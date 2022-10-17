Read full article on original website
Wichita Falls ISD names new chief of police
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD will soon have a new chief of police. Anthony Smith is coming from Buna ISD, where he served as chief of police since 2021. He will begin his role on Nov. 1. Smith brings with him a number of experiences, including being...
Texas Resident Now An Instant Millionaire After Claiming Powerball Prize
The winning ticket was purchased in Harrold.
Could Wichita Falls FINALLY Be Getting Krispy Kreme Doughnuts?
Looks like a new partnership could be taking off which hopefully leads to Wichita Falls finally getting the hookup with some Krispy Kremes in town. Can I just say, I am shocked at this point that Wichita Falls does not have a Krispy Kreme location. I really truly thought after Krispy Kreme chose our city for their anniversary celebration, we would get a location by now. In case you're new to Wichita Falls, back in 2015 Krispy Kreme chose our city to host a doughnut party thanks to a series of videos we made.
Former Wichita Falls CertainTeed employees hold reunion
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - CertainTeed. That’s the name of a large company in Wichita Falls that closed in 2008, leaving around 700 people without jobs. They hosted a reunion on Saturday. The plant made fiberglass and as our crews report, a lot of married couples worked there together...
Frost coming to parts of Texoma
A cold front brought possible freezing temps to Texaoms with lows getting down into the high to the mid-30s with some areas receiving a freeze watch on Wednesday, October 19, morning. This will be a light freeze if it happens, as the temperature will only reach 32 degrees or below for a very short amount of time.
2-Year-Old Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls, TX)
According to the Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Wichita Falls on Friday. The crash happened at the 2600 block of Southwest Parkway at around 6:30 a.m.
Tractor-trailer rollover causes slow down on HWY-7
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A tractor-trailer rollover caused a slowdown on HWY-7 at the Duncan Bypass Wednesday morning. According to our crew on scene, the semi-trailer was exiting the Duncan Bypass and heading east on HWY-7 when the rollover occurred. Officials were forced to divert traffic on HWY-7, while...
Rain and cold on the way for Texoma, Wichita Falls
A front will bring plenty of rain chances and a nice cool down from the high temperature on October 15, 2022, in Texoma and Wichita Falls.
Burkburnett aggravated assault suspect identified
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - The Burkburnett Police Department has released new details into an incident that was initially reported as a shooting on Wednesday. Burkburnett police arrested Ricky Alan Hershman, who has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police initially reported the incident was a shooting, but...
Multiple People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls, TX)
According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Wichita Falls on Friday. The crash happened on Southwest Parkway near the intersection of Elmwood Avenue at around 6:30 a.m.
Remembering the life of Danielle Hill Alvarado a decade later
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s been a decade since the body of a Wichita Falls woman who had been missing for two years was found at Burnett Park. “I wish my mommy was here right now, and I wish that we already found her,” the daughter of Danielle Hill Alvarado, Nikki Hill, said in an […]
Lawton Restaurants That Could Be National Franchises
If there's two things that Lawton does best, it's food and bad roads. Since there isn't enough server space in the US to list all the bad roads in Lawton, lets focus on five local restaurants that could totally pull off being a national chain. 1. Wayne's Drive In. When...
Texas 6-year-old weighs only 15 pounds, mother arrested
A Wichita Falls mother faces felony charges following an "egregious" case of child neglect. WARNING: This story includes graphic details involving neglect of a child that may be upsetting for some readers. Discretion is advised.
One arrested following possible shooting in Burkburnett
One person is in custody and another hospitalized after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Burkburnett.
The Scariest Film in Oklahoma History is Getting a Sequel
Well let my childhood nightmares start up again. When I was seven-years-old a movie gave me some of the worst nightmares of my life. That movie was 'Twister'. I have already written many times before about how much this movie scared the crap out of me. That opening scene with dad getting sucked out of the storm shelter is burned into my brain.
Halloween in the Park set for Oct. 22
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls is inviting ghosts, ghouls, mummies, vampires and all other costumed little ones to the 2022 Halloween in the Park. This free event will happen on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 5-8 p.m. at the Wichita Falls Sports Complex at 1702 Sheppard Access Road.
Know the candidates: WFISD school board trustee at large
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is continuing our election coverage on Thursday with a preview of another race you will see on the ballot. The focus this time is on the at large board of trustee position for the Wichita Falls ISD. We told you on Wednesday that Mark Hood dropped out of the race due to a medical condition.
Burkburnett police say victim was not shot
BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkburnett police released new information about a reported shooting Wednesday afternoon. According to their Facebook page, On October 19, 2022, around 1:30 p.m., officers from the Burkburnett police department were sent to the 1300 block of Sheppard Road for a possible shooting. During their investigation, it was discovered the victim was not […]
Nearly 1,800 fentanyl pills seized by Wichita Falls police
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After serving a search warrant, Wichita Falls police seized nearly 1,800 pills of fentanyl. On Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, the Wichita Falls Police Department Special Operations United served a warrant at the Nature Inn and Suites in the 4500 block of Kell West Boulevard. After entering the room, officers seized 1,790 […]
WFISD elementary music teacher placed on administrative leave
Booker T. Washington's music teacher was placed on administrative leave as WFISD officials investigate allegations.
