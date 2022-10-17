ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avery County, NC

visithickorymetro.com

Fall at Bakers Mountain Park

The start of fall is upon us with shorter days, cooler temperatures, and everything flavored in pumpkin spice, but there’s one highlight of the season that many folks look forward to the most: autumn foliage. As the leaves change colors to various shades of red, orange and yellow, the trees around create an outdoor show that's not to be missed.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

First snow flurries of 2022 fall season on Tuesday

The first snow flurries of this year's fall season were observed on Tuesday. Many Watauga County residents noticed them county-wide during the afternoon, as observed on social media. Snow and/or snow flurries are not that uncommon in October for the High Country, but it is typically closer to Halloween when we see the first.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Sample Moonshine While Riding The Great Smoky Mountain Railroad

Yes, you can sample North Carolina moonshine on the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad’s Carolina Shine Moonshine Experience. The “Shine and Dine” four-and-a-half hour trip departs from Bryson City, North Carolina daily through October 30. The excursion crosses historic bridges and offers views of the beautiful Nantahala Gorge and lakes of the Appalachian mountains. Because passengers are offered samples, the ride is for adults only. And, the sampling menu includes all the classics like Apple Pie, Blackberry, Cherry and Peach, locally made in North Carolina. Plus, they’re hand-crafted, triple distilled. But, it doesn’t stop there. Riders can purchase moonshine-infused cocktails such as Copper Cola and Moonshiner’s Mimosa. The Shine and Dine experience takes place in The Carolina Shine, a renovated first class train fleet car. The copper-lined walls document the history of moonshining in the state. As the train whisks you away, read about the proud Appalachian tradition of bootlegging. Also, learn about Swain County’s most famous moonshine outlaw of the 19th century, Major Redmond. And, the ride comes with an attendant for full-service, including a meal. This month, early morning departures feature a Cheesy Shrimp and Grits or Cheesy Ham Hash Brown Casserole meal. In the afternoon, enjoy a traditional Pulled Pork BBQ meal. In addition, customers have a choice of purchasing tickets for the diesel ride or steam engine. Of course, prices and ticket purchasing are available on the website.
BRYSON CITY, NC
WBTV

2022 St. Jude Dream Dream Home winner announced!

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – The winner has been revealed!. Ben Houser of Vale, North Carolina, has won the brand new St. Jude Dream Home in Thursday night’s drawing!. It’s been nine months since ground was broken on the home on Arden Drive in Monroe. In July, 26,000...
MONROE, NC
Taylorsville Times

2022 Apple Festival has “Biggest crowd ever”

The 2022 Taylorsville Apple Festival, held Saturday for the first time since 2019, had a massive crowd (above), with estimates in the several tens of thousands, according to festival director Gina Kay Honosky. Apple Festival winners announced in contests, pageant. Taylorsville Apple Festival Director Gina Kay Honosky noted that the...
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WJHL

Campers upset over changes at Observation Knob Park

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — People who have been camping at Sullivan County’s Observation Knob Park showed up to a meeting in Blountville to voice their concerns about changes at the park. Observation Knob Park on the banks of South Holston Lake has offered public space for campers for nearly half a decade. Now, managers of […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WVNT-TV

Snowflakes likely to be seen this week, light mountain accumulations

FREEZE WATCH​​ is in effect Monday night into Tuesday for McDowell and Randolph counties – these will likely be upgraded to warnings soon! NOTE: A few hard freezes are expected this week – take precautions! The nights where a hard freeze is possible includes Monday night, Tuesday night, Wednesday night and even Thursday night!
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

The little man on the side of the mountain

Years ago, my late wife Diane; daughter, Rachel; son, Jeremy, and I always preferred a little vacation trip to the mountains in October to see the annual changing of the leaves. We took trips to Virginia’s Mabry Mill, Massanutten, and Luray Caverns; but being North Carolinians from birth, and following...
BOONE, NC
my40.tv

Missing: Officials searching for Rutherford County woman

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing woman, officials said Thursday, Oct. 20. Heather Danielle Queen, age 39, is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes who stands 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Officials...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Hampton VFD: Cat dies in fire, house a total loss

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A house on Piercetown Road in Carter County is a total loss after a fire on Wednesday. According to Hampton Volunteer Fire Department, the homeowner was able to escape the fire without injuries. The family cat did reportedly pass away in the fire. Elk Mills VFD was the primary fire […]
HAMPTON, TN
my40.tv

Bust out the coats: Cold front coming to the mountains, bringing freezing temperatures

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After a comfortable weekend in the 70s, a blast of winter is headed our way. Expect highs in the 70s Sunday afternoon with increasing clouds ahead of the approaching cold front. A few brief, light showers are possible Sunday, but a better chance of more widespread scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms come Sunday night. Watch for lingering showers early Monday morning.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WJHL

Bays Mountain bobcats on the move to Tennessee

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The two bobcat kittens slated to become residents of Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium are on their way to the Tri-Cities, according to park officials. In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, park staff said the two brothers were picked up from their Montana zoo home by ranger Rhonda Goins and her […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WCNC

Statesville woman dies in crash hours after reported missing

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A woman died in a crash hours after she had been reported missing. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers located a 2003 Lexus RX300 with a deceased driver on Wednesday around 10:35 a.m. on Brushy Mountain Road near Orchard Road in Wilkes County. Investigators determined the vehicle was traveling north, crossed the centerline, ran off the road, went down an embankment, and overturned.
STATESVILLE, NC
supertalk929.com

UPDATE: FOUND SAFE: Johnson County Authorities Looking For Blonde Haired, Blue Eyed Baby Girl

The Johnson County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing eleven month of baby girl. The child is described as having blond hair and blue eyes and is believed to have been taken from a residence in Johnson County by a non custodial parent. The child could be traveling in a silver 2006 Toyota 4X4 with Tennessee registration 946BBCQ. The girl’s name has not been released.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN

