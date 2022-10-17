Read full article on original website
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
Oloroso Launches Extravagant Tapas-Style Chef's Counter Tasting ExperienceMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
NFL
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't believe Dak Prescott will have limitations when QB returns
All signs indicate Dak Prescott will return to the lineup Sunday when the Cowboys host the Detroit Lions in Week 7. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday morning on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan (Dallas) that Prescott is physically ready to return after the Week 1 injury knocked the star quarterback out the past five games.
atozsports.com
NFL should feel unsafe after latest Cowboys game
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night by a score of 26-17. Despite the loss, there should be confidence coming out of the Cowboys’ facilities in Frisco. Dallas fell down big early to the undefeated Eagles — trailing 20-0 at the half. However, the Cowboys...
Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni Hurls ‘F Bomb’ at Dallas Cowboys Bench: VIDEO
On Sunday night, a fight broke out between Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys players in the closing moments of the primetime matchup. Not long after, cameras captured Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni visibly angered by the Cowboys. Thanks to high-definition footage, we know exactly what Sirianni screamed at Dallas’ bench and we’ll just say it wasn’t complimentary.
ESPN Analyst: "Cowboys Were Better" Than Eagles Despite Loss
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, with quarterback Cooper Rush having suffering his worst game in the process. But at least one ESPN analyst feels that despite the 26-17 loss, the Cowboys were the better team. On Wednesday's edition of Get Up, Domonique Foxworth made the...
Cowboys News: Jerry Jones lashes out at owners' meeting, Dak medically cleared
The Cowboys made plenty of news, even on their off day. Quarterback Dak Prescott got his official medical clearance as expected; even though it’s still not known if he’ll suit up on Sunday, team owner Jerry Jones seemed optimistic. Jones himself caused a stir or two while at the owners’ meetings in New York: first by trying to dismiss rumors that Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and his continued ownership would be an official topic of conversation, and then by reportedly getting testy with Patriots owner Robert Kraft over the contract of league commissioner Roger Goodell. Both stories will warrant further attention.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts as Terrell Owens trolls the Cowboys
Former Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles wideout Terrell Owens, did a little trolling Sunday night at the expense of one of his former teams. Owens tweeted out his support for the Eagles and Jalen Hurts. “14 unanswered points!! Let’s Go @Eagles!!! Don’t @ me either Cowboys fans!! I’m riding with...
Yardbarker
Dak Prescott 'Speaks' on 'Control'; Jerry Jones' Cowboys 'Now A Better Team'
There have been fewer bigger storylines than Dak Prescott's return as Dallas Cowboys starter. And now the franchise QB is ready to "Control the Controllables!'' as he wrote on Tuesday. That is his statement to open The Week That Will Be, as he takes back his job from Cooper Rush...
ESPN
Cowboys' Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott 'determined' to play Sunday
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is hopeful Dak Prescott will be able to return to the starting lineup Sunday against the Detroit Lions after missing five games with a fractured right thumb. "Well, let's just say this: He's determined to [play]," Jones said on...
Yardbarker
Tyron Smith Injury Status: 'Notable Progress,' Says Cowboys' Jerry Jones
"Ripped off the bone." That is what All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith had happen to hamstring. That injury sounds like one that could take more than four months to return from ... and in the case of a pro football player in his 30s, maybe an injury that doesn't lead to an NFL return at all.
Dallas Cowboys of today are eerily similar to the ’92 team
After winning four straight games and then suffering a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys took solace in knowing they won games with their backup quarterback, Cooper Rush, and have an easy schedule on the horizon. Nevertheless, losing to one of their most hated rivals in franchise history is always a hard pill to swallow.
Raiders' Davante Adams ready to move on, focused on Texans
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams stepped to the lectern for his weekly news conference with five minutes to spare before team meetings
Cowboys News: Welcome back, Dak, where Dallas ranks in several categories
Things are in full swing for Week 7. The link dump takes readers on a trip through national and local media as quarterback Dak Prescott returns to command of the Dallas Cowboys’ starship. What awaits the running game as a result of teams now having to respect the downfield passing game again? What else will be different about how the club functions? ESPNs Todd Archer has some ideas.
Yardbarker
Dallas Cowboys Eagles Loss: 3 Takeaways
The Dallas Cowboys (4-2) took their first divisional loss of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) on Sunday Night Football. The game started pretty ugly for in the Dallas Cowboys Eagles loss but they did show some fight in them in the second half. Although moral victories mean nothing in the NFL, there are some positives from the Cowboys’ second loss of the season. Here are three takeaways from Sunday night:
