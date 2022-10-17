ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Florida Woman Scores $4 Million Lottery Prize Months After Buying Ticket

By Zuri Anderson
WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s0LSo_0icXl4iu00
Photo: Getty Images

A South Florida woman is now a multimillionaire thanks to a lucky lottery ticket she purchased months ago, according to WPLG .

The Florida Lottery announced that 61-year-old Gracie Scott of Sunrise recently claimed her massive prize from the Mega Millions with Megaplier game. The drawing happened on May 17, and her Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers. The ticket didn't match the Mega Ball number, so she won $4 million.

Lottery officials say Scott bought the winning ticket at the 7-Eleven at 8100 Glades Road in Boca Raton. The store will get a $10,000 commission for selling it.

No word, however, on if the lucky winner decided to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment.

“Since joining MEGA MILLIONS in 2013, the game has generated more than $938.7 million for education and has awarded more than $835 million in prizes to 67.7 million players,” the Florida Lottery said in a news release.

Mega Millions drawings happen every Tuesday and Friday. The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Florida player wins half of $494 million Mega Millions jackpot

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Florida Lottery has announced that one of the two winning Mega Millions tickets from Friday night’s drawing was purchased in Florida. The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven located at 2980 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers. The winning numbers from...
FORT MYERS, FL
People

Winning $494 Million Lottery Ticket Sold in Florida City Devastated by Hurricane Ian

A second winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in California, according to lottery officials Two tickets — including one sold in Fort Myers, which was devastated by Hurricane Ian — have been deemed winners following Friday's Mega Millions drawing. Both tickets matched all six numbers — 9, 22, 26, 41 and 44 for white balls, and a gold Mega Ball of 19 — selected in the drawing for the massive jackpot, according to lottery officials. The Fort Myers ticket was a Quick Pick purchased at a 7-Eleven on...
FORT MYERS, FL
The Associated Press

Winning $494M lottery ticket sold in city battered by Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A winning lottery ticket worth a share of a $494 million Mega Millions jackpot was purchased in a southwest Florida city hammered by Hurricane Ian late last month. Florida lottery officials on Monday said one of the two winning tickets was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers. The other winning ticket was bought in California. Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm on Sept. 28 and has been blamed for more than 100 fatalities in the state. It was the third-deadliest storm to hit the U.S. mainland this century. More than half of the storm-related deaths in Florida were reported in Lee County, which includes Fort Myers. Lottery winners in Florida have 180 days to claim their prize. Under a new state law, lottery winners can remain anonymous for 90 days from the day they claim the winnings, if their prize is worth $250,000 or more. Past winners have also set up legal trusts as a way to keep their identities anonymous.
FORT MYERS, FL
KTLA

California woman wins $4.2 million on Mega Millions

California has a new millionaire. The California Lottery says Sara Bailey hit five correct numbers, missing only the Mega number after buying a Mega Millions ticket at a Vons in Fresno over the summer. Her jackpot: $4.2 million. “I was making a late dinner the night of the drawing,” said Bailey. “Partway through, I remembered […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Pelican’s SnoBalls returning to South Florida — find out where

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Here’s what’s coming soon to a city near you. Won-Tom’s, Deerfield Beach A mashup of Mexican, seafood bites and Asian street food, this new restaurant from Troy Ganter (Papa’s Raw Bar in Lighthouse Point) is scheduled to open next spring inside The Cove Shopping Center on the Intracoastal ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Winning Mega Millions ticket for $502M jackpot sold in Florida, California

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A lucky lottery player in Florida won a share of a huge $502 million jackpot that was up for grabs during the Friday night Mega Millions jackpot drawing, officials said.One ticket sold in the Sunshine State and California matched all the winning numbers of 9, 22, 26, 41, 44, along with having the Mega Ball number of 19, according to a written statement on the Mega Millions website.According to a local report, the winning Florida ticket was sold in Fort Myers.The Mega Millions ticket that matched all of the winning jackpot numbers in California was sold at a 7-Eleven convenience store in San Jose, according to the California Lottery's website.The winning amount swelled to $502 million -- the eleventh largest jackpot in game history -- because of strong sales in the closing hours before the drawing. If the winners choose to take a lump sum cash payout, they will walk away with $252 million, according to the lottery statement.Officials said there were 1,054,198 winning tickets sold for the October 14 drawing, including the two jackpot-winning tickets.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida is a beautiful state, but on top of having absolutely stunning beach, Florida is also famous for its cuisine because there is nothing you can't find in The Sunshine State. Whatever you are craving, you will be able to find, any time of the day. However, today we are talking about places where you can go to enjoy steaks that are prepared well, so here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are known and praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with only high-quality ingredients.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Fantasy 5 winning ticket sold in Greenacres

GREENACRE, Fla. (CBS12) — One of five winning Fantasy 5 tickets for Sunday's drawing was sold in Greenacres. The ticket was sold at the Greenacres Discount Food on 10th Avenue North. The winning numbers were 11-17-19-27-36. The winners will split a jackpot of $32,007.19.
GREENACRES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season

Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Here are the best taco spots in Florida

Looking to try out a new taco spot? Yelp says these six Florida restaurants make some of the best tacos in the country. Yelp revealed its roundup of the top 100 taco spots in the US and here's how the six spots in the state ranked. 14. Taqueria El Asador...
FLORIDA STATE
People

10-Ft. Alligator Spotted on a Florida Beach

The animal reportedly emerged from the ocean, sunned itself and then went back into the water A large alligator was spotted on a Florida beach on Friday, sunning itself before heading back into the ocean. The animal was reportedly around 10-ft. long, according to Kyle Hussey, who saw and photographed the animal as it swam to shore from the ocean at Melbourne Beach.  After laying on the beach for about 10 minutes, the alligator went back to the ocean. The National Ocean Service said alligators typically aren't found in the...
MELBOURNE BEACH, FL
WHYI Y100

WHYI Y100

Miami, FL
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Miami #1 Hit Music Station

 https://y100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy