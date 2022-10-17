The Manhattan-Ogden School Board will consider a real estate property purchase near the College Hill Early Childhood Education Center, when it meets Wednesday evening. Prior to construction at the school, the district had sought to purchase some of the neighboring properties but was unsuccessful. The shape and layout of the site led the district to construct a playground directly south of the school near the heavily traveled Kimball Avenue. The district notes in the agenda material that the property owner at 2606 Margot Lane, north of College Hill, has agreed to sell. The district, if successful would intend to use the property to move that south playground to the property site north of the school. The purchase contract to be considered is just under $151,000.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO