The Austin Packers boys soccer team, the No. 3 seed in the Section 1AA tournament was looking to advance to the State Boys’ Soccer Tournament for the fifth time in school history versus top-seeded Winona in the section final at Art Hass Stadium Tuesday evening, and for the second game in a row, the Packers were able to earn a win via a penalty kick shootout as they won the shootout 4-1 to take the match and the section title by a 1-0 score.

AUSTIN, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO