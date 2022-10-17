Read full article on original website
Related
visithickorymetro.com
Fall at Bakers Mountain Park
The start of fall is upon us with shorter days, cooler temperatures, and everything flavored in pumpkin spice, but there’s one highlight of the season that many folks look forward to the most: autumn foliage. As the leaves change colors to various shades of red, orange and yellow, the trees around create an outdoor show that's not to be missed.
wataugaonline.com
First snow flurries of 2022 fall season on Tuesday
The first snow flurries of this year's fall season were observed on Tuesday. Many Watauga County residents noticed them county-wide during the afternoon, as observed on social media. Snow and/or snow flurries are not that uncommon in October for the High Country, but it is typically closer to Halloween when we see the first.
These old wives’ tales try to predict what kind of winter to expect
(WJHL) — Old Man Winter sure has it out for the Tri-Cities this season if brighter fall colors lead to more snow — but that’s just one of the many superstitious beliefs that aim to predict what to expect in the upcoming cold months. Known as old wives’ tales, these superstitions were passed down from […]
What does 2022’s Woolly Worm Festival champ, Porta Potty, say about winter in NC’s high country this year?
BANNER ELK, N.C. (WGHP) — The high country can expect the start of winter to be filled with below-average temperatures and snow of more than 3 inches, according to “Porta Potty,” the 2022 Woolly Worm Champion. Porta Potty beat out two dozen woolly worms this weekend at the 45th annual Woolly Worm Festival. Around 20,000 […]
country1037fm.com
Sample Moonshine While Riding The Great Smoky Mountain Railroad
Yes, you can sample North Carolina moonshine on the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad’s Carolina Shine Moonshine Experience. The “Shine and Dine” four-and-a-half hour trip departs from Bryson City, North Carolina daily through October 30. The excursion crosses historic bridges and offers views of the beautiful Nantahala Gorge and lakes of the Appalachian mountains. Because passengers are offered samples, the ride is for adults only. And, the sampling menu includes all the classics like Apple Pie, Blackberry, Cherry and Peach, locally made in North Carolina. Plus, they’re hand-crafted, triple distilled. But, it doesn’t stop there. Riders can purchase moonshine-infused cocktails such as Copper Cola and Moonshiner’s Mimosa. The Shine and Dine experience takes place in The Carolina Shine, a renovated first class train fleet car. The copper-lined walls document the history of moonshining in the state. As the train whisks you away, read about the proud Appalachian tradition of bootlegging. Also, learn about Swain County’s most famous moonshine outlaw of the 19th century, Major Redmond. And, the ride comes with an attendant for full-service, including a meal. This month, early morning departures feature a Cheesy Shrimp and Grits or Cheesy Ham Hash Brown Casserole meal. In the afternoon, enjoy a traditional Pulled Pork BBQ meal. In addition, customers have a choice of purchasing tickets for the diesel ride or steam engine. Of course, prices and ticket purchasing are available on the website.
WBTV
2022 St. Jude Dream Dream Home winner announced!
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – The winner has been revealed!. Ben Houser of Vale, North Carolina, has won the brand new St. Jude Dream Home in Thursday night’s drawing!. It’s been nine months since ground was broken on the home on Arden Drive in Monroe. In July, 26,000...
Sheriff: Daycare worker accused of sharing obscene material at Burke County school
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County deputies are investigating an allegation about a daycare worker sharing obscene material at an elementary school. The Burke County sheriff told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty the case involves an after-school daycare worker at Salem Elementary School. He said his office first learned of the allegation back on Oct. 10.
Taylorsville Times
2022 Apple Festival has “Biggest crowd ever”
The 2022 Taylorsville Apple Festival, held Saturday for the first time since 2019, had a massive crowd (above), with estimates in the several tens of thousands, according to festival director Gina Kay Honosky. Apple Festival winners announced in contests, pageant. Taylorsville Apple Festival Director Gina Kay Honosky noted that the...
Campers upset over changes at Observation Knob Park
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — People who have been camping at Sullivan County’s Observation Knob Park showed up to a meeting in Blountville to voice their concerns about changes at the park. Observation Knob Park on the banks of South Holston Lake has offered public space for campers for nearly half a decade. Now, managers of […]
WVNT-TV
Snowflakes likely to be seen this week, light mountain accumulations
FREEZE WATCH is in effect Monday night into Tuesday for McDowell and Randolph counties – these will likely be upgraded to warnings soon! NOTE: A few hard freezes are expected this week – take precautions! The nights where a hard freeze is possible includes Monday night, Tuesday night, Wednesday night and even Thursday night!
Mount Airy News
The little man on the side of the mountain
Years ago, my late wife Diane; daughter, Rachel; son, Jeremy, and I always preferred a little vacation trip to the mountains in October to see the annual changing of the leaves. We took trips to Virginia’s Mabry Mill, Massanutten, and Luray Caverns; but being North Carolinians from birth, and following...
my40.tv
Missing: Officials searching for Rutherford County woman
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing woman, officials said Thursday, Oct. 20. Heather Danielle Queen, age 39, is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes who stands 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Officials...
This North Carolina Hike Leads to the Ruins of a Plane Crash
If you're someone who loves history, abandoned places, and the great outdoors, you're going to love this eerie hike past the abandoned ruins of a 1970s plane crash through Grandfather Mountain near Linville, North Carolina. Keep reading to learn more.
Hampton VFD: Cat dies in fire, house a total loss
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A house on Piercetown Road in Carter County is a total loss after a fire on Wednesday. According to Hampton Volunteer Fire Department, the homeowner was able to escape the fire without injuries. The family cat did reportedly pass away in the fire. Elk Mills VFD was the primary fire […]
my40.tv
Bust out the coats: Cold front coming to the mountains, bringing freezing temperatures
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After a comfortable weekend in the 70s, a blast of winter is headed our way. Expect highs in the 70s Sunday afternoon with increasing clouds ahead of the approaching cold front. A few brief, light showers are possible Sunday, but a better chance of more widespread scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms come Sunday night. Watch for lingering showers early Monday morning.
Bays Mountain bobcats on the move to Tennessee
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The two bobcat kittens slated to become residents of Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium are on their way to the Tri-Cities, according to park officials. In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, park staff said the two brothers were picked up from their Montana zoo home by ranger Rhonda Goins and her […]
No people hurt, several pets die in Hickory house fire, officials say
HICKORY, N.C. — Residents were able to escape when their home caught fire on Thursday afternoon in Hickory, but several pets died in the blaze, according to the Hickory Fire Department. Firefighters said they responded before 5 p.m. to 25th Avenue NW near North Center Street and found heavy...
Statesville woman dies in crash hours after reported missing
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A woman died in a crash hours after she had been reported missing. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers located a 2003 Lexus RX300 with a deceased driver on Wednesday around 10:35 a.m. on Brushy Mountain Road near Orchard Road in Wilkes County. Investigators determined the vehicle was traveling north, crossed the centerline, ran off the road, went down an embankment, and overturned.
2 roofers flown to hospital for chain-reaction crash in Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Two people headed to a roofing job in Catawba County were flown to the hospital Wednesday morning after a serious crash. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty arrived at the scene around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, along Highway 16 near Balls Creek Road. The crash involved a...
supertalk929.com
UPDATE: FOUND SAFE: Johnson County Authorities Looking For Blonde Haired, Blue Eyed Baby Girl
The Johnson County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing eleven month of baby girl. The child is described as having blond hair and blue eyes and is believed to have been taken from a residence in Johnson County by a non custodial parent. The child could be traveling in a silver 2006 Toyota 4X4 with Tennessee registration 946BBCQ. The girl’s name has not been released.
Comments / 0