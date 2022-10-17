Read full article on original website
Related
NYU organic chemistry professor is fired after 82 students sign petition to get rid of him for making the subject 'too hard' - as the leading academic defends his teaching methods and blames quality of intake
A New York University professor has been fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult. Maitland Jones Jr., 84, had 82 of his 350 organic chemistry students sign the petition citing Jones' teaching methods and course outline as reasons for their poor grades.
Parents FUME and say 'not all students are equipped to become doctors' after NYU fired organic chemistry professor because his classes were 'too hard' and had to 'lower standards' to keep kids from failing
Parents are responding in anger to the firing of NYU professor Maitland Jones Jr., following complaints from students that they received poor grades in his organic chemistry course. 'Because the stakes are so high and not all students are equipped to become doctors sometimes you have to make 'cuts,'' said...
College Professors, Tell Us The Ways In Which Students Are Clueless About Being A University Educator
If you are a college professor, there are likely many facets of your job that you've noticed students are totally oblivious to. For example, they might assume that the only hours you work are the ones in which you're teaching classes. Or that being a professor is a position that...
How do you spot a witch? This notorious 15th-century book gave instructions – and helped execute thousands of women
As fear of witches reached a fever pitch in Europe, witch hunters turned to the “Malleus Maleficarum,” or “Hammer of Witches,” for guidance.
New York University professor fired after students say his class was too hard
Some parents and teachers say the firing of Maitland Jones Jr points to a lowering of academic standards
I Speak Both Spanish And English. Most Jobs Treat Me As An Unpaid Translator.
"For me, being bilingual on the job means more work for less pay."
lovewhatmatters.com
5 Key Methods For Teaching Your Child To Love Learning
Every parent has their own life lessons they want to teach their children. For some, it is about taking responsibility for their decisions. For others, it’s about building resilience to achieve their dreams. The list is endless and unique to every family. For me, among many experiences I’d like...
ABC 4
The bridge between yoga and the divine
Crystal Borup is a yoga teacher, mentor, best selling author, and soulful living guide. She sat down with us this morning to talk yoga, and how it transends beyond the physical. She took her first yoga class 24 years ago, and has had a strong yoga and meditation practice for 18 years.
U.S. Museum Group to Instate DEI Standards for Members
For the first time in two decades, the American Alliance of Museums, an organization that oversees policies around museums in the U.S., will update standards that apply to museum workforces related to diversity, equity, accessibility, and inclusion (DEAI). The museum group has detailed plans to establish a new initiative meant to implement the standards. The organization will appoint an advisory panel made up of six to eight experts in the museum space to draw up the new DEAI standards over the course of the next three years. The initiative, the organization said in a statement, is backed by a $740,000 government...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Her ALS Story Leaders: From Diagnosis to Advocacy
Since her diagnosis with ALS at age 32, Gwen Petersen has poured her energy into advancing the science of her disease. Gwen is not the stereotypical ALS face; thus, she does a lot of media work to dispel the myth that ALS is an older white man’s disease. Prior to her diagnosis, Gwen worked as a Recruiter for one of the top ten medical centers in the country.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Turning Long-Term Care Into a Long-Term Career
There’s a severe shortage of people to care for older Americans in their homes and nursing facilities. And it’s only expected to get worse. Could providing long-term care workers with new career pathways be part of the solution?. Guests:. Serena Maria, Manager of Care Teams, Homebridge. Mark Burns,...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Genes & Your Health Edition: Precision Medicine for Obesity: From Phenotypes to Multi Omics
Genes & Your Health Edition: Precision Medicine for Obesity: From Phenotypes to Multi Omics. Host: Denise M. Dupras, M.D., Ph.D. Guest: Andres J. Acosta, M.D., Ph.D. (@dr_aac) The obesity epidemic continues to escalate in the United States and obesity rates are increasing around the world. It is estimated that by 2030, 50% of adults and 25% of children worldwide will be obese. Patients are the interaction of their genetics and environment; this episode explores the importance of understanding the mechanisms behind food intake regulation and weight to develop individualized therapies to treat obesity. Our guest for this episode is Andres J. Acosta, M.D., Ph.D., a physician-scientist at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He is also an assistant professor of medicine at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science, and principal investigator of the Precision Medicine for Obesity Laboratory.
