transformed Classic NYC Co-Op into a Fresh, Modern Space

Heather Bien is a Washington, D.C.-based freelance writer whose work has appeared on MyDomaine, The Knot, Martha Stewart Weddings, HelloGiggles, and more. You'll often find her making pitstops for roadside antique shops, drooling over original hardwood floors, or perfecting her latte recipe. published Yesterday. A two-bedroom Manhattan co-op in a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stupiddope.com

Mayor Eric Adams Appoints Cannabis NYC’s Founding Director

Dasheeda Dawson is the founding director of Cannabis NYC , an initiative to spearhead the agency’s support of the growing cannabis industry. Dawson will lead the agency in public education, direct services to cannabis entrepreneurs and professionals, legislative advocacy, and policy development at all levels of government. She has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC Indian restaurant Semma gets Michelin star

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — With Diwali coming up, a gem of a Manhattan restaurant is getting many blessings as the only Indian restaurant in the country with a Michelin star. Semma head chef Vijay Kumar said the south Indian cuisine is food from his childhood. The menu comes straight from his heart. By the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

9 Best Spots To Find Sweet Apple Cider Donuts Around NYC

Nothing tastes quite like fall than an apple cider donut, and having one freshly made is an annual experience that just hits different. While you’re doing your favorite fall activities and attending your favorite October events, be sure to stop for a minute and smell the roses (we mean donuts)! We rounded up our favorite spots in the city to get your hands on the signature fall treat so you can feed that craving you’ve had all year! This small-batch West Village doughnut shop is the first spot on our list, thanks to their recognizable brand name and flavor-packed treats. Their apple cider donuts for this year are in collaboration with In the Raw, a natural sweetener brand, that are using their ingredients in this delicious goodness! Their donuts will be served until Thanksgiving! Where: 10 Morton St After boasting one of the best donut shops in Danbury, CT for several years, Grounds Donut House recently opened a Bronx location, just in time for apple cider donuts! Their artisanal donuts are truly a work of art and pair perfectly with one of their international coffee brews. If you’re in the Bronx be sure to check this out!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

These Are NYC’s Dreamiest Neighborhoods

Your dream neighborhood has it all–tasty restaurants, good bars, a pristine location, endless fun to be had, and an overall aesthetically pleasing vibe–but finding these neighborhoods sometimes proves to be like finding a needle in a haystack, especially when many of these neighborhoods come with a hefty price tag. Luckily, StreetEasy set out to fix this issue and analyzed their search data to determine which neighborhoods had the most searches year-to-date in 2022 for Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens, compiling a list of the city’s dreamiest neighborhoods in relation to their cost. Needless to say, the results don’t come as a surprise to us! Manhattan’s most searched neighborhood is the West Village–which has been in the number one spot for the past five years–followed by Greenwich Village, Chelsea, SoHo, and Gramercy Park.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

In An Effort To Curb The ‘All-You-Can-Eat Rat Buffet,’ New NYC Trash Rules Have Been Proposed

Mayor Eric Adams announced this past Monday, October 17, that trash will no longer be allowed on NYC sidewalks until 8p.m.–a four hour push back from the original 4p.m. trash take-out time. As reported earlier this year on May 8, rat sightings have increased by more than 60% from the first four months of pre-pandemic 2019, and the city’s rat problem is the worst it’s been in over a decade. The new NYC trash rules are just part of the Adams administration’s ongoing commitment to clean up NYC’s streets and fight against these midnight snackers. As it stands now, trash and recycling may be placed on the curb after 4p.m. the night before collection. In many neighborhoods trash can sit on the sidewalk for more than 14 hours, including during the evening pedestrian rush hour. By enforcing the new 8p.m. rule, trash will be left on the sidewalks for a shorter time, diminishing the eyesore of black bags, reducing food for rats, and improving cleanliness.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Moskovits, Lichtenstein lose another Williamsburg property to bankruptcy

The apartment and retail building at 225-227 Grand Street in Williamsburg cemented Toby Moskovits’ rise as a Brooklyn developer. Now it could represent her fall. The 41-unit property has been sold at a bankruptcy auction to the sole bidder: its mezzanine lender, an entity that includes Hutton Capital’s Ron Friedman, Rosewood Realty’s Aaron Jungreis and BridgeCity Capital’s Allan Lebovits.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

We can’t allow our history to vanish | From the editor

Nostalgia . . . it’s a big thing in our community. We love everything old about Staten Island. The historic Advance pages published in the print edition of the Staten Island Advance and its online eNewspaper every day. An advertisement for a women’s leather jacket on sale at E.J. Korvette’s for $29.99. A 1951 Dodge at Memoly Motors for fourteen hundred bucks. The times when Kolff and Kaufmann Realtors sold a brick ranch in Great Kills for $19,900.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
