Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
Marjorie Taylor Greene thought she was honoring “Confederate soldiers” at Union army monument
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday appeared to publicly struggle with her state's history during the Civil War. "Tonight, I stopped at the Wilder Monument in Chickamauga, GA, which honors the Confederate soldiers of the Wilder...
Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
Donald Trump Deposition at Mar-a-Lago as He's Asked Questions Under Oath
Donald Trump is set to appear at a deposition hearing as part of a long-running defamation case relating to a woman who alleges the former president raped her in the 1990s. Earlier this month, New York District judge Lewis Kaplan ordered Trump to answer questions under oath in relation to the claims made by magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll.
Idaho Church Under Fire for Hosting GOP Rally Ahead of Midterms
The group American Atheists said the church that held the event was "breaking the law" and urged followers to report them to the IRS.
Fact Check: Is Biden Administration Funding Drag Shows in Ecuador?
A Fox News Digital article reported that the U.S. Department of State granted $20,600 to an Ecuadorian non-profit to fund a dozen drag performances.
Nuclear War Simulator Creator Says Public Must Know Potential Destruction
"They need to see, clearly and viscerally, just how universal and destructive a nuclear war would be," computer scientist Christopher Minson said.
Mass. has one of the best gay bars in America, according to Esquire
The publication says the bar is "queer magic and a joy to behold." Provincetown is home to art galleries, restaurants, beaches, and one of the best gay bars in the nation, according to Esquire. Esquire recently released a list of the 32 best gay bars in America, and The Boatslip...
Democrats are Squirming to Limit November Losses. It's Not Working | Opinion
These October duds may not be the last gasps of the Left, but they do not augur well for Democrats' chances in November.
Pentecostal Leaders Disavow Christian Nationalism in Stark Statement
A new statement by Pentecostal leaders condemns rising Christian nationalism in their ranks and connections to 'NAR' theology
Arizona GOP Charging People $1,000 to Attend Election Night Watch Party
Guests can pay $1,000 to attend the Republican Party with the "private experience package."
'I Would Still Vote For Donald Trump, and I'm an American Jew'
I'm not one of those people who is a die hard Donald Trump supporter. I grew up a Democrat because when I was registering to vote, a girl told me that all Jews were Democrats and, as I wasn't politically active, I said OK. Over time, being a Democrat didn't...
Leaked L.A. City Council Audio Shows Result of Leftist Grievance Politics | Opinion
Resentment begets more resentment, so we shouldn't be surprised at what we have all just heard from the L.A. City Council.
Democrats Hope for Boost From Fiery Abortion Debates, Polls Disagree
Polls suggest that Americans are more focused on the economy, but Democrats are hoping their abortion stances will resonate with key voters in swing states.
Russia Envoy to U.S.: Channel That Stopped Nuclear War 60 Years Ago Is Dead
Russian Ambassador Antonov told Newsweek secret talks ended the Cuban Missile Crisis, but "it is impossible to resolve the current situation in the same way."
Is the Red Wave Back? | Opinion
We are now right back to where we started earlier this year, as spring moved into summer. The red wave appears to be coming back.
Tom Malinowski fights for his political life — again — against Tom Kean Jr.
Rep. Tom Malinowski, a Democrat, faces GOP challenger Tom Kean Jr. in N.J.'s 7th District, one of the nation's most closely watched contests. The post Tom Malinowski fights for his political life — again — against Tom Kean Jr. appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
America's Minority Population Is Growing—and Their Votes Are Up for Grabs
Many people of color reported having no contact with a political party or a candidate at all.
Ex-Trump Communications Director Mocks Liz Truss, 'Lasted 4.1 Scaramuccis'
Liz Truss is now the shortest-tenured U.K. prime minister ever, though she lasted longer than Anthony Scaramucci did in his job.
Biden Trolls 'MAGA' Candidate Dr. Oz as John Fetterman's Lead Disappears
President Joe Biden trolled Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz while supporting his Democratic rival John Fetterman during a trip to Pennsylvania. The president backed Fetterman, the state's current lieutenant governor, in visits on Thursday to Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. Although Fetterman enjoyed a double-digit lead over Oz in some polls released during the summer, his advantage has evaporated as Election Day approaches, with more recent surveys suggesting that the contest could be headed for a photo finish.
