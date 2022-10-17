During the post-AEW All Out media scrum, CM Punk went nuclear on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Things only got worse from then onwards. CM Punk got into an altercation with The Elite and this also involved Ace Steel, who was said to have thrown a steel chair that hit Nick Jackson in the eye. Steel even went absolutely ballistic.

1 DAY AGO