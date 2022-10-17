What Is a Queen Consort? (And Can There Be a King Consort?) Here’s All You Need to Know About the Royal Title

Read full article on original website
Royal Family Releases Brand-New Portrait of Queen Consort Camilla and It Includes a Not-So-Subtle Nod to Queen Elizabeth
Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles celebrated the memory of Queen Elizabeth by posing with a bunch of Paddington Bears, which were left outside of the late monarch’s residence. And some of the beloved teddy bears have already found a home at Clarence House. Buckingham Palace released a new portrait...
King Charles Set to Re-Perform His Mother’s Final Duty in History-Making Moment
King Charles is following in Queen Elizabeth’s footsteps much sooner than expected. Today, Liz Truss revealed that she’s resigning from her role as British Prime Minister. As a result, King Charles will make history by swearing in a new PM less than two months after ascending the throne. Truss’s tenure will also make history as the shortest for a British PM…ever.
Royal News Roundup: Prince William Plays Soccer, the Prime Minister Resigns & More
Here’s all the royal news you need to know for the week of October 20, 2022. This week, Liz Truss revealed that she’s resigning from her role as British Prime Minister. As a result, King Charles will make history by swearing in a new PM less than two months after ascending the throne.
