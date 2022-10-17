ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Panthers interim coach has stark warning for Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is unlikely to be ready to return to action for Week 7, but even if he was, there is clearly no guarantee that his starting quarterback job is secure. Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks made clear Monday that all of his quarterbacks are in the mix to start when healthy, and explicitly refused to guarantee Mayfield’s position when asked if Mayfield would start when healthy.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Panthers Quarterback Decision News

The Carolina Panthers suffered another loss this season and fell to 1-5 on the season following a lackluster performance from PJ Walker in Week 6. But will Walker get his starting job taken from him after just one start?. The answer is a pretty firm "No" from his head coach....
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Panthers make Sam Darnold move ahead of Week 7 vs. Buccaneers

To say that the Carolina Panthers are having a bad season is a massive understatement. They have not looked like a cohesive team on both ends of the ball to start the year. Baker Mayfield, the man they hoped would elevate this team to mediocrity at least, is playing some of the worst football of his life. Now, Mayfield will miss time due to an ankle injury.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Panthers Announce Decision On Week 7 Starting Quarterback

The Carolina Panthers won't bring back either of their injured quarterbacks for Week 7's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During Wednesday's press conference, head coach Steve Wilks said PJ Walker will start. Last week, Walker completed 10 of 16 passes for just 60 yards in a 24-10 loss to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Reporter offers update on Christian McCaffrey trade situation

The Carolina Panthers are experiencing a down season at 1-5 and have already made a change by firing head coach Matt Rhule. The bad season coupled with the coaching change has led to speculation that Carolina might entertain a Christian McCaffrey trade. A report over the weekend said the Panthers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy