Read full article on original website
Related
Ford Delivers Very Bad News to EV Buyers
Ford (F) has just hit consumers and buyers of electric vehicles in particular with a sort of uppercut. The blow is so powerful that it will take several minutes for consumers to recover. Last month the automaker warned that it had been unable to deliver between 40,000 and 45,000 vehicles...
The percentage of electric-vehicle owners in the US who switch back to gas is shrinking
The share of households who already owned an electric car and switched back to a gas vehicle shrank from 52% to almost 35% between 2021 and 2022.
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
Jalopnik
Elon Musk Swears Tesla Isn't Having Demand Problems
Elon Musk is adamant that Tesla does not have a demand problem for its vehicles, Geely is in the planning stages of boosting its 7.6 percent stake in ever-struggling Aston Martin, and Tesla finally admits its vehicles are not ready to be approved as full self-driving this year. All that scrumptious automotive news and more in The Morning Shift for Thursday, October 20, 2022.
Bill Gates says telling people to stop eating meat and buying big houses will never solve climate change
Bill Gates, pictured in July 2022, told Bloomberg’s “Zero” podcast that "not many people are prepared to be worse off because of climate requirements." Climate change will never be solved by asking or expecting others to live greener lifestyles, according to Bill Gates. Speaking on Thursday’s episode...
Elon Musk Says President Biden Is Right About One Thing
Elon Musk annoys and irritates Democrats, especially the left wing of the party. The billionaire and his rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) , symbolize the widening of socio-economic inequalities between the haves and the have-nots, according to progressives. They want to tax the rich more, whom they...
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
Bill Gates Called Out By Farmer For Secretly Buying Up US Farmland: 'I Don't Want Him To Control A Single Acre'
This article was originally published on Aug. 6, 2022. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is well known for his philanthropy and his crusade against climate change. The billionaire recently came under severe criticism from a fourth-generation farmer in South Georgia for his farmland ownership in the U.S. Will Harris, who owns...
Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.
New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
msn.com
I'm an American who visited 7-Eleven in Japan, and it totally blew US convenience stores out of the water
Slide 1 of 19: I moved from the US to Japan and have been very impressed by the 7-Eleven stores in my new home. In Japan, convenience stores are truly a one-stop shop for snacks, clothes, toiletries, and more. The hot meals sold at the 7-Elevens here are a far cry from gas-station food in the US. Read the original article on Insider.
U.S. Vows to Teach Kim Jong Un a Lesson After Missile Over Japan
North Korea has test-fired a missile on its longest flight ever over Japan, inspiring the U.S. and South Korea to stage their own show of force with precision strikes on an islet in the Yellow Sea near North Korea’s southwest coast.The tit-for-tat exchange ratcheted up a sense of crisis in which North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un is defying threats by both Washington and Seoul to punish him while he makes good on his vow never to give up his nuclear program, sanctified in a newly passed law authorizing the North to nuke its enemies whenever Kim feels like it.The...
Elon Musk Believes Earth's Days Are Numbered
War may be hell, but it can sure cut through a lot of red tape. Just ask Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. Musk, the world's richest man, spoke with the former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno on Sept. 21 during an episode of "Jay Leno's Garage." The comedian and the entrepreneur spoke during a tour of Musk's SpaceX facility in Brownsville, Texas.
Mexico has quietly become the most popular destination for Americans moving abroad. Here's why expats are happy with their financial situations after moving south of the border.
An analysis from HireAHelper finds around 16,000 Americans moved to Mexico last year, the top country for expats per another report.
studyfinds.org
Electric cars being charged at night making America’s power grids unstable, study warns
STANFORD, Calif. — Leaving your electric car charging overnight to have it ready in the morning seems like a good idea in theory. But in reality, research suggests doing so does more harm in the long run. Stanford scientists say that it’s more costly to charge your electric car at night and it could stress out your local electric grid.
FOXBusiness
Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines
The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
McDonald's Just Dropped A Major New Seasonal Burger
While McDonald's (MCD) is known for having a much more stable menu than fast-food rivals like Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell or even Wendy's (WEN) , it still occasionally launches seasonal promotions and products that tie in to popular culture. Most recently, there have been multiple celebrity meals with...
A Billionaire Who's Outperformed Musk And Bezos This Year Just Bought Dubai's Costliest Home Ever
This article was originally published on Aug. 27, 2022. Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth has outperformed Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, just purchased a massive new property. Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd has recently bought a beach-side villa in Dubai worth $80 million, a report...
Yogurt company Siggi's will pay one person $50,000 to move to Iceland and follow a 4-day work week as its 'Chief Simplicity Officer'
The person will also suggest new yogurt flavors inspired by Icelandic food and document their trips to see the Northern Lights and nature in Iceland.
Fox News
'New' classic Ford F-250 pickup revealed at an astonishing price
Ford's F-Series Super Duty pickups are not what they used to be. The heavy haulers have evolved from basic work trucks into a full lineup of models that includes high-end luxury trims with prices over $100,000. And now, there is a new way to bring the old ones in line...
Comments / 1