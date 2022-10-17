Read full article on original website
WWE Discussing Return Of ‘King Of The Ring’ Pay-Per-View
WWE’s King of the Ring pay-per-view used to be a yearly tournament event where the company crowned royalty. They haven’t held that event since 2002, but that could change now. Triple H gaining control of the company’s creative direction is likely to bring about a lot of changes....
AEW In Talks To Buy Out CM Punk’s Contract
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in chaos after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally obliterating them in the process. Punk was then involved in a backstage brawl where he fought with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. As previously reported, AEW has suspended everyone involved in the brawl.
Jon Moxley Had Another Confrontation After AEW Dynamite This Week
AEW Dynamite ended in unexpected fashion this week, as Hangman Page was unable to finish the main event match, and the Cincinnati crowd got a bit more out of Jon Moxley before the night was finished. PW Insider reports that Jon Moxley stuck around a bit after the show ended....
AEW Fires Ace Steel Over All Out Brawl
Ace Steel was involved in the backstage brawl after the AEW media scrum. He was CM Punk’s trainer years ago, and he found himself fighting on Punk’s side against The Elite. Now, Steel is no longer with the company. It was thought that Steel was released from AEW....
Possible Good News For CM Punk & The Elite’s AEW Suspension
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in chaos after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally burying them in the process. Punk was then involved in a backstage brawl where he fought with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. As previously reported, AEW has suspended everyone involved in the brawl.
Ace Steel’s AEW Firing Came As A Surprise To Him
During the post-AEW All Out media scrum, CM Punk went nuclear on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Things only got worse from then onwards. CM Punk got into an altercation with The Elite and this also involved Ace Steel, who was said to have thrown a steel chair that hit Nick Jackson in the eye. Steel even went absolutely ballistic.
Natalya Drops Tease For WWE NXT Return
Natalya is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling. Her technical mastery inside the pro wrestling ring continues to amaze fans. The Queen of Harts started working in WWE since 2008 and has managed to garner a huge fan base thanks to her dedication to the craft. She consistently performs at a high level and fans appreciate that.
Why WWE Is Cancelling ‘Day 1’ Pay-Per-View
Triple H is a pioneer in the world of professional wrestling. After accomplishing a lot as a pro wrestler, he became the brains behind NXT’s gold and black era. He became the head of WWE Creative and a lot of changes were made afterwards. As previously reported, the company...
CM Punk & The Elite Are More Engaged In Communicating With AEW After Suspension
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in chaos after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally burying them in the process. Punk was then involved in a backstage brawl where he fought with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. As previously reported, AEW has suspended everyone involved in the brawl.
Jim Ross Says Ace Steel Getting Fired From AEW Is Regrettable
During the post-AEW All Out media scrum, CM Punk went nuclear on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Things only got worse from then onwards. CM Punk got into an altercation with The Elite and this also involved Ace Steel, who was said to have thrown a steel chair that hit Nick Jackson in the eye. Steel even went absolutely ballistic.
Adam Page’s Promo Skills Dragged For Having Zero Charisma
Adam Page is a former AEW World Champion, and he is still one of the more popular members of the roster. That being said, he’s never been one to talk a crowd into a building with his promo work. Jim Cornette holds years of experience under his belt. The...
AEW Dynamite Barely Beats WWE NXT In Head-To-Head Viewership Battle This Week
AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT both brought loaded shows to the table this week. They also went head-to-head for the first time in forever, because Dynamite had to change days. How did the viewership turn out?. Wrestlenomics noted that AEW Dynamite won the night with 752,000 viewers, with a .26...
Plans In Motion For WWE RAW’s 30th Anniversary Episode
WWE is all about celebrating history, whether they are creating it or re-living the past. Nostalgia is an incredible drug, and it is certainly a performance enhancing boost for television viewership as well. According to Wrestle Votes, WWE is already making big plans for the 30th anniversary of the longest...
AEW’s Internal Sentiment Is ‘Anti-Punk’ After All Out Brawl
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in chaos after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally obliterating them in the process. Punk was then involved in a backstage brawl where he fought with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. As previously reported, AEW has suspended everyone involved in the brawl.
AEW Lead Video Engineer Brian Muster Suddenly Passes Away
For many people, AEW is the dream place to work, especially if they truly love professional wrestling. However, real life is unpredictable and no one knows what will happen the next day. Unfortunately, an AEW lead video engineer has passed away suddenly. AEW’s lead video engineer, Brian Muster, is no...
