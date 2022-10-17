Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Massive $154,000,000 Airdrop Handed Out to Early Users of Ethereum and Solana Rival
New layer-1 crypto project Aptos is giving out over 20 million APT tokens to early users of its network worth roughly $154,000,000 at time of writing. The Aptos Foundation, the non-profit behind the project, announced the airdrop via Twitter. “The Aptos Foundation has provided early network participants with APT tokens....
'Solana Killer' Aptos Token Debuts Amid Crypto Winter And Plunges Over 50%
The price of Aptos Token APT/USD plummeted by half within a short period of time after it made its debut and began trading on major exchanges. What Happened: APT was listed for $9 and spiked to $13 only to decline 50%, in the first three hours of trading, according to CoinGecko. The token is currently listed on Coinbase Global Inc's COIN cryptocurrency exchange platform alongside Huobi, OKX, FTX and Binance.
coingeek.com
Sharding as a blockchain scaling solution doesn’t work
Imagine if Chase Bank and Citibank required that their ledgers were in sync before committing a new transaction to their database. This is how Ethereum and any other account-based blockchains operate. In an account-based model, users have a balance of their tokens or coins associated with an address or an account.
cryptoglobe.com
$APT: What Is Aptos and How Is Crypto Community Reacting to Its Mainnet Launch
Around 7:00 p.m. on Monday (October 17) the mainnet for a new Web3-focused layer one (L1) blockchain named Aptos ($APT) went live, and the crypto community is buzzing with excitement. The Aptos blockchain is being developed by a startup named Aptos Labs, which was founded by Mo Shaikh and Avery...
CoinTelegraph
Celestia Foundation raises $55M for modular blockchain architecture
Celestia Foundation announced on Oct. 18 that it had raised $55 million in a funding round led by Bain Capital Crypto, Polychain Capital, Placeholder, Galaxy, Delphi Digital, Blockchain Capital, NFX, Protocol Labs, Figment, Maven 11, Spartan Group, FTX Ventures and Jump Crypto, as well as angel investors Balaji Srinivasan, Eric Wall and Jutta Steiner.
cryptoglobe.com
$ADA: Yevhen Karpenko Explains ‘Why Cardano Is the Best Cryptocurrency in the World’
On Thursday (October 13), Yevhen Karpenko, Community Manager for DeFi Investing Platform DEFIYIELD, explained why he believes that Cardano ($ADA) is “the best cryptocurrency in the world.”. In early February 2022, Kraken Intelligence, the research arm of crypto exchange Kraken, released a 42-page highly impressive research report titled “Cardano:...
CoinTelegraph
Ripple wants to bring Ethereum smart contracts to the XRP Ledger
Ripple users may be able to interact with Ethereum-compatible decentralized applications (DApps) in the future following the launch of a test phase of Ripple’s new XRP (XRP) Ledger sidechain. The launch of the sidechain was shared in a Tweet by blockchain development firm Peersyst Technologies on Oct. 17, noting...
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot [DOT] ranked above Ethereum and Solana in this category
The latest data from Santiment revealed that Polkadot [DOT] ranked above Ethereum [ETH] and Solana [SOL] as the blockchain with the highest development activity in the past seven days. While development activity on Ethereum and Solana totaled 78.79 and 67.21, respectively, in the last week, Polkadot logged a development activity...
NEWSBTC
Aptos (APT), a famous public chain with Meta background, is now first listed on MEXC.
October 19, 2022 – The latest news from Aptos indicates that it will launch the mainnet in the near future. At the same time, its mainnet token APT was announced by major mainstream exchanges before it was in circulation. The cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC listed the Aptos mainnet token APT at 00:45 on October 19 (UTC). It is the world’s first trading platform for Aptos.
coinjournal.net
The DeFiChain blockchain is now part of the Yield Monitor database
The DeFiChain has joined some prominent blockchains on the Yield Monitor database. Yield Monitor, a multi-chain portfolio tracker for DeFi investors, has revealed that it has integrated the DeFiChain (DFI) blockchain into its Yield Monitor database. This latest cryptocurrency news means that the DeFiChain is now Yield Monitor’s non-EVM mainnet...
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
itechpost.com
10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin
The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
The Nakamoto Coefficient and How it Can Impact the Robustness of a Blockchain
Just as the world was turning to the crisp fall of 2022, one of the largest functional blockchains went down. This wasn’t the first time either — Solana has had its fair share of downtime over the years, particularly this year. The worrying aspect was: it was due...
CoinTelegraph
Nubank to launch loyalty tokens on the Polygon blockchain
Nubank, a fintech bank in Brazil, announced the creation of the Nucoin token on the Polygon blockchain on Oct. 19, paving the way for a rewards program for its 70 million clients across Latin America. The company said that the token will be available in the first half of 2023,...
cryptoslate.com
Internet Computer 2.0 expected as Aptos detractors relish Binance futures listing
Against the wishes of the Aptos team, Binance will list an APT perpetual contract product on Oct. 19, with up to 25x leverage, according to Wu Blockchain. OKX joined Binance with a similar product offering going live on the same date. Perpetual contracts enable both longs and shorts. Following its...
Fidelity Digital Assets To Allow Clients To Purchase Ethereum From Next Week
Fidelity Digital Assets will allow its clients to buy and sell Ethereum from next week onwards. The new feature was disclosed to customers via email. Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake likely contributed to this decision. The digital asset manager has been hiring aggressively in a bid to double its global...
bitcoinist.com
Ripple NFTs To Launch In 2 Weeks On The XRP Ledger
Even though the hype around non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has died down considerably over the past few bear market months, Ripple NFTs developer community continues to invest in this promising market segment of the crypto space. In late September, Ripple announced a $250 million fund to support tokenization innovation that will...
cryptoglobe.com
$SOL: Crypto Analyst Says Solana Is Going to $200 Within Next Two Years
On October 15, a popular pseudonymous crypto analyst talked about his price prediction for $SOL, the native token of the Solana blockchain. Here is how Coinbase described Solana in a blog post published on 29 June 2022:. “Solana is a decentralized computing platform that uses SOL to pay for transactions....
crowdfundinsider.com
Li Jun: Founder of Ontology Says Ethereum Merge Performance Enhancements May Take A Few Years to Become Apparent
We recently connected with Li Jun, Founder of Ontology, the project that claims it is bringing trust, privacy, and security to Web3 through decentralized identity and data solutions. Li Jun has commented on the key developments in the crypto and blockchain space following the Ethereum (ETH) merge, which was completed...
CoinTelegraph
Aptos Foundation airdrops 20M tokens to its early testnet users
Layer-1 blockchain company Aptos Foundation announced on Oct 18 that it had rewarded its early network participants with free APT tokens. The foundation shared that it had allocated an estimated 20 million APT tokens, representing 2% of its initial total supply of 1 billion APT, to about 110,235 eligible participants. The airdropped tokens had an estimated value of about $200–$260 million USD based on the token's market price at the time the drop took place.
Comments / 0