Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
HUF Reconnects With Nike SB for a Nostalgic Dunk Low Capsule in This Week's Best Footwear Drops
We’ve officially entered into the latter half of October, and over the course of the coming days, there will be a handsome crop of sneaeker launches lined up so we took the liberty of rounding up the best ones. New styles from brands like. , Jordan Brand, Reebok and...
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 "Craft"
Has a wide collection of sneakers that don’t tend to miss a beat. When looking at some of the Swooshes’ most poplar silhouettes — such as the Jordan 1 and Dunk Low — new color schemes and designs are constantly presented to keep Nike fans engaged. And while the latter seems to be dominating the headlines as of late, one silhouette that is currently going under the radar and having a successful year is the Air Jordan 2. Collaborations atop the retro Jordan model are being presented at a rapid rate — such as the recently-presented Shelflife link-up — but Jordan Brand is now diverting our attention away from its team-ups by unveiling its upcoming Air Jordan 2 “Craft” release.
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the adidas YEEZY 450 "Stone Flax"
While the results of putting its adidas YEEZY line “under review” are to be determined, plenty of new releases from Ye and the Three Stripes continue to take place. Recently, the two have revisited the adidas YEEZY 500 High and brought the fade-effect to the adidas YZY KNIT RNR. Now, the previously teased adidas YEEZY 450 “Stone Flax” is set for release this week.
hypebeast.com
Levi’s Taps Sami Miró Vintage for an Exclusive New Upcycled Collab Collection
Falling in love with vintage design aesthetics from an early age, fashion designer Sami Miró has been turning her talents toward sustainability and upcycling since she was a teenager. As a result of her creativity and pioneering design technique, global denim behemoth Levi’s has recently tapped Miró for an exclusive new upcycled collab collection.
hypebeast.com
Noon Goons Launches Its Second Collection With Vans
Momentum is on Vans’ side this fall season as the brand has been participating in several collaborative projects that have propelled it into the sneaker spotlight. Among the popular ones are a recent Authentic team-up that is made alongside One Piece and an old school-inspired collection with Concepts, and now it’s slated to reunite with Noon Goons for a new capsule.
hypebeast.com
Nike Presents a New Air Force 1 With Brown Hairy Suede
Has a penchant for taking familiar and classic color schemes and revitalizing them with various materials or constructions to generate new footwear iterations and to simply, keep its fans engaged and interested. And while there are plenty of silhouettes that are receiving the same treatment — such as the Dunk Low — there’s one particular sneaker that can be easily reworked and improved: the Air Force 1. With this in mind, Nike has just presented a new addition to the AF1 family and it is coming with brown hairy suede and green accents.
hypebeast.com
Take an Official Look at the Air Jordan 1 Mid "True Blue"
Following the reveal of the “Cement Grey” colorway, Jordan Brand is preparing the Air Jordan 1 Mid in a slew of muted palettes ideal for the gloomy season ahead. From the “Alternative Bred” rendition to a Christmas-ready hit, the silhouette is now slated to hit shelves decked out in “True Blue” tones.
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the Air Jordan 9 "Fire Red"
The Air Jordan 9 may be the only Air Jordan silhouette from 1-14 that Michael Jordan didn’t wear on an NBA court, but that doesn’t mean it’s lacking for prestige. MJ was pursuing his diamond dreams with the Birmingham Barons (a minor league affiliate of the Chicago White Sox) when the Air Jordan 9 dropped in 1993, but instead of stymieing the silhouette his absence from the hardwood made it a potent placeholder. Now, it’s back once again with a new “Fire Red” colorway that’s set to release in November — official images of which have just surfaced.
hypebeast.com
Official Reveal of the Cecilie Bahnsen x ASICS Upcycled Collection
During Paris Fashion Week SS23, Copenhagen-based designer Cecilie Bahnsen presented her latest collection, featuring seven new takes on various. sneakers. The upcycled looks all featured unique flower decorations of different shapes and sizes. Now, after this first look at the collaboration, Bahnsen and ASICS are ready to launch 50 upcycled, one-of-a-kind pairs.
hypebeast.com
New Balance Preps the 580 in Three Fall-Approved Colorways
Recently, New Balance has tapped its extensive list of collaborators to breathe new life into various classic silhouettes. Whether it be having Todd Snyder dive into ’70s gym apparel with a “City Gym” take on the New Balance 237 or having JJJJound put together another tasteful color palette on the New Balance 991, New Balance has proven its ability to keep up with the trends as it continues to thrive in the world of sneakers.
hypebeast.com
Official Release Info For the Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 993 "Performance Art" Collection
The combination of Joe Freshgoods and New Balance has played a key role in the world of sneakers this year. Each silhouette the duo graces brings out the best from both parties, resulting in an incredibly successful run. However, the latest from the two, the “Performance Art” collection, is said to be the “final chapter of this color story.” Already, the three pastel New Balance 993 colorways have launched in a charity raffle. Now, following our first looks and an on-foot breakdown, Freshgoods and New Balance have provided their official campaign.
