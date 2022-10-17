Read full article on original website
Related
1350kman.com
Childcare advocacy informational meeting coming to Riley County
Spots remain available for next week’s Rural Child Success Road Trip, being put on by the Riley County Extension Community Vitality Program Development Committee and the Riley County Rural Economic Development Advisory Board. The event is being held Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Riley County Public Works meeting...
WIBW
Topeka City Council member announces resignation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka City Council member is stepping away from elected office. Dist. 9 representative Mike Lesser announced he will be resigning, effective Nov. 1. Lesser told 13 NEWS he informed city manager Steve Wade of his decision Thursday. Lesser told 13 NEWS it was not an...
1350kman.com
In Focus 10/20/22 – Manhattan Chamber of Commerce, Treasurer Lynn Rogers
Thursday’s edition of In Focus featured guests from the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce and State of Kansas. The program opened with Chamber President and CEO Jason Smith for the first three quarters of the show. Smith discussed the planned retirement of CVB Director Karen Hibbard and plans for tourism promotion going forward. He also discussed Fort Riley’s economic impact and movement on infrastructure and housing needs for post personnel and plans for start-up incubation in the region.
1350kman.com
Junction City Commission approves counteroffer to acquire former high school property
Junction City Commissioners have reached an agreement to proceed on acquiring the former Junction City High School property. The city has been in negotiations with USD 475 to acquire the property for $1. Over the past month, the two sides have been hashing out a compromise, as the district sought removal of all building permit fees for all future projects. City Manager Allen Dinkel maintained Tuesday that he does not want to see that continue in perpetuity, but says an exception could be made on the next district project, a proposed early childhood development center.
1350kman.com
USD 383 board to consider real estate purchase
The Manhattan-Ogden School Board will consider a real estate property purchase near the College Hill Early Childhood Education Center, when it meets Wednesday evening. Prior to construction at the school, the district had sought to purchase some of the neighboring properties but was unsuccessful. The shape and layout of the site led the district to construct a playground directly south of the school near the heavily traveled Kimball Avenue. The district notes in the agenda material that the property owner at 2606 Margot Lane, north of College Hill, has agreed to sell. The district, if successful would intend to use the property to move that south playground to the property site north of the school. The purchase contract to be considered is just under $151,000.
ESU responds to investigation for mass layoffs
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emporia State University has responded, after the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) authorized an investigation into the university on Wednesday. The national organization announced that it’s opening an investigation after the administration’s dismissal of 33 faculty and staff members, most of them long-serving professors with tenure. ESU spokesperson Gwen Larson gave […]
1350kman.com
Pottawatomie County indigent attorney panel seeking raises
The cost for providing court-appointed attorneys in Pottawatomie County may soon go up. At Monday’s meeting it was noted that the three attorneys making up the county’s indigent dependent panel are seeking a new contract for services. They’re seeking compensation of $7,000 per month each, up from the $5,000 per month they’ve been under contract for since 2017. County Counselor John Watt says there are concerns if a contract could not be agreed upon.
WIBW
Dickinson Co. welcomes Salina detective as new undersheriff
DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office has welcomed a detective from Salina as its new undersheriff. The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, Oct. 10, Jeffrey Vaughan started his duties with the agency as its new undersheriff. Vaughan previously worked at the Salina Police Department and has nearly 20 years of law enforcement experience under his belt.
Kansas farm quarantined, reporting area established in Topeka for bird flu
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A backyard flock of birds has been confirmed to have a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Shawnee County. This latest case of HPAI, also known as the bird flu, was identified by the Kansas Department of Agriculture. It is the third confirmed case of HPAI in Kansas this […]
WIBW
Officers respond to incident at downtown Topeka building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several Topeka police units responded to an incident Thursday morning at a downtown Topeka building. The units were called at 7:51 a.m. to a building at 635 S.W. Harrison. An awning on the east side of the building identified it as Metropolitan Place. Initial reports indicated...
Emporia gazette.com
EHS hazing complaint back in prosecutors' hands
A decision on possible legal action against members of the Emporia High School football team may come by the end of the month, the Lyon County Attorney said Wednesday. “By state law, we will not say anything unless there is a felony charge,” Marc Goodman noted.
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 20
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Copus, Darrian Lee; 24; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Durr, Skylar...
Riley County Arrest Report October 20
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. COLLIN CRAIG PROCKISH, 22, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. LAMICHAEL SCOTT FEWELL, 31,...
1350kman.com
RCPD Report: 10/18/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for theft in the 100 block of Riley Avenue in Ogden on October 17, 2022, around 9:56 AM. Officers listed Lee’s Auto as the victim when it was reported a catalytic converter was taken off a 2000 Chevy S10 Blazer. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Statewide police effort made targeting ‘epidemic’ in Kansas
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Kansas law enforcement agencies are coming together to increase their patrol efforts around schools to bring awareness to an “epidemic” among children. Several law enforcement agencies across the sunflower state, including the Junction City Police Department, will be encouraging more motorists and their passengers to buckle up. From Oct. 24 to […]
Emporia gazette.com
Fredonia man shot west of Emporia
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a suspect after a shooting west of Emporia earlier this week. A statement released Thursday said Justin Smith, 38, of Fredonia, told authorities about the shooting Monday evening. Smith claimed he was shot at 625 Road 160 west of Emporia by “a person known by Smith.”
WIBW
Kansans urged to practice earthquake preparedness during Great Shakeout
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been urged to join the Great Shakeout and practice earthquake preparedness at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20. The Kansas Division of Emergency Management has encouraged all Kansans to join the Great Shakeout at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, wherever they may be. It said the nationwide event is meant for residents to practice their earthquake drills.
City officials want change in response to vacant house fires
TOPEKA (KSNT)- After two vacant house fires yesterday, city officials are eager to bring change to Topeka. Councilwoman Karen Hiller and Christina Valdevia-Alcala have been working to create the “Changing our Culture of Property Maintenance” committee to improve city maintenance. Hiller says one way of preventing vacant house fires is to secure these vacant properties […]
KVOE
Emporia Police completes investigation into Emporia High football alleged battery incident
A decision on formal charges is next, with the Emporia Police investigation into an alleged battery incident involving at least one member of the Emporia High football team now completed, but there is still no confirmation when it comes to case details as the regular season comes to a close and playoffs await.
California woman seriously injured in Kansas car crash, taken to Topeka hospital
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A California woman was severely injured on Wednesday during a car crash in Riley County. The crash occurred at 3:28 p.m. on Oct. 19 on Interstate 70 about 20 miles east of Junction City, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. An AUDI vehicle was traveling westbound on I-70 when, for an […]
Comments / 0