Whether your dog simply needs help with basic commands, or they require something more, Alyssa Garcia, operations manager at Dogtopia San Antonio, says any pup is trainable. “We definitely recommend different training for different dogs—if a dog comes from a shelter or abusive situation, they may need some more intensive training,” she says. “For some dogs, it can just be learning how to sit and fetch and stay.” Dogtopia, which has one location in San Antonio but will open a second in Stone Oak soon, helps pups with basic obedience during dog daycare and also offers training at some of its locations. An animal behaviorist with a degree in animal science from Texas A&M University at Kingsville, Garcia offers some basics in pet obedience here.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO