Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas would 'eliminate all rapists.' But clinics say the number of rape cases has been 'consistently high': report
"We are struggling to keep up with demand," a Texas Clinic employee told the Associated Press, adding that she has a waitlist for victims.
What we know about the Trump rally in Robstown: Gun show on schedule for same day at fairgrounds
Donald Trump is coming to South Texas for a rally on Saturday, just days before early voting starts in the midterm elections. In an advisory, Trump said he is holding the rally to "advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters" and highlight candidates. Gov. Greg Abbott, who is seeking a third term in...
Beto O'Rourke was Called Out of Step With Texans
Beto O'Rourke on the Jimmy Kimmel ShowScreenshot from YouTube. Last week, Beto O’Rourke made an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel show hosted in Hollywood California as he looks to spread more word about his campaign for Texas governor in the November 8 election against Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Trump returns to Texas, which GOP leaders will speak at Saturday rally?
Texas' top Republican leader, Gov. Greg Abbott, will not be in attendance at the rally, as he will be out of town for a pre-planned trip.
What we know about the Trump rally in Robstown: Dan Patrick, Ken Paxton among guest speakers
Donald Trump is coming to South Texas for a rally on Saturday, just days before early voting starts in the midterm elections. In an advisory, Trump said he is holding the rally to "advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters" and highlight candidates. Five high-profile guest speakers are set to...
Gov. Greg Abbott used $1 billion in COVID-19 aid to pay for border mission, report says
The governor allegedly swapped state agencies' general revenues with pandemic relief funds and used departments' funds to pay for Operation Lone Star, according to a report published by The Nation.
KSAT 12
State Sen. Gutierrez, Uvalde parents call for DPS director to resign after ex-trooper hired by district
The head of the state’s top law enforcement agency is being asked to resign after one of his troopers under investigation for her response to the May 24 shooting was later hired by the Uvalde CISD. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez and the families of the Robb Elementary School victims...
Here is the schedule of events for former President Trump's 'Save America' rally in the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former President Donald Trump will be in Robstown Saturday, Oct. 22 for a "Save America" rally before the November elections. If you want to attend the event, you must register and have a ticket. You can register on Trump's website here. You can only register for one ticket per mobile phone number.
Kacey Musgraves' Beto O'Rourke Support Key Sign in Gov's Race: Strategist
Texas candidate for governor Beto O'Rourke gained points from Gen Z earlier this month thanks to an onstage endorsement from pop prince Harry Styles. The Democrat earned another star-powered nod on Sunday—this time from country queen Kacey Musgraves. Musgraves, a Lone Star State native, was performing in central Texas...
West Texas congressional race heating up
Though Texas' 23rd Congressional District stretches from West Texas to San Antonio, several rural counties in between have lost population or grown very little, according to the last census.
Historic transportation infrastructure funding is pivotal in moving El Paso and Far West Texas forward: Sen. Cesar Blanco
El Paso is the 24th largest city in the United States, home to the largest bilingual and bi-cultural workforce in the West and is on a favorable trajectory by almost all measures. Positioned at a 400-year-old transportation and trade hub in the Southwest, El Paso's transportation infrastructure needs major updates to remain effective.
Court allows Denton recall election to remain on November ballot
Denton City Council member Alison Maguire’s recall election is moving forward in November. A Fort Worth appeals court denied Maguire’s request that the recall election be postponed or otherwise affected as her appeal is pending, Maguire’s attorney, Richard Gladden, said in a Wednesday morning email to the Denton Record-Chronicle.
