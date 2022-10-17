Read full article on original website
This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensHomer, GA
Forsyth County celebrates the return of the Cumming Greek FestivalKimberly BondForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office investigating second fatal crash in nine daysJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Family fun at the fair – here’s our list of can’t-miss attractionsKimberly BondForsyth County, GA
UPDATE: Driver ejected, killed in crash on I-85 in Gwinnett County identified
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a man was killed when he was ejected from his car during a crash on I-85 in Gwinnett County. Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. reported on the crash on the southbound lanes near Beaver Ruin Road Tuesday afternoon. Police said they...
Forsyth County Blotter: Men arrested during two different drug busts, obstructing an officer
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports:. On October 14, a deputy was conducting a subdivision check in Hickory Hill Estates off Parks Road when he observed a white Lexus still running that was sitting on the wrong side of the roadway.“I advised dispatch I was out with the vehicle in front of 6125 Hickory Hills Rd. I made a driver-side approach making contact with a male in the driver seat, later identified as Leontae Stewart-Jackson. Upon immediate contact with the vehicle, I noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. When making contact with the driver he was initially compliant, but I noted he was wearing a camo-style ski mask pulled up over his nose and only his eyes were visible,” the deputy wrote.
Gwinnett County authorities search for accused hit and run suspect
The Gwinnett County Police Accident Investigation Unit is working to identify the driver of a silver or white SUV who is accused of fleeing the scene of a fatal accident. Authorities responded Tuesday afternoon to a fatal accident on Interstate 85 south, north of the Beaver Ruin exit. Earl Griffins...
GSP: 2 dead, 3 injured after driver involved in APD traffic stop runs through red light
ATLANTA — Two people are dead and at least three others injured after troopers say a SUV ran through a red light trying to get away from police in northwest Atlanta. The crash happened on Northside Drive and 14th street after 2:30 a.m. Thursday after police tried to conduct a traffic stop at 17th Street.
Update: Pursuit and crash in Monroe Tuesday results in slew of charges
UPDATE (Oct. 19, 2022) – Sgt. Richard Thacker, Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Assistant Commander, said that Monroe Police Department was pursuing an alleged stolen Dodge Ram truck on John Deere Road Tuesday morning when the vehicle crashed on Walton Road. “The driver of the truck lost control as...
Man arrested after Georgia mom’s body is found at construction site
KENNESAW, Ga. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old homeless man was arrested after the body of a 40-year-old mother was discovered at a construction site last week. According to a statement, on Oct. 14 at approximately 10 a.m., Acworth Police Department officers went to a construction zone at 4920 Ivey Road after a person called and said they found "what appeared to be a dead body."
1 killed, 9 injured in head-on collision in Hall County
A Duluth man was killed and nine people, including four children, were injured in a head-on collision just south of Clermont in Hall County, officials said.
1 dead, 9 injured, including 4 children, in two-car collision in Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Duluth man died and nine people were left injured after a two-car collision in Clermont on Saturday. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating the crash. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Investigators said at 11:30 p.m., deputies...
Athens grandmother convicted of trafficking meth with 2-year-old in car
A federal jury has convicted an Athens woman of trafficking methamphetamine with her 2-year-old grandchild in the car, a...
Arrest made in deadly Walhalla stabbing
Police have arrested a woman accused of stabbing a man to death Monday night in Walhalla.
GSP investigates wreck involving unmarked Rabun County Sheriff's Office unit
A Rabun County Sheriff’s Office employee received a warning after the Georgia State Patrol said his departmental vehicle was at fault in an injury wreck in Habersham County Tuesday morning. Anthony Ortega, 22, of Lakemont was warned for failure to yield after troopers said he pulled his unmarked 2014...
Inmate found dead with his wrists and ankles bound inside Fulton County Jail, sources say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate at the Fulton County Jail has died just days after the sheriff warned local leaders it could happen. Sources told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne that an inmate on the mental health floor of the jail was found dead in his cell with his wrists and ankles bound.
Gwinnett mother accused of killing child after using oven to heat apartment, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman accused of the death of her own child appeared in a Gwinnett County courtroom on Wednesday afternoon. Jasmine Walker, 30, reportedly left the oven turned on to heat her Norcross apartment in November 2021 as she slept near her 2-month-old baby, Eden, according to police.
Georgia woman charged with murder of Oconee man
A Georgia woman is in custody following the fatal stabbing of an Oconee County man, earlier this week. On Monday night, 43 year old Terrance Boyd of Walhalla was stabbed to death outside of a home on Moore Avenue there.
Man caught on camera stealing power tools in Jackson County, sheriff says
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect accused of stealing power tools. Officials say the theft happened on Oct. 17 at a location on Old Winder Jefferson Highway just off Highway 11. According to deputies, the man stole multiple power tools from a...
GA Department of Corrections van causes multi-vehicle wreck on I-985 near Oakwood
The driver of a Georgia Department of Corrections van on Wednesday allegedly caused a five-vehicle wreck on Interstate I-985 northbound that injured six people. According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, a DOC Chevrolet Express van was transporting a female inmate in the left lane near mile marker 16 at approximately 11:40 a.m.. Traffic had slowed to a stop, and authorities said the DOC van was following a Buick Centry too closely.
Moped driver seriously injured in Cleveland wreck
A moped driver was seriously injured Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash on South Main Street in Cleveland. According to a preliminary report from the Georgia State Patrol, the moped was traveling south around 7 p.m. when a Nissan Rogue crossed in front of it. The driver of the northbound Nissan was attempting to turn left onto Campbell Street and troopers say the driver failed to yield.
Hall County shooting suspect in custody
A man wanted for allegedly shooting and seriously wounding his brother Monday night in Hall County is now in custody. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Joseph Omar Mendoza’s arrest Tuesday afternoon. Officials have not yet said how or where he was arrested. The 30-year-old Mendoza reportedly shot...
Hit-and-run wreck leaves Gainesville woman dead
A Gainesville woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run wreck Saturday night as she attempted to cross Mountain View Road in Hall County. A Georgia State Patrol official said Ofelia Elizalde, 74, was attempting to cross Mountain View Road near the intersection of 5th Street when she was struck by the front of an unknown vehicle.
Breaking: Triple murder-suicide shooting in neighboring Barrow County leaves two dead
BARROW COUNTY – (Oct. 18, 2022) – Barrow County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a triple shooting on 181 Celestial Run in Barrow County at around 7:40 p.m. Monday night resulted in the death of two people and the injury of a third. The deceased victims are reported as Leonard Ahearn, 59, of Winder, and Angelique Ahearn, 11. The third victim, who survived, is Rachel Hollifield, 34, also of Winder.