studyfinds.org
Best Green Teas of 2022: Top 4 Brands Most Recommended By Expert Websites
Green tea is considered one of the key superfoods in the world of nutrition. Tea is one of the most consumed beverages globally, with green tea being particularly rich in antioxidants compared to other forms of tea. The powerful plant also contains phytochemicals known to stimulate the central nervous system and maintain overall health. If you’re thinking of becoming a green tea connoisseur, you may be wondering which brands experts believe to be the best.
myscience.org
Q&A: Melissa Nobles on guest-editing Nature to examine racism in science
MIT chancellor and colleagues help lead special project examining how bias has distorted the scientific enterprise - and how to make things better. The venerable British journal Nature is publishing four special issues in 2022 that delve into matters of racism and science, including the way racist thinking has imbued the content of biological thinking, the downplaying of knowledge accumulated by non-Western societies, and the exclusion of people of color from the scientific establishment.
A tour of the new sustainability murals in downtown
New murals are exciting, so Axios Houston is featuring all the new "Big Art. Bigger Change." project's new sustainability-inspired murals in downtown. Why it matters: Houston is trying to be more resilient against climate change, and this artwork is one way to draw more attention to the issue and spark more conversations about it.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
E113: Perry Klebahn – The Practice of Ideaflow
For our penultimate episode of 2022, we interview Perry Klebahn about his soon-to-be-published book Ideaflow: The Only Business Metric that Matters, co-authored with Jeremy Utley. Perry is an Adjunct Professor and Director of Executive Education at the Hasso Plattner Institute of Design–the d.school–at Stanford University. Prior to his role at the d.school, Perry was CEO of Timbuk2 and COO of Patagonia. He’s also an avid surfer.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
SEMPRE: Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Health Technology with Eric Buffkin, CEO, and President of etectRx
SEMPRE: Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Health Technology with Eric Buffkin, CEO, and President of etectRx. Entrepreneurs, make sure you identify the right use cases for your startups!. In this episode, Eric Buffkin, CEO, and President of etectRx talks about the journey of pursuing a startup in health tech. He discusses...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Boundaries for women physicians
“I learned the hard way what can happen when physicians—especially women physicians—lack personal boundaries. Before hitting my low point, I had no boundaries. I had been raised to give, give, give, and, when times became tough, to give more by working harder. In medical school and training, we were taught to not have boundaries, but rather to do everything in the service of our patients who should always come first. Now I realize that we physicians must put ourselves first. We are hurting ourselves—and doing a disservice to our patients, colleagues, and families—when we put everyone and everything else before our own needs. After all, we are our most precious resource and must use that resource in the best way possible.”
healthpodcastnetwork.com
301 – Scaling for growth. Jonathan Jeffries, Think & Grow
301 – Scaling for growth. Jonathan Jeffries, Think & Grow. Think & Grow’s Co-Founder, Jonathan Jeffries (JJ), is highly enthusiastic about finding solutions to business problems through the utilisation of people, connection, content, and relationships. During the past 15 years, he has assisted some of the world’s most influential companies.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Why Nursing Associations Still Matter
On episode 392 of The Nurse Keith Show nursing and healthcare career podcast, Keith interviews Cheryl Peterson, MSN, RN, Vice President for Nursing Programs at the American Nurses Association (ANA). In the course of their conversation, Keith and Cheryl discuss the role of professional nursing associations in this day and age, and how these associations can be leveraged in terms of the big issues of our day (e.g.: climate change, racism, and the challenges of safe staffing). Nursing associations like the ANA can’t do it alone, so Keith and Cheryl dive into the question of how to involve groups and individuals who are willing to embrace being stakeholders and engaging in collective action for the greater good.
Comments / 0