hypebeast.com
First Look at the JJJJound x New Balance 991
JJJJound and New Balance have already cranked out two collaborations in 2022 — olive and brown takes on the 990v3 — and now they’re looking for a three-peat before the year’s out with a fresh interpretation of the made-in-England 991. Revealed by an eBay listing that was first unearthed by New Balance collector @dane3fune and has since been removed, the co-created style feeds into JJJJound’s signature “refined minimalism” ethos with a minimal color scheme and premium details, all cooked up at New Balance’s famed Flimby factory.
hypebeast.com
eYe Junya Watanabe MAN Unveils New 574 Sneakers With New Balance
EYe Junya Watanabe MAN reunites with New Balance to bring the iconic New Balance 574 sneakers in three new winter-ready colorways. Draped in suede and doused in wintry hues, the instantly recognizable silhouette comes with New Balance’s signature “N” logos on the sides. Equipped with the classic “NB” logos decked across the tongue tabs, eYe-branded heel tabs and co-branded insoles. The sneakers are fitted with soft ENCAP midsoles for comfort and impact absorption.
hypebeast.com
Billionaire Boys Club Opens Innovative Miami Flagship
Billionaire Boys Club, the influential streetwear imprint founded by Pharrell Williams and NIGO in 2003, is opening a 5,000-square-foot flagship in Miami’s Art District. Designed by Alex Mustonen and Daniel Arsham’s New York-based installation studio SNARKITECTURE, the state-of-the-art space revamps the standard retail experience by mimicking the interior formula for an art studio. In doing so, the storefront showcases modern artworks and brand-inspired designs among innovative displays stocked with the label’s forward collections, all with the goal of driving social engagement.
hypebeast.com
Eminem Delivers Second Drop of 'The Eminem Show' 20th Anniversary Merch
Eminem is continuing his 20th anniversary celebration of The Eminem Show with a second merch drop. The followup to the initial May drop, the new capsule features T-shirts and long-sleeved tees honoring Em’s fourth studio album. Lyrics to “Without Me” — one of his most popular and beloved tracks — and monochromatic images of the rapper with Dr. Dre, The Eminem Show’s tracklist and a special 20th anniversary design are printed on the front and back, commemorating both the album’s legacy and concepts from that era. In addition, fans can pick up the album’s 20th anniversary expanded edition CD and a collector’s 4LP, fine art prints with rare and previously unseen photos and framed collectibles with an autographed plaque from Eminem.
hypebeast.com
Slam Jam Joins Nike On the Air Force 1 Low
Italian retailer Slam Jam is not only known for carrying its star-studded list of designers and brands, the boutique also has a history of unique collaborations under its belt. In the past month alone, this has included connecting with Vans on the Sk8-Hi, Vibram for an experimental sneaker and Dr. Martens with a reimagined take on the 1461. Now, Slam Jam rejoins.
hypebeast.com
Help Your Horse Become a Sneakerhead With "Horse Kicks"
While sneaker-themed footwear for dogs is now commonplace, Marcus Floyd of “Horse Kicks” is looking to help horses become certified sneakerheads. Utilizing the “deconstruction and reconstruction” skills he learned at The Shoe Surgeon’s SRGN Academy, the Lexington, Kentucky-based shoe artist makes custom reimagined sneakers for the domesticated, one-toed, hoofed mammals.
hypebeast.com
Uniqlo UT Expands on Its 'Spy x Family' Collection
For Uniqlo, its UT division has celebrated art, pop culture, anime and more. Now commemorating its 20th anniversary, the line continues to provide fans of countless franchises and artists with the opportunity to rep them with pride. For 2022, this includes showcasing the year’s hit new anime adaptation, Spy x Family. In July, a capsule of tees were offered with various thematic graphics and as part two of Spy x Family‘s first season continues, a second capsule is on the way.
hypebeast.com
Canada Goose, Feng Chen Wang and Xu Zhen Champion the Art of Deconstruction for Fall 2022
Canada Goose has initiated the launch of its innovative, functional-first collection with Chinese-born, London-based designer Feng Chen Wang and Chinese artist Xu Zhen. The collaborative Fall/Winter 2022 range envisions Canada Goose’s luxury performance heritage through the lens of Wang’s “future-modern” styles and Zhen’s pattern-heavy conceptual art series “Under Heaven.” The result is an expressive, graphic-heavy lineup intended for seasonal transitions, with versatility at its fore via deconstructable elements.
hypebeast.com
Post Malone, Mark Morrison and Sickick Officially Drop “Cooped Up / Return Of The Mack"
Post Malone, Mark Morrison and Sickick’s viral mashup “Cooped Up / Return Of The Mack” has officially been released. The track proved to be an internet sensation as it has created more than 100,000 Instagram Reels, over 15,000 TikTok Creates and millions of views on YouTube. This creation from Sickick will be his first to be released on digital streaming platforms following his latest world tour, and arrives while Posty himself is on the road for his twelve carat toothache tour.
Comments / 0