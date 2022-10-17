Read full article on original website
Some Texans Who Use Medical Marijuana Can Now Get Their Drugs From the CannaBus – A Mobile Dispensary in San AntonioToby HazlewoodTexas State
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
H-E-B Expanding Texas LocationsJoel EisenbergTexas State
This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSchertz, TX
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
KSAT 12
New Braunfels siblings honored for outstanding service projects
NEW BRAUNFELS – Siblings in New Braunfels are being recognized by the Boy Scouts of America for their outstanding service projects. “I feel proud that I did something to give back to the community,” said Elizabeth Bowers, a winner of the Eagle Scout Project of the Year Award.
KSAT 12
Dog Haus celebrates its 12th anniversary with free hot dogs
SAN ANTONIO – Hot dog enthusiasts, this one is for you. The popular biergarten, Dog Haus, is celebrating its 12th birthday on Thursday by offering free Haus Dogs at city-wide locations. To access the coupon, text “HAPPY BIRTHDAY” to 833-440-1110 to receive a mobile voucher for a free dog....
KSAT 12
East Side community farm preserving tradition by growing flowers to honor the dead
SAN ANTONIO – A community farm on the city’s East Side is preserving tradition by growing flowers that honor the dead. “You are going to find Marigolds that are known as Cempasuchils. We have Celosias. We have Globe amaranth and Mano de Leon as well,” Jovanna Lopez, the urban agriculture community coordinator at Garcia Street Urban Farm said.
KSAT 12
Couple launches Made Local SATX to support San Antonio businesses, artists
Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. Made Local SATX has officially launched. The online store highlights independent artists/makers and...
KSAT 12
Beloved San Antonio radio host Russell Rush in home hospice care after valiant cancer battle, family says
SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12 is sending thoughts and prayers to Rush and his family. See video messages from KSAT anchors above. A beloved, longtime San Antonio radio host is now in home hospice care following a lengthy battle with t-cell lymphoma, his wife confirms. Russell Rush, a radio...
KSAT 12
Walk through a Flowers Forest at San Antonio’s Lightscape this holiday season
SAN ANTONIO – You can light up your holiday season with kinetic hues and a flower forest — two new immersive installations that will be at the Lightscape holiday light display at the San Antonio Botanical Garden. Lightscape will return to San Antonio for the second year from...
spectrumlocalnews.com
'I’m probably going to be teaching until I die': Retired educator returns to the classroom as a substitute
SAN ANTONIO — Although Vernon Lott looks young, he’s a retired educator. He spent 37 years in San Antonio classrooms. Now he’s back as a substitute teacher at Sam Houston High School. “I’m a lifelong teacher,” he said. “So I’m probably going to be teaching until I...
Fans of Popeye’s Cajun Turkey can order a bird for Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO — Popeye’s is once again offering to help with the cooking this Thanksgiving. The fast-food giant is bringing back its Cajun-style turkey, which is marinated in Louisiana seasoning and slow-roasted. The bird is pre-cooked, so all that customers have to do is thaw the turkey and...
Texas Couple Discovers A Cavern in Their Backyard
The last time I toured Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico, I did the whole 17 mile trek. It was as if time stood still in this enchanted underground realm. It was morning when I went in, and when I came out it was after sunset. I can only imagine the...
sanantoniomag.com
4 Tips for Training Your Dog
Whether your dog simply needs help with basic commands, or they require something more, Alyssa Garcia, operations manager at Dogtopia San Antonio, says any pup is trainable. “We definitely recommend different training for different dogs—if a dog comes from a shelter or abusive situation, they may need some more intensive training,” she says. “For some dogs, it can just be learning how to sit and fetch and stay.” Dogtopia, which has one location in San Antonio but will open a second in Stone Oak soon, helps pups with basic obedience during dog daycare and also offers training at some of its locations. An animal behaviorist with a degree in animal science from Texas A&M University at Kingsville, Garcia offers some basics in pet obedience here.
San Antonio's ice rink at Travis Park announces opening date
It will run until January.
PETA sends letter to New Braunfels calling for end of puppy mills
The vote is expected to happen next week.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Flies, stagnant water, moldy ice machine earn 3 restaurants critical health violations
SAN ANTONIO – A popular Mexican restaurant with a list of health violations nearly as long as its menu topped the list of low-scoring restaurants in this week’s Behind the Kitchen Door report. Health inspectors also made an Asian restaurant toss out spoiled food, and a sea food...
enchantingtexas.com
14 Amazing State parks near San Antonio for Outdoor Lovers
Who says you need to travel far to spend time in nature?. Before you plan a cross-country road trip from Texas, check out these Texas state parks near San Antonio. You’ll discover fantastic landscapes, outdoor activities, and tons of family fun right in your backyard!. Best State parks near...
Dr. Pepper announces bourbon-flavored soda
SAN ANTONIO — There’s a new flavor out there for fans of Dr. Pepper. The classic soda brand is releasing its Dr. Pepper bourbon-flavored Fansville Reserve on Wednesday. Officials say the non-alcoholic drink has hints of cherry, vanilla, chocolate, and caramel and the cans come in a burgundy-colored box.
KSAT 12
What to know before you attend San Antonio’s free Muertos Fest
SAN ANTONIO – Get ready to celebrate Día de Los Muertos at Muertos Fest in San Antonio this October. Admission is free and open to the public. Muertos Fest, San Antonio’s largest Día de Los Muertos festival, will celebrate its 10th anniversary at Hemisfair on Oct. 29-30.
KSAT 12
Bigger than ever: Outdoor ice skating rink returning to downtown San Antonio this holiday season
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio holiday tradition is returning for a third season but this time it’s bigger than ever. The Rotary Ice Rink presented by Valero will open on Nov. 18 at San Antonio’s Travis Park. KSAT is the media sponsor. This year the rink...
KSAT 12
New retail shop focuses on empowering women
SAN ANTONIO – “Hello gorgeous” lit up in pink neon is the first sign that the Elysia Collective Company runs on girl power. It’s a business where owner Emily Howell will sell her own T-shirt, sweatshirt, and jewelry designs. It’s also where she leases space to about a dozen other women who peddle everything from stationery to scrunchies.
Annual Balloon Fest takes to the skies this weekend
The fifth annual RE/MAX Skylight Balloon Fest takes place Oct. 21-23 at River City Community Church grounds, 16765 Lookout Road in Selma, adjacent to the Retama Park Race Track.
Texas hotel ranked among most haunted hotels in the world: report
Spooky season is alive and well across the United States as Halloween is inching closer and closer.
