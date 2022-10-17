The price of Aptos Token APT/USD plummeted by half within a short period of time after it made its debut and began trading on major exchanges. What Happened: APT was listed for $9 and spiked to $13 only to decline 50%, in the first three hours of trading, according to CoinGecko. The token is currently listed on Coinbase Global Inc's COIN cryptocurrency exchange platform alongside Huobi, OKX, FTX and Binance.

1 DAY AGO