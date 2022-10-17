Read full article on original website
Ethereum [ETH] Price Analysis: 20 October
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum’s continuation chart pattern could present buying opportunities in the four-hour timeframe. The king alt registered improvements in its funding rates over the last week. Ethereum [ETH] lost...
Avalanche unlocks more liquidity through Bitcoin, but what’s next
AVAX is finally showing a recovery sign after recently breaking through its short-term support and almost retesting its June low. A new Avalanche announcement might strengthen its potential upside by enabling more access to Bitcoin within the network. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for AVAX. Avalanche recently announced that...
Bitcoin whales’ number rallies, but their holdings take a tumble- Here’s why
Still trading at the $19,000 price range, new data from Santiment revealed a gripping whale action for the king coin Bitcoin [BTC]. According to the blockchain analytics platform, the count of BTC addresses holding between 10 to 100 BTC and addresses that hold 10,000 to 100,000 BTC clinched their highest number of respective addresses since February 2021.
Moola Markets exploit: It’s an October turned ‘Hacktober’ for the crypto market
In a surprising turn of events, the perpetrator behind the Moola Market exploit returned more than 93% of the stolen funds. The funds were returned just hours after the attack took place on the Celo blockchain-based platform. Exploring the exploit. On 18 October, at 4 pm UTC, an attacker started...
BTC miners continue to rely on mining as a result of this “inconsequential” factor
How it started versus how it’s going is the scenario that comes to play for Bitcoin [BTC] mining activities at present, which continue to see new developments. From criticism and censures against HIGH carbon footprint to a significant move towards a sustainable mining operations — BTC mining has come a long way.
Tron long-term holders must consider the bear sleep cycle before investing further
Tron [TRX] recently made headlines as it became the official blockchain of the Republic of Dominica. This news coupled with other positive developments happened to boost TRX’s price in the days that follow. Fast forward to 18 October, TRX, at press time, was trading at $0.06254 with a market...
How Dogecoin [DOGE] buyers can leverage this strategy to curtail their risk
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. After breaking out from its descending channel, Dogecoin strived to reclaim its bullish edge. The funding rates unveiled a bullish edge but marked a declining trend. Last week’s rebound...
Ripple’s dramatic entry in this space may fetch XRP holders some profits
Ripple [XRP] dropped a bunch of important updates around its ecosystem as of 18 October. While the XRP community was still buzzing about Ripple’s announcement around launching a sidechain, a new update around Ripple’s creator fund was announced. Second-round grantees of Ripple’s $250 million Creator Fund, which intends...
Selling your Bitcoin holdings? You might want to take a look at this
We have been in a bear market for a while now, and it does not look like it’s going to stop anytime soon. Of course, we cannot forget about Bitcoin [BTC], the coin with the most market capitalization and the one whose price fluctuations affect the market as a whole whether it is in an uptrend or a downtrend.
ETH ‘billionaire’ whales hit new ATH holdings, but here’s the catch
Ethereum is slowly moving lower below $1,300 against the U.S. Dollar. ETH remains at a risk of major decline if it stays below $1,400 for a long time. But could the whales come to its rescue as the largest altcoin continues to see red?. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Ethereum...
Binance Coin [BNB] offers an attractive buying opportunity here
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Binance Coin saw a sharp rejection at $300 earlier in October. The price has since seen some bullish reaction at the $260 area. Binance Coin approached an important...
Can Axie Infinity bulls prevail and push prices above key resistance level
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Open Interest was relatively flat as the price made another lower low. Crucial resistance zone at $11.5-$11.75 for bulls to flip to support. Axie Infinity announced the release of...
Uniswap: Can short-term bulls distract traders from UNI’s long-standing bears
WhaleStats, a crypto whale movement tracking platform, tweeted a list of most used smart contracts by the top 500 BSC whales. Standing at rank #8 was UniSwap [UNI], which was good news for the blockchain as it indicated increased popularity of the chain and its native token. Lately, UNI’s performance...
Binance, Reuters, and CZ- Demystifying the allegations
A new story from Reuters was released on 17 October, where it was claimed that cryptocurrency exchange Binance had not been forthcoming with regulators in the United Kingdom and the United States. A Reuters piece published earlier this year, in June, speculated that, following the United States’ lead, Binance had...
50,000 ETH transferred from FTX to Voyager amid investigations, details inside
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX on 18 October transferred 50K ETH to crypto lender Voyager Digital’s main wallet. The transaction took place as the acquisition worth $1.4 billion is being executed. Alex Svanevik, CEO of Nansen, the blockchain analytics platform, announced the news on Twitter. It was towards the end of...
Bitcoin [BTC] Yes, supply on exchanges is at a 4-year low, but there is more
During the intraday trading session on 18 October, the leading coin Bitcoin [BTC], recorded a surge in activity across various exchanges, data from Santiment showed. According to the blockchain analytics platform, BTC saw a significant rally in the number of coins taken off exchanges and a continued decline in the asset’s supply on exchanges.
MATIC: Reasons why you should reconsider your shorting decision
Polygon, despite its ailing prices, witnessed an uptick in the number of daily active addresses on its network. One of the reasons for the same could be Polygon’s recent collaboration with Nubank, a large financial institution from Brazil. But the question remains, will this be a sustained growth-based relationship?
Can Ripple’s latest development appeal to a dampened XRP investor sentiment
Venturing into the Layer 2 scaling solutions ecosystem, XRP Ledger (XRPL), a decentralized public blockchain, on 17 October announced that it had begun testing its first EVM-compatible sidechain. This announcement came a year after David Schwartz, Chief Technology Officer at Ripple, announced that an EVM sidechain was in the works....
LBank Exchange to list Spectre Chain (SPC) on 20 October 2022
LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Spectre Chain (SPC) on October 20, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SPC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 3:00 UTC on October 20, 2022. As a high-efficiency and energy-saving public chain, Spectre Chain (SPC)...
How LUNA buyers can deploy this shorting strategy to hedge their risks
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Terra’s LUNA fell back into its bearish shackles after reversing from its trendline resistance. The crypto’s Social Dominance marked a declining trend while diverging with the price action....
