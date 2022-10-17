Read full article on original website
Related
Science News
Ancient DNA unveils Siberian Neandertals’ small-scale social lives
DNA from a group of Neandertals who lived together and a couple of others who lived not far away has yielded the best genetic peek to date into the social worlds of these ancient hominids. As early as around 59,000 years ago, Neandertal communities in a mountainous part of Central...
Science News
The pandemic shows us how crises derail young adults’ lives for decades
Ninna Ragasa was 24 years old when doctors discovered a mass on the left hemisphere of her brain. Further imaging revealed that Ragasa had an arteriovenous malformation, a tangle of blood vessels that disrupt the flow of oxygen to the brain. Doctors suggested removing the mass to avoid the possibility...
Science News
How fungi make potent toxins that can contaminate food
Food contaminated with fungi can be an inconvenience at best and life-threatening at worst. But new research shows that removing just one protein can leave some fungal toxins high and dry, and that’s potentially good news for food safety. Some fungi produce toxic chemicals called mycotoxins that not only...
Science News
Black Death immunity came at a cost to modern-day health
A genetic variant that appears to have boosted medieval Europeans’ ability to survive the Black Death centuries ago may contribute — albeit in a small way — to an inflammatory disease afflicting people today. Researchers used DNA collected from centuries-old remains to discern the fingerprints that bubonic...
Comments / 0