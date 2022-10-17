Read full article on original website
Related
JPMorgan Chase Offers Startups Chance At VC Fundraising
JPMorgan Chase will try and cater to startups with a new platform to connect founders with venture capital, according to Reuters. The platform will be called Capital Connect, and the bank told Reuters that it will focus on serving startups from their early stages. The goal is to try and capitalize on the way venture-capital-backed companies have been ballooning in size — so banks have been trying to build relationships early.
Goldman’s Marcus Logs $110B in Deposits as Digital Bank Refocuses
Amid the macro headwinds, Goldman Sachs’ digital bank is a work in progress. And now, according to the company, Marcus will be folded into the company’s asset and wealth management unit. Separately, a new division will contain transaction banking and the credit cards launched with Apple and General Motors.
Western Union Expects Q3 Revenue to Decline 15%
In the Western Union’s preliminary third-quarter 2022 results, the company said it will see “macroeconomic softness” for the rest of the year, spurred by global politics and other factors. Western Union expects third quarter revenue of $1.1 billion to decline 15% on a reported basis compared to...
Banyan Raises $43M to Grow Its SKU Data Network
Stock keeping unit (SKU)-level receipt data infrastructure startup Banyan raised $43 million to scale its technology and infrastructure to advance its network that enables retailers, banks and FinTechs to leverage item-level enriched data capabilities. The Series A round, a combination of equity and venture debt, was led by Fin Capital...
Netflix 5.0 to Measure Revenue, Not Subscribers
It may have taken 25 years and at least five distinct cycles of evolution to get here, but “Netflix 5.0” if you will, is setting up to be a profit-driven animal the likes of which the streaming media universe has never seen before. From its mail-in DVD origins...
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
New batch of direct payments worth up to $1,050 go out automatically to millions of Americans next week
NEXT week, millions of Americans are set to score another round of direct payments worth up to $1,050. Residents in California started receiving payments in early October as rebates were issued on the 7th. Californians can count on another round next week as the current set of gas relief payments...
As Inflation Rages, Walmart Announces Month-Long Sales Event
Walmart is expanding its Black Friday deals for the entire month of November in a bid to get customers excited about shopping at a time when many are cutting back on spending. The company will kick off the first of four “Black Friday Deals for Days“ events on its website Nov. 7, followed by three other week-long sales that culminate in its Cyber Monday promotion, according to a Wednesday (Oct. 19) press release.
Item-Level Data Network Banyan Gets $43M to Power Next FinTech Wave
There’s strategic gold locked in receipt level data, aka SKU level data, and the appetite for accessing those insights is attracting not just users but investors who see the possibilities. In a clear vote of confidence for both concept and company, FinTech Banyan announced on Thursday (Oct. 20) that...
Amex, Cvent Expand Payments Solutions as Corporate Events Resume
Event marketing and management platform Cvent has expanded its virtual payment capabilities with the help of American Express. The new features offer American Express Corporate Meeting Card and vPayment clients who use the Cvent Event Marketing and Management platform streamlined onboarding and improved user experience, according to a Wednesday (Oct. 19) news release.
XPO Sees Volume Surge as Digital Economy Transforms Logistics
Headed into the holiday season and well beyond, the freight industry and the ongoing overhaul and modernization of supply chains and the middle and last miles are top of mind. And of course, right at this writing, we’re deep in the midst of earnings season. To that end, XPO...
Grubhub Sees Traction From Partnerships as Parent Swings to Profitability
Restaurant aggregator Grubhub, the third-most popular in the United States, is looking to gain on its competitors by leveraging partnerships with major companies, and so far, these collaborations appear to be working. On a call with analysts Wednesday (Oct. 19) discussing parent company Just Eat Takeaway’s third-quarter 2022 financial results,...
Blockdaemon Onramp Offering Expanded Digital Assets with Zero Hash Collab
Node management and blockchain infrastructure platform Blockdaemon is partnering with crypto-as-a-service infrastructure firm Zero Hash to power its new cryptocurrency fiat-to-crypto on-ramp solution. Blockdaemon Onramp, a cryptocurrency fiat-to-crypto on-ramp, is integrating with Zero Hash’s API-driven infrastructure to natively offer customers crypto and fiat funding options, according to a press release...
Today in B2B Payments: Firms Launch Tools for Aviation, Restaurant Industries
Today in B2B payments, TreviPay and KHI develop a payment platform for the aviation industry, Lendica and Altametrics offer B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) options for restaurants, and Clear launches an accounts payable (AP) automation tool. Plus, Edenred buys IPS to build a comprehensive invoice-to-pay solution. B2B payments and...
Australian Alcohol Delivery Firm Jimmy Brings Launches New Storefront
Australian express alcohol delivery service Jimmy Brings has launched a progressive web app (PWA) storefront built on the headless architecture of eCommerce platform BigCommerce. The BigCommerce’s platform and Deity’s Commerce Composer, Jimmy Brings was able to build a PWA storefront that brings its app and web into one, is easy...
CFPB Guidance: Consumer Reporting Agencies Must Eliminate ‘Junk Data’
When a credit report says that a child has a mortgage or that someone incurred a debt years before they were born, that’s obviously false “junk data,” according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). What’s more, consumer reporting companies have an obligation to screen for and...
Today in B2B Payments: Firms Team to Serve B2B Commerce, Hotels, X-Border Payments
Today in B2B payments, Oracle works with J.P. Morgan and FedEx to automate B2B commerce, Paysafe and HotelKey partner to streamline hotels’ transactions, and Visa and Thunes team up on cross-border payments. Plus, MaxAB raises $40 million, while Moneff acquires StormPay. Cloud applications and infrastructure provider Oracle has announced...
EMEA Daily: Amazon Ramps Up Lawsuits Against Fake Review Sites
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa news, U.K. bank NatWest announced a new partnership with Vodeno to establish a Banking-as-a-Service business, and Amazon has filed new lawsuits against review brokers in Spain and Italy. NatWest Group announced a partnership with Vodeno Group to create a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) business...
Netflix Reverses 6 Months of Subscriber Loss
Netflix added 2.4 million subscribers in its most recent quarter as it surpassed its competitors in user engagement. In a letter to its shareholders Tuesday (Oct. 18), the company said its revenue, operating income and membership slightly exceeded its forecasts in the third quarter of 2022. The streaming giant said...
NatWest, Vodeno Enter BaaS Partnership
NatWest is forming a new partnership with Vodeno to launch a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) business in the U.K., according to a Thursday (Oct. 20) press release. Natwest is a U.K.-based retail and commercial banking group. Vodeno owns the BaaS business of the same name, as well as Belgian neobank Aion. NatWest...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0