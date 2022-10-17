Read full article on original website
Netflix stock price forecast: JPMorgan sees another 25% upside
JPMorgan analyst upgrades Netflix to "overweight" with upside to $330. Doug Anmuth is bullish on the soon-to-be-launched ad-supported tier. Netflix stock is trading just below its 200-Day moving average today. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) opened 10% up this morning after returning to subscriber growth in its fiscal Q3. But a...
Here’s what Goldman Sachs CEO said on Q3 results and restructuring
Goldman Sachs reports market-beating results for its fiscal third quarter. The financial services behemoth is reorganising into three business units. CEO David Solomon discussed both results and restructuring on CNBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) is trading up this morning after the bank reported market-beating results for its fiscal...
Airbnb stock has gained about 16% in October: here’s where to buy the stock
At the time of writing, AirBnb stock (ABNB) was trading at $117.94. It closed yesterday with a +1.44 (1.24%) rise and has gained +0.060 (0.051% in the after-hours. Here’s a brief guide on where to buy AirBnb stock. Airbnb stock (NASDAQ:ABNB), has been on the rise since September 23...
Starboard strikes again – this time it’s Salesforce Inc
Starboard Value takes a "significant" stake in Salesforce Inc. Founder Jeff Smith explained why in an interview with CNBC. Salesforce stock is currently down about 40% for the year. Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) is up nearly 5.0% this morning after Starboard Value revealed to have taken a “significant” stake in...
Fidelity opens up Ethereum trading to institutional investors
Fidelity Digital Assets will offer Ethereum custody and trading to institutional clients from 28 October 2022. Investors will be able to buy, sell and transfer Ether, the native cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain. Fidelity recently announced an Ethereum Index Fund and is among Wall Street firms to launch a crypto...
PODCAST: How a 100% crypto hedge fund is outperforming the stock market
ZX Squared are a 100% crypto fund, investing entirely in Bitcoin and Ethereum. Dan chats with Felix about their impressive performance despite the bear market. Through option strategies, they aim to reduce volatility of the otherwise extremely volatile BTC & ETH. Like most people, when I look my portfolio today...
Generac Holdings technical outlook: is selling now overdone?
Generac Holdings stock lost 14% on Wednesday after preliminary Q3 results. The stock remains under pressure, and buyers are not overdone. Generac at $100 is likely the price bottom. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) was at the centre of accelerated selloffs on Wednesday. The stock crashed by 14% in premarket after...
J&J reports a strong Q3 despite fears of recession: what went right?
J&J reported a strong Q3 but slightly lowered its future sales guidance. CFO Joseph Wolk discussed the results on CNBC's "Squawk Box". Johnson & Johnson has massively outperformed the market this year. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported market-beating results for its fiscal third quarter on Tuesday. Shares are still...
Why is Bitcoin so correlated with the stock market? A Deep Dive
Bitcoin's correlation with the stock market has picked up immensely this year. Both are being moved by the Federal Reserve's interest rate plans. Bitcoin has never before experienced a recession, which investors are overlooking, analyses Dan Ashmore. It’s been a turbulent year in markets, to say the least. But...
Netflix up 15% on a blockbuster Q3: ‘it’s one of my favourite stocks’
Netflix Inc adds 2.41 million subscribers in its fiscal third quarter. Shannon Saccocia and Mark Mahaney share their outlook on Netflix. Netflix stock is still down 60% versus the start of the year 2022. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) jumped 15% in extended trading after the streaming giant pleased investors both...
Pro: D R Horton is a ‘buy’ despite the U.S. housing recession
U.S. home sales and listings were down 25% and 22% last month. B. Riley's Art Hogan makes a bull case for the D R Horton stock. Shares of the homebuilder are currently down 35% for the year. U.S. housing market has seen a lot of pain this year as mortgage...
Generac shares are down 25% on Wednesday: explore why
Generac's preliminary Q3 numbers come in well below Street estimates. Generac shares tanked this morning also because of lowered guidance. Wall Street sees more than a 150% upside in Generac stock on average. Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) is down nearly 25% on Wednesday after the maker of backup power...
AT&T shares are up 10% on Thursday: here’s the catalyst
AT&T Inc reiterated its full year outlook for free cash flow. CEO John T. Stankey discussed the Q3 report on CNBC. AT&T shares are down more than 20% versus their YTD high. AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is up 10% this morning after the telecommunications behemoth reported a strong Q3 and raised its guidance for the future.
Where to buy Netflix stock: company gained 2.4M subscribers and plans to add ads
At the time of writing, Netflix stock (NFLX) was trading at $240.86. It closed yesterday with a 4.24 (1.73%) drop but has gained +29.90 (12.41%) in the after-hours. In the 2022 Q3 results, Netflix’s EPS beat analysts’ predictions. Netflix stock (NASDAQ:NFLX) registered a dropped on Tuesday but it...
Should you buy or sell US stocks ahead of the US midterms?
Equity investors prepare for the US midterm election scheduled in the first part of November. Weakness in the stock market before the election day is not unusual. Stock market investors await midterm elections in the United States as the event that might move the market. Scheduled on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, the midterm election historically moved the stock market.
Snap stock is at a ‘total loss of confidence’ after the Q3 report
Snap reports another disappointing quarter and refuses to issue guidance. Gene Munster discussed the earnings report on CNBC Closing Bell: Overtime. Snap stock crashed nearly 30% in after-hours trading on Thursday. Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) crashed nearly 30% in extended trading after reporting yet another disappointing quarter and refusing to...
Yield Monitor integrates DeFiChain for insights into its on-chain metrics
Yield Monitor’s DeFiChain integration will allow investors to get insights into on-chain metrics. The integration is the second non-EVM mainnet integration for Yield Monitor. Yield monitor has integrated several other blockchains including Ethereum, Binance, and Polygon. Yield Monitor, a multi-chain portfolio tracker for decentralized finance (DeFi) investors, has announced...
JPMorgan hires former Celsius exec Aaron Iovine
JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM) has hired Aaron Iovine, a former regulatory affairs executive at bankrupt crypto lender Celsius (CEL/USD), only a few weeks after he left the embattled crypto company. Reuters reported the development, citing the new JPMorgan Chase $ Co employee’s LinkedIn profile. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips...
With the Wise share price in recovery mode, is it a buy?
Wise share price has been in a recovery mode recently. The company upgraded its full-year revenue guidance. Its total transaction volume surged in the second quarter. Wise (LON: WISE) share price continued rising after the company published strong results. The stock rose to a high of 721p, which was the highest level since January 6 of this year. It has surged by more than 150% from the year-to-date low, giving it a market cap of over 7.3 billion pounds.
EUR/USD price prediction: is another move above parity possible?
The US dollar's strength dominates the FX dashboard, but the euro may squeeze higher. An extended wave should push the EUR/USD exchange rate above parity. ECB next week set to overdeliver given yesterday's inflation report. The US dollar is king in 2022. Every financial market is affected by the dollar’s...
