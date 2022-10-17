ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Gun Halloween Costume DIY: How To Dress Like Your Favorite Characters On A Budget

By Julia Yoo
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Everett Collection

One of the biggest movies to come out this year was a sequel that lived up to the hype. Top Gun: Maverick blew away the box office and is sure to be a Halloween favorite this year.

The first Top Gun followed the best fighter pilots in the Navy while they battled for the title of number one. It sparked a wave of aviator sunglasses and high-fiving people in big circles, plus the odd shirtless game of beach volleyball. Maverick calls back to all the high-speed drama and features return performances by Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer.

Do you want to feel the need for speed? Do you want to experience what it’s like to be one of the best of the best? Then you need one of these costumes!

Top Gun fans can channel their inner Maverick with a variety of different costumes, from flight suits to bomber jackets. Whether you’re looking for something to wear to a Halloween party or just want to show your love for the iconic film, we’ve got you covered.

So take your pick and let us help you achieve your Hollywood dreams – even if it’s just for one night.

What to buy

J+S Premium Aviator Sunglasses

Tom Cruise’s role as Maverick is so iconic that you could get just these sunglasses and people would still get what you’re going for. Aviator frames aren’t just a cool costume, though. They’re one of the most flattering styles of sunglasses around, so you can wear them even after Halloween has passed.

These stylish shades are perfect for both men and women and feature a polarized lens that provides 100% UV protection against the harmful rays of the sun. In addition, the frame is made from durable materials that are designed to withstand whatever activities you plan on doing in them.

Dickies Cotton Twill Coverall

You can’t hop out of a fighter jet and not be wearing this military green jumpsuit. It looks just like the flight suits from both movies and is super easy to customize with patches and iron-ons. Plus, Dickies brand clothes are known for being extremely durable so you can wear them when Top Gun 3 comes out.

The jumpsuit is made from a cotton twill material that is lightweight and breathable, yet durable enough to stand up to be worn over and over. It features a classic collar, two chest pockets, and a button front closure. The long sleeves can be rolled up and secured in place with the button tab closures.

SSLR Flamingo Hawaiian Shirt

Goose Bradshaw may be gone (rest in peace), but his son Rooster lives on in Maverick, courtesy of Miles Teller. The Bradshaw men love their Hawaiian shirts, and this one works as a faithful 80s look or a reboot-style tribute. You can choose from more than 20 color options to fully personalize your outfit.

Made of high-quality materials, this shirt is designed to provide maximum comfort and breathability, so you can stay cool and comfortable while wearing it. The vibrant flamingo print is classic Maverick, and the classic button-down design ensures a great fit.

Women’s Black Leather Jacket

Who doesn’t want to dress up as Charlie Blackwood? The flight instructor and love interest brought to life by Kelly McGillis is as much a part of the magic as the planes. This motorcycle jacket matches the one she wore in the bar where she first meets Maverick. It’s made of cruelty-free faux leather.

​​This faux leather has an asymmetrical zip front and plenty of zippered pockets. It’s also incredibly well-made, with a durable construction that will keep you warm and protected even on chillier days. The soft lining ensures that you’ll be comfortable all day long, while the two-way zip closure ensures a perfect fit. And because it’s available in plus sizes, you can be sure to find the perfect fit for your body type.

Keds Champion Canvas Sneakers

Jennifer Connelly is an 80s icon all on her own. Her role in Maverick as Penny Benjamin is sure to inspire more than one Halloween costume this year. Catch her style with these sneakers. White Keds are a statement piece from a brand that’s been around for more than a hundred years.

With its classic design and go-with-everything aesthetic, this sneaker is a must-have for this costume, and in your regular footwear rotation. The breathable canvas upper keeps your feet comfortable while the rubber outsole provides traction and durability. Plus, the slip-on design makes for easy on and off.

While we might not all be able to achieve the level of awesomeness that is Tom Cruise, we can all dress up like him for Halloween. If you’re looking for a Top Gun-themed ‘fit, we’ve got you covered. Check out our roundup of the best Top Gun costumes available on Amazon. So whether you want to be Maverick, Goose, Iceman, or even just a generic fighter pilot, there’s a costume for you. And don’t forget to shop early – these popular costumes are sure to sell out fast!

