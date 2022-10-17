ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FanSided

Re-grading the Broncos trade for Russell Wilson after six games

Six weeks into the season, the trade that sent Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos is worth re-examining. When the Seattle Seahawks traded franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, the haul Seattle received in return deemed the trade a necessary, yet painful, victory. Seahawks...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Chicago

Bears Announced Release of Wide Receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Bears release wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears announced on Tuesday they waived wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette. The team promoted wide receiver Isaiah Coulter from the practice squad in a reciprocating move. Smith-Marsette is known for catching a ball from Justin Fields near the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NFL Odds Week 7: Spread for Patriots Vs. Bears Game Is Huge

Patriots open as massive betting favorites in MNF game vs. Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The New England Patriots have won back-to-back games for the first time all season, and oddsmakers see Bill Belichick's team continuing its winning run in Week 7. The Patriots will welcome the Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears' Khalil Herbert Traveled Longest Distance on a Non-TD Run

Herbert traveled longest distance on a non-TD run originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Khalil Herbert's 64-yard run against the Washington Commanders checks in as the sixth-longest run for any player this season. But, it checks in as the longest distance traveled for a non-touchdown run, considering he ran 99.1...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Where do Bears land in Week 7 power rankings?

The Bears endured a crushing defeat in Week 6 on Thursday night football. Coming into the game one game shy of a .500 record, the Washington Commanders posed a solid chance at victory, as they are one of the weaker teams in the NFL. However, Justin Fields and the Bears'...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Week 6's top NFL Twitter trolls include Chargers, Jets, Eagles

For the first time ever, the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and New York Jets all have a winning record through six games. The Giants and Jets both have four upset wins in 2022, marking the first time multiple teams have done this in the same season. It also ties the most upset wins within the first six games in the Super Bowl era.
LOUISIANA STATE

