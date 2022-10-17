Read full article on original website
Roman Reigns Was Not Happy About Bray Wyatt Involving His Daughter In Their WWE Feud
Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt feuded back in 2015, and their rivalry quickly became a fan favorite. That being said, The Tribal Chief wasn’t happy with Wyatt involving in daughter in their feud. Reigns was inches away from grabbing the briefcase and a guaranteed championship opportunity at Money in...
WWE Warned Against Bringing Back Bray Wyatt’s Fiend Character
Bray Wyatt was definitely one of the most creative wrestlers in all of WWE, regardless of him being in the company or not. However, he was never used properly at all. The Fiend was arguably his most creative character and truly showed just how imaginative Bray Wyatt would be. Unfortunately, his gimmick was never booked well in WWE until his release last year.
Bret Hart Says Goldberg Got Into WWE Hall Of Fame By Injuring ‘Everybody He Worked With’
Goldberg is a legend for many fans, and he is also a WWE Hall of Famer. The former WWE Universal Champion might not have been a fan of pro wrestling at first, but eventually came to love it. He is also done apologizing for what he did to Bret Hart.
Solo Sikoa Wants To Face Old Family Friend On WWE Main Roster
Solo Sikoa made a lot of noise after his WWE main roster debut at Clash at the Castle, and he’s just getting started. Now he gets to look at the roster and think about all the possibilities ahead of him. While speaking to Peter Rosenberg on “Cheap Heat,” Solo...
Raquel Rodriquez Destroys Cora Jade With Foreign Object During NXT Return Match
Cora Jade had no idea what Roxanne Perez had in store for her when she asked Raquel Rodriquez to square off against her former best friend on NXT. Raquel Rodriquez retuned to the white and gold brand tonight and destroyed Cora Jade. Raquel Rodriquez took on Cora Jade during her...
Jon Moxley Had Another Confrontation After AEW Dynamite This Week
AEW Dynamite ended in unexpected fashion this week, as Hangman Page was unable to finish the main event match, and the Cincinnati crowd got a bit more out of Jon Moxley before the night was finished. PW Insider reports that Jon Moxley stuck around a bit after the show ended....
Mandy Rose Reacts to WWE NXT Return with Smoking Hot Photoshoot Drop
Mandy Rose returned to NXT tonight and immediately went after Alba Fyre. The NXT Women’s Champion said it be fire versus fire at Halloween Havoc this Saturday. Mandy Rose stopped by for a new photoshoot as well. Mandy Rose took to Twitter after NXT and posted two snaps for...
Seth Rollins Irate Over Recent WWE Tweet
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot during his time in WWE, and he continues to be a solid star even now. Rollins performs any role he is given to perfection and continues to hone his craft even now. During this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, Rollins came out to...
Kevin Owens Set For Special Appearance On WWE NXT Tonight
Kevin Owens has built quite a career in WWE over the years. He made his NXT debut in 2014 and has since gone on to become an integral part of WWE television. Owens is set to appear on tonight’s WWE NXT, adding more star power to already stacked card.
Possible Good News For CM Punk & The Elite’s AEW Suspension
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in chaos after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally burying them in the process. Punk was then involved in a backstage brawl where he fought with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. As previously reported, AEW has suspended everyone involved in the brawl.
WWE Teases Character Change For Two Veteran Superstars
Ever since returning to WWE in 2008, R-Truth has played a comedic role. Initially towards the start of his second run with the company, he was involved in some important storylines. However, as time went on R-Truth became relegated to the lower card and often found himself competing for the 24/7 title.
Footage Emerges Of Bray Wyatt Making Quick Exit After WWE SmackDown Promo
Bray Wyatt worked for WWE under McMahon’s direction from 2009 until 2021. The 35-year-old was unexpectedly let go last year despite being one of the most well-known employees. Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at the Extreme Rules premium live event. He recent exited the SmackDown arena in haste after delivering an emotional promo.
WWE Has Intentions To Reveal More Sides Of Bray Wyatt’s Character
WWE brought Bray Wyatt back to the fold, and this was a big deal for fans, especially those who missed him. We’ve seen his character evolve over the years, but this new run will feature some new faces. Sean Sapp posted an update behind Fightful’s paywall on Bray Wyatt’s...
WWE Blasted For Trying To Get Mustafa Ali Over
Mustafa Ali had a lot of potential following his main roster debut in 2019. Unfortunately, none of it was realized as he was involved in numerous failed and forgettable angles. Ali was engaged in a feud with Austin Theory for the WWE United States Championship. Unfortunately, he was not able...
Darby Allin Wanted To Disappear From AEW Television
Darby Allin garnered a solid fan base due to his unique look and daredevil gimmick. Allin has worked hard to become one of the Four Pillars in the company. He also wanted to disappear from AEW television in the past. Allin has competed in several top-class matches, including those that...
Roman Reigns’ Promo Style Compared To Jake Roberts In Huge Way
Roman Reigns has been on a warpath, WWE as the Undisputed Universal Champion, since his return back in 2020. The leader of The Bloodline remains an imposing figure on Friday Night Smackdown. The Tribal Chief became the Undisputed Champion after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. Since then, he has...
Natalya Drops Tease For WWE NXT Return
Natalya is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling. Her technical mastery inside the pro wrestling ring continues to amaze fans. The Queen of Harts started working in WWE since 2008 and has managed to garner a huge fan base thanks to her dedication to the craft. She consistently performs at a high level and fans appreciate that.
WWE Planning Special NXT Event On Same Night As ROH Final Battle
Pro wrestling is filled with competition, and sometimes it’s impossible to avoid holding a show on the same night. It appears that is happening again. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s paywall that December 10th is going to be a busy one for pro wrestling fans. ROH Final Battle is slated to go down, but NXT talent have also been informed that is also the date of their next premium live event.
Shayna Baszler Sends Serious Message To Naomi
Naomi has been absent from WWE programming ever since she walked out of the company a few months ago, along with Sasha Banks. She was one half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions at the time as well. Since then, WWE has moved on and crowned new Tag Champs, while Naomi has showed no signs of returning to the WWE.
