A Step-By-Step Guide To Dressing Like Hocus Pocus’ Sanderson Sisters This Halloween

Image Credit: Everett Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The iconic 90s Halloween film Hocus Pocus tells the story of a trio of witches resurrected by a teenage boy in Salem, Massachusetts on Halloween night. It has since become a cult classic among Halloween enthusiasts. The long-awaited sequel to Hocus Pocus is now finally in production and fans are excited to see the return of the Sanderson sisters. While not much is known about the plot of the film, one thing is certain: the witches are back and they’re ready to cause some mischief.

With the arrival of Hocus Pocus 2 after a more than 20-year wait, this Halloween is going to be the Halloween to dress up as Winifred, Sarah, or Mary Sanderson. If you don’t have time to make a costume yourself (who does these days?), check out this step-by-step guide to frighteningly good Sanderson Sister costumes.

Winifred Sanderson

Spirit Halloween Hocus Pocus Winifred Sanderson Wig for Adults: Buy it on Amazon

The most memorable part of Winifred Sanderson is mostly likely her fiery red hair. Channel this into your own look Halloween night with this officially-licensed Winifred Sanderson wig from Spirit Halloween. Made from high-quality synthetic fibers, this wig looks just like the real thing and is sure to give you that extra edge on Halloween night. It’s also comfortable to wear, thanks to the adjustable straps and breathable mesh lining. So if you’re looking for the perfect finishing touch to your Winifred costume, be sure to pick up this deluxe Winifred wig from Spirit Halloween.

Adult Winifred Sanderson Hocus Pocus Costume: Buy it on Amazon

After you’ve got the wig, you only need more more thing: the outfit. Keep things simple with this matching option that’s also from Spirit Halloween. This officially licensed costume comes complete with a black dress that features a ruffled skirt and lace-up detail. The Velcro closure makes it easy to put on, and the hand wash only care instructions mean you won’t have to worry about ruining it in the washing machine. Whether you’re attending a Halloween party or going trick-or-treating with the kids, this costume is sure to turn heads. Just be careful not to put any spells on anyone!

Mary Sanderson

Disguise Hocus Pocus Deluxe Mary Wig for Adults: Buy it on Amazon

Transform into the most cunning of the Sanderson sisters with this Hocus Pocus Mary wig. With its black and purple curls styled into an iconic updo, this wig perfectly captures Mary’s signature look. Whether you’re dressing up for Halloween or just having fun with friends, this wig is sure to get attention. And thanks to the adjustable mesh, it’s comfortable to wear for any occasion, day or night. So call up your coven, slip on this wig, and get ready to cast some spells.

Spirit Halloween Adult Mary Sanderson Hocus Pocus Costume: Buy it on Amazon

If you’re looking for a Halloween costume that’s sure to turn heads, you can’t go wrong with the Spirit Halloween Adult Mary Sanderson Hocus Pocus Costume. This costume comes with everything you need to transform into the iconic character, including a dress, vest, and apron. The best part is that it’s made from durable polyester, so you can be confident that it will stand up to whatever your Halloween night has in store. Just be warned – wearing this costume may result in people wanting to take selfies with you all night long. But hey, that’s all part of the fun, right?

Sarah Sanderson

To start your Sarah Sanderson costume you’ll want to order a good blonde wig that mimics her long curly locks. This Wavy Middle Part Synthetic Blonde Wig is the perfect choice as it is 26 inches long, blonde and sports a perfect middle part. This wig is extremely soft and thick, made from high-quality kanekalon fiber. This wig will also fit virtually anybody as it comes with an adjustable wig cap with two straps that can be tightened or loosened to fit different head sizes. Having the perfect hair is an important part of pulling off the Sarah Sanderson costume so you’ll definitely want to start there first.

Sarah Sanderson Hocus Pocus Costume: Buy it on Amazon

After you’ve gotten the hair part of the costume out of the way, you’ll want to make sure your outfit fits the bill. This Sarah Sanderson Hocus Pocus Costume is an exact copy of the witchy outfit Sarah wears throughout the series, and it is available in 3 sizes. This costume is officially licensed by Disney and is made by longtime costume makers, Spirit Halloween. Make sure to refer to the size chart to get the perfect fit in this Sarah Sanderson dress dupe.

Hooded Cloak: Buy it on Amazon

Last but not least, to complete your Sarah Sanderson Halloween look you’ll want to find a cloak that gives the same majestic witch vibes as the one she wore in the movies. This Hooded Cloak comes in a spooky dark purple and gives the perfect amount of coverage to both complete your Halloween costume and warm you if you’re dressed up on a cooler night. This cloak is available for as low as $14.99 and is a must-have to properly finish the Sarah Sanderson costume look.

Make This Halloween A Magical Night To Remember

Hocus Pocus 2 is the Halloween movie of the year and dressing up as the witch of all witches, Sarah Sanderson, is sure to go down in the books. Grab these 3 items today to ensure they arrive before October 31st because Halloween is just around the corner!