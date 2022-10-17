ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago cop operated an unlicensed security company, used CPD database to look up people the firm ‘encountered,’ inspector general says

By CWBChicago
cwbchicago.com
 4 days ago
Darlene WW
3d ago

Basically he used his cop privilege to spy on civilians and it turned into a family affair. That’s criminal. All of them should face charges.

darknofilter
3d ago

Guy dirtier than a new born baby diaper and they knew it long before he was caught. Cops give their buddy's a pass all the time.. remember, they lied for Jason Van Dyke? I never forget. ✌🏽

darknofilter
3d ago

Sounds like CPD. they dirtier than the people they go after. When you see blue, go the other way...they out looking for trouble. then when you give them 💥 they call in National guard and other loser org for help 🙄

