TheStreet

Ford Delivers Very Bad News to EV Buyers

Ford (F) has just hit consumers and buyers of electric vehicles in particular with a sort of uppercut. The blow is so powerful that it will take several minutes for consumers to recover. Last month the automaker warned that it had been unable to deliver between 40,000 and 45,000 vehicles...
Jalopnik

Elon Musk Swears Tesla Isn't Having Demand Problems

Elon Musk is adamant that Tesla does not have a demand problem for its vehicles, Geely is in the planning stages of boosting its 7.6 percent stake in ever-struggling Aston Martin, and Tesla finally admits its vehicles are not ready to be approved as full self-driving this year. All that scrumptious automotive news and more in The Morning Shift for Thursday, October 20, 2022.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Says President Biden Is Right About One Thing

Elon Musk annoys and irritates Democrats, especially the left wing of the party. The billionaire and his rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) , symbolize the widening of socio-economic inequalities between the haves and the have-nots, according to progressives. They want to tax the rich more, whom they...
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Vows to Teach Kim Jong Un a Lesson After Missile Over Japan

North Korea has test-fired a missile on its longest flight ever over Japan, inspiring the U.S. and South Korea to stage their own show of force with precision strikes on an islet in the Yellow Sea near North Korea’s southwest coast.The tit-for-tat exchange ratcheted up a sense of crisis in which North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un is defying threats by both Washington and Seoul to punish him while he makes good on his vow never to give up his nuclear program, sanctified in a newly passed law authorizing the North to nuke its enemies whenever Kim feels like it.The...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Believes Earth's Days Are Numbered

War may be hell, but it can sure cut through a lot of red tape. Just ask Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. Musk, the world's richest man, spoke with the former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno on Sept. 21 during an episode of "Jay Leno's Garage." The comedian and the entrepreneur spoke during a tour of Musk's SpaceX facility in Brownsville, Texas.
FOXBusiness

Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines

The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
TheStreet

McDonald's Just Dropped A Major New Seasonal Burger

While McDonald's (MCD) is known for having a much more stable menu than fast-food rivals like Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell or even Wendy's (WEN) , it still occasionally launches seasonal promotions and products that tie in to popular culture. Most recently, there have been multiple celebrity meals with...

