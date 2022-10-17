ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Packers boys soccer team heads back to state with penalty kick shootout win over Winona in Section 1AA title match

The Austin Packers boys soccer team, the No. 3 seed in the Section 1AA tournament was looking to advance to the State Boys’ Soccer Tournament for the fifth time in school history versus top-seeded Winona in the section final at Art Hass Stadium Tuesday evening, and for the second game in a row, the Packers were able to earn a win via a penalty kick shootout as they won the shootout 4-1 to take the match and the section title by a 1-0 score.
Funeral announcements for 10/18/22

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Maxine R. Schneider, age 91 of Austin will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 20th at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin, with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo, Iowa on Friday, October 21st at 10:30 a.m. that morning.
