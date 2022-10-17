Read full article on original website
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Sexual Assault L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
SFGate
2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, parents arrested
CONCOW, Calif. (AP) — The parents of a toddler who was poisoned by ingesting fentanyl in Northern California were arrested on child endangerment charges, authorities said. The parents of the child took their son to a fire station in the town of Concow Monday and told firefighters they feared he had ingested an unknown substance while in someone else’s care, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Tuesday.
SFGate
Fentanyl pills disguised in candy bags seized at LA airport
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities on Wednesday seized thousands of suspected fentanyl pills hidden in candy boxes at Los Angeles International Airport. Someone tried to go through security screening with some snacks and bags of candy at about 7:30 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.
SFGate
SpaceX technician suffered fractured skull and put in coma after being struck during rocket test, report says
A SpaceX employee was hospitalized for a fractured skull and put in a coma for two months after performing a check on a rocket engine and getting hit in the head at the company's facility in Hawthorne, California, according to a report. On Jan. 18, an integration technician was "performing...
Magnitude 4.3 quake strikes in remote California redwoods wilderness
A magnitude 4.3 earthquake shook Humboldt County early Thursday morning, striking within the Six Rivers National Forest about 62 miles southwest of Redding, according to the US Geological Survey.
Snow, wind and rain enter NorCal forecast. What will Bay Area see?
Far Northern California and Sierra Nevada are more likely than other areas to see precipitation this weekend.
Homeowners, residents fight over the future of Tahoe Township's vacation homes
A recent meeting over the local vacation rental program put the region's tensions on full display.
SFGate
California ophthalmologist removes almost a month's worth of contact lenses lodged in woman's eye
LOS ANGELES — Dr. Katerina Kurteeva said she had never seen anything like it before. Kurteeva, an ophthalmologist with California Eye Associates in Newport Beach, said a patient came into her office complaining of eye pain and blurred vision. She ran through the typical list of diagnoses: a scratched cornea, some type of infection or even lodged debris.
SFGate
Karen Bass, the Frontrunner for L.A. Mayor, Is Getting a Lot of Advice
As his term in office winds down, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has kept a low profile. But he spoke at a recent downtown luncheon and offered some advice to the next mayor — whether it’s Karen Bass or Rick Caruso. “The top three issues for my successor...
SFGate
Oregon lawmakers hear bullying charge against gov candidate
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former legislator told an Oregon House committee Wednesday that he was bullied by then-House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate for governor, to the point that he suffers from PTSD. The hearing, held remotely via video, was emotional, with another former legislator testifying that...
SFGate
Nevada voters weigh state version of Equal Rights Amendment
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada voters are deciding whether to adopt an Equal Rights Amendment in their state constitution, a sweeping update that would guarantee equal rights to people who have historically been marginalized. Question 1 would amend Nevada’s Constitution to ensure equal rights for all, “regardless of race,...
Parents don't need to vote Republican to send a message to Gavin Newsom
"While many have mentally moved on from school closures, as a parent and concerned Californian, I cannot."
The Daily 10-19-22 The fight over the future of Tahoe town's vacation homes
Travel through North Lake Tahoe, and you might see them: clusters of single-family homes that sit empty all year, waiting to be lived in — except they probably never will be. That’s because 65% of them are vacation rentals and second homes. By now, it’s no secret that the proliferation of short-term rentals — and luxury developments — is significantly altering Tahoe’s bucolic landscape. A recent meeting over the local vacation rental program put the region's tensions on full display. • I’ve finished 52 hikes in 12 months — this one hurt the most
SFGate
LA councilman's future uncertain amid racism scandal
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council appears headed into a long power struggle that threatens an already strained government, as two disgraced councilmen resist widespread calls for their resignation amid a racism scandal and state investigation. The chaos worsened Wednesday when one of the councilmen, Kevin...
SFGate
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower 40s to lower. 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower. to mid 70s. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to. around...
