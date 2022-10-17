ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

John Thompson

Forsyth County Blotter: Men arrested during two different drug busts, obstructing an officer

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports:. On October 14, a deputy was conducting a subdivision check in Hickory Hill Estates off Parks Road when he observed a white Lexus still running that was sitting on the wrong side of the roadway.“I advised dispatch I was out with the vehicle in front of 6125 Hickory Hills Rd. I made a driver-side approach making contact with a male in the driver seat, later identified as Leontae Stewart-Jackson. Upon immediate contact with the vehicle, I noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. When making contact with the driver he was initially compliant, but I noted he was wearing a camo-style ski mask pulled up over his nose and only his eyes were visible,” the deputy wrote.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County authorities search for accused hit and run suspect

The Gwinnett County Police Accident Investigation Unit is working to identify the driver of a silver or white SUV who is accused of fleeing the scene of a fatal accident. Authorities responded Tuesday afternoon to a fatal accident on Interstate 85 south, north of the Beaver Ruin exit. Earl Griffins...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Update: Pursuit and crash in Monroe Tuesday results in slew of charges

UPDATE (Oct. 19, 2022) – Sgt. Richard Thacker, Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Assistant Commander, said that Monroe Police Department was pursuing an alleged stolen Dodge Ram truck on John Deere Road Tuesday morning when the vehicle crashed on Walton Road. “The driver of the truck lost control as...
MONROE, GA
truecrimedaily

Man arrested after Georgia mom’s body is found at construction site

KENNESAW, Ga. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old homeless man was arrested after the body of a 40-year-old mother was discovered at a construction site last week. According to a statement, on Oct. 14 at approximately 10 a.m., Acworth Police Department officers went to a construction zone at 4920 Ivey Road after a person called and said they found "what appeared to be a dead body."
KENNESAW, GA
accesswdun.com

GA Department of Corrections van causes multi-vehicle wreck on I-985 near Oakwood

The driver of a Georgia Department of Corrections van on Wednesday allegedly caused a five-vehicle wreck on Interstate I-985 northbound that injured six people. According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, a DOC Chevrolet Express van was transporting a female inmate in the left lane near mile marker 16 at approximately 11:40 a.m.. Traffic had slowed to a stop, and authorities said the DOC van was following a Buick Centry too closely.
OAKWOOD, GA
nowhabersham.com

Moped driver seriously injured in Cleveland wreck

A moped driver was seriously injured Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash on South Main Street in Cleveland. According to a preliminary report from the Georgia State Patrol, the moped was traveling south around 7 p.m. when a Nissan Rogue crossed in front of it. The driver of the northbound Nissan was attempting to turn left onto Campbell Street and troopers say the driver failed to yield.
CLEVELAND, GA
nowhabersham.com

Hall County shooting suspect in custody

A man wanted for allegedly shooting and seriously wounding his brother Monday night in Hall County is now in custody. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Joseph Omar Mendoza’s arrest Tuesday afternoon. Officials have not yet said how or where he was arrested. The 30-year-old Mendoza reportedly shot...
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Hit-and-run wreck leaves Gainesville woman dead

A Gainesville woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run wreck Saturday night as she attempted to cross Mountain View Road in Hall County. A Georgia State Patrol official said Ofelia Elizalde, 74, was attempting to cross Mountain View Road near the intersection of 5th Street when she was struck by the front of an unknown vehicle.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Triple murder-suicide shooting in neighboring Barrow County leaves two dead

BARROW COUNTY – (Oct. 18, 2022) – Barrow County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a triple shooting on 181 Celestial Run in Barrow County at around 7:40 p.m. Monday night resulted in the death of two people and the injury of a third. The deceased victims are reported as Leonard Ahearn, 59, of Winder, and Angelique Ahearn, 11. The third victim, who survived, is Rachel Hollifield, 34, also of Winder.
BARROW COUNTY, GA

