ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog

A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Newsweek

Biden Trolls 'MAGA' Candidate Dr. Oz as John Fetterman's Lead Disappears

President Joe Biden trolled Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz while supporting his Democratic rival John Fetterman during a trip to Pennsylvania. The president backed Fetterman, the state's current lieutenant governor, in visits on Thursday to Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. Although Fetterman enjoyed a double-digit lead over Oz in some polls released during the summer, his advantage has evaporated as Election Day approaches, with more recent surveys suggesting that the contest could be headed for a photo finish.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
115K+
Post
1005M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy