Internet commenters were beside themselves after one woman revealed why she denied her brother's pleas to babysit her 3-year-old niece, despite living in his house for free. In a viral Reddit post published on r/AmITheA**hole, Redditor u/throwaway_aita_5212 (otherwise referred to as the original poster, or OP) said she and her boyfriend are living with her brother until they can afford a place of their own but recounted how a recent request for childcare caused the couple's house of cards to collapse.

1 DAY AGO