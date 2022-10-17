Florida Woman Scores $4 Million Lottery Prize Months After Buying Ticket

Photo: Getty Images

A South Florida woman is now a multimillionaire thanks to a lucky lottery ticket she purchased months ago, according to WPLG .

The Florida Lottery announced that 61-year-old Gracie Scott of Sunrise recently claimed her massive prize from the Mega Millions with Megaplier game. The drawing happened on May 17, and her Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers. The ticket didn't match the Mega Ball number, so she won $4 million.

Lottery officials say Scott bought the winning ticket at the 7-Eleven at 8100 Glades Road in Boca Raton. The store will get a $10,000 commission for selling it.

No word, however, on if the lucky winner decided to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment.

“Since joining MEGA MILLIONS in 2013, the game has generated more than $938.7 million for education and has awarded more than $835 million in prizes to 67.7 million players,” the Florida Lottery said in a news release.

Mega Millions drawings happen every Tuesday and Friday. The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million